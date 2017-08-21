Steven Matz Likely Headed To DL, May Need Surgery

Mets lefty Steven Matz is dealing with a nerve issue in his pitching elbow that will likely lead to a DL stint and may require surgery, according to reports from Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News and Marc Carig of Newsday. It seems the problem is similar to the one experienced last year by teammate Jacob deGrom.
Matz, 26, has struggled through a disappointing campaign after showing immense promise in his first two seasons of MLB action. Through 13 starts, he has pitched only 66 2/3 innings with a 6.08 ERA, recording 6.5 K/9 against 2.6 BB/9 while surrendering a dozen long balls. Arm health has been a longstanding concern for Matz, and he has already missed time this year for an elbow injury.
It seems that Matz has been skipping pen sessions between starts to help manage the issue, which has caused him pain all year long. There was at least some concern that the southpaw was experiencing arthritis; it’s not apparent whether that has been ruled out. Matz received treatment in the form of a shot earlier today, so perhaps his response will dictate the course of treatment.
It’s worth emphasizing that there’s no evidence of a structural problem in Matz’s elbow. And while it’s never good to hear of possible elbow surgery, deGrom has not shown any ill effects from the nerve repositioning procedure he underwent last September.
Still, this represents the latest jolt to a Mets’ rotation that was expected to be one of the game’s very best. If Matz hits the DL, only deGrom will remain standing among the hurlers that were expected to comprise the staff entering the year.
Comments
nmendoza44
The Mets are officially the team that can’t have nice things.
sagbagels
lol thanks to AA, full of idiots, cpmunk told them matz has mechanics issues…
its the curse of cpmunk too bad
Whos123
Oof
ItsRob_
This dude been on the DL more than the actual mound at this point
DaKingoftheNorth
I don’t think you know your stats. Check again.
bigkempin
Since his callup Matz has actually missed more starts than he has made.
Reflect
Degrom is having the worst year of his career. I think he might well be showing ill effects
norcalblue
Say what?
bucketbrew35
He’s actually currently having the second best season of his career.
Jeff Todd
The ERA is up a touch, as are the home runs, but otherwise he’s been as dominant as ever (if not moreso). And he’s leading the NL in innings.
padam
I think he’s been overthrowing at times, trying to strike everything out since his velocity is back. He had a bad stretch, but otherwise solid year overall.
sagbagels
thanks to the awesome mets defense and offense
acarneglia
The Baseball Gods hate the Mets
thegreatcerealfamine
The Mets owners hate the Mets but love the money…
sagbagels
#curse of cpmunk
thanks AA
vtadave
Apparently the Mets brought back the coaching and training staffs that managed the Mets’ pitchers during the Isringhausen/Pulsipher/Wilson years.
Strauss
The mets need to review their staff and see why there are all these injuries to their pitchers. They’re all hurt. Something’s wrong both in development and on the pro staff.
majorflaw
1. That’s a bit naive. You don’t think the Mets are constantly reviewing injuries, treatment, rehab, etc?
2. It’s also unrealistic as you are expecting the same people who presided over a problem to correct it. That usually doesn’t happen until a new crew is brought in.
3. Breaking: Pitchers get hurt. Particularly their arms. Were you this critical of their development and pro staff two years ago? I’ve seen nothing which would demonstrate that the Mets have done something which caused or failed to do something which would have prevented injuries to their pitchers. Notwithstanding the disparate treatment of Harvey and Strasburg.
sagbagels
im sure if you chart mets injuries in the last 20 years in terms of sheer volume, significance, and severity of injury, you will find the mets are top of the class….its time to change, even for the sake of changing…
#firerayramirez
Blue387
Ray Ramirez has been the Mets’ head trainer since November 23, 2004.
sagbagels
he has to go…
padam
Would be interesting to see how Fulmer pans out over time.
sagbagels
probably much better than cespedes will last with his glass thighs