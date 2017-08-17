The Top 10 Rookies Of 2017

With the 2017 Major League Baseball season three-quarters of the way over, we’ve seen no shortage of rookies* burst on the scene as potential long-term building blocks for their respective teams. Here, we’ll take a look at those who have enjoyed the finest introductions to the big leagues thus far.
1.) Aaron Judge, RF, Yankees: All rise for the American League home run leader (37) and the shoo-in AL Rookie of the Year winner. While the 25-year-old Judge has batted just .185/.346/.398 since the All-Star break and done significant damage to his MVP hopes in the process, the overall production this season has been awe-inspiring. After a rough, strikeout-laden debut in 2016, Judge has rebounded this season to slash a magnificent .291/.420/.614 in 502 plate appearances. Strikeouts remain a problem, though his 31.5 percent rate isn’t crippling when you pair it with the majors’ second-best walk rate (17.5). When Judge has made contact, he has punished the ball. The 6-foot-7, 275-pound monster ranks fourth in the game in isolated power (.323), and his expected weighted on-base average (.432) is right in line with his actual wOBA (.437, via Statcast and Baseball Savant).
While offensive brilliance has put Judge on the map, the advanced defensive metrics have thought enough of his work in right field to help give him a 6.2 fWAR – which ties him with Jose Altuve for first among all position players. Judge, Altuve and others will spend the next month and a half continuing to vie for the AL MVP, but the newest face of the Yankees has top rookie honors sewn up.
2.) Cody Bellinger, 1B/OF, Dodgers: Just as Judge has lapped the AL rookie field, Bellinger has emerged as the Secretariat of the NL race. Bellinger hasn’t quite matched his AL counterpart’s production, but the numbers have still been absolutely remarkable – especially considering he just turned 22 last month and didn’t debut until the end of April. The lefty-swinging Dodger has belted nearly as many homers as Judge (34) in 90 fewer PAs (412), posted a .277/.357/.621 line and logged the majors’ third-best ISO (.343, behind only Joey Votto and Giancarlo Stanton). In the process, Bellinger has given the dream team known as the Dodgers yet another star to build around for the long haul. He’s a lock to follow teammate Corey Seager as the club’s second consecutive NL ROY winner.
3.) Paul DeJong, SS, Cardinals: This is the second straight year in which a Cardinals shortstop has served as one of baseball’s most productive rookies. It was Aledmys Diaz in 2016, but his breakout hasn’t stuck, and he’s currently amid a woeful Triple-A season after beginning the year poorly in the majors. DeJong, 24, may not follow that path in 2018 – he and the Cardinals hope not, anyway – but a 30.9 strikeout rate against a paltry 3.7 percent walk means he’s carrying the second-worst BB/K ratio (.12) among hitters with at least 200 PAs. That will have to change if DeJong’s going to be a viable major league regular for the long haul. In the meantime, give DeJong credit for a .300/.327/.576 batting line through 269 trips to the plate. And even though DeJong didn’t reach the majors until the end of May, he trails only Judge and Bellinger among rookies in homers (18). He also tops all league shortstops in ISO (.276).
Between the offensive output and his plus defense, DeJong has accounted for 2.1 fWAR – putting him just in front of a prominent fellow shortstop, Boston’s Xander Bogaerts, who has been worth 2.0 fWAR in 220 more PAs. Whether DeJong can keep this up is highly debatable, but it’s inarguable that the 24-year-old’s work this season has helped the Redbirds stay in the playoff hunt.
4.) Austin Barnes, C/2B, Dodgers: The Dodgers are 85-34, so it’s not particularly surprising that they’re loaded with outstanding players. Barnes has flown under the radar, though – perhaps because he’s a 27-year-old rookie who has only amassed 180 PAs this season (after logging 37 apiece in the prior two seasons). The former Marlins prospect has taken advantage of his limited playing time, however, having hit a marvelous .293/.411/.513 with six homers and a .220 ISO. Barnes has combined that quality power with elite-level plate discipline, evidenced primarily by the fact that he has nearly as many walks (27) as strikeouts (30). League-average walk and strikeout rates sit at 8.5 percent and 21.6 percent, respectively, and Barnes is comfortably above the mean in each category (15.0 and 16.7). He also happens to own an even higher xwOBA than Bellinger (.379 to .372). It’s worth pointing out, too, that Baseball Prospectus regards Barnes as one of the majors’ preeminent pitch-framing backstops. The hype may not be there for Barnes, yet he’s clearly among the reasons the Dodgers are able to form Voltron on what seems like a nightly basis.
5.) German Marquez, SP, Rockies: As we’ve seen time and again, pitching in Colorado is no easy task. The 22-year-old Marquez has handled Coors Field with aplomb, though, and managed a 4.13 ERA with 8.5 K/9, 2.94 BB/9 and a 41.6 percent ground-ball rate across 113 1/3 innings in his rookie campaign. The run prevention isn’t eye-popping, but the hard-throwing right-hander’s 3.79 FIP, .319 wOBA/.312 xwOBA allowed and 2.5 fWAR all jump off the page. In a year in which the potentially playoff-bound Rockies have seen three other rookie starters eat up innings (Kyle Freeland, Antonio Senzatela and Jeff Hoffman), Marquez has stood out the most among their new class of hurlers.
6.) Jordan Montgomery, SP, Yankees: The left-handed Montgomery has registered strikingly similar numbers to Marquez (3.94 ERA, 3.92 FIP, 8.55 K/9, 2.83 BB/9, 41.1 percent-grounder, .301 wOBA/.297 xwOBA against, 2.3 fWAR) through 121 frames. While extra credit goes to Marquez for surviving Colorado so far, Montgomery doesn’t exactly call a pitcher-friendly venue home.
7.) Trey Mancini, OF/1B, Orioles: In a season without Judge, it’s possible Mancini’s offensive output would make him the AL ROY front-runner. The 25-year-old has smashed 21 HRs, trailing only Judge, Bellinger and Matt Davidson among first-year pros, and has put together an appealing overall line (.290/.341/.517 in 411 PAs, with a .227 ISO). Granted, there are some red flags – including a subpar BB/K ratio (.25; league average is .39), a .342 batting average on balls in play that won’t hold and a decent-sized wOBA/xwOBA gap (.368 to .341).
8.) Andrew Benintendi, LF, Red Sox: Benintendi hasn’t been a force of nature this year like Judge or Bellinger, but it’s even more obvious than it was at the beginning of the season that he’s a long-term keeper for the Red Sox. Thanks in part to his three-homer series against Judge and the Yankees last weekend, the 23-year-old Benintendi has racked up 17 long balls, which ranks fourth among rookies. He also leads first-year men in stolen bases (14) and sits fourth in on-base percentage (.361).
9.) Matt Chapman, 3B, Athletics: Chapman, like Barnes, hasn’t seen a ton of big league action this year, having walked to the plate only 166 times. But the production is also very difficult to ignore in Chapman’s case. The 24-year-old has already been worth 1.4 fWAR since his mid-June promotion, thanks largely to otherworldly glove work. Chapman has recorded an extremely impressive 13 Defensive Runs Saved, which trails only Nolan Arenado and Jedd Gyorko among those manning the hot corner, to accompany a third basemen-leading UZR/150 (22.0). As Dave Cameron of FanGraphs wrote last week, that type of world-class defense plus Chapman’s brand of acceptable offense (.230/.301/.514) would make him a star-level contributor for the long term. Of course, whether Chapman can continue hitting at this type of clip is somewhat in question. Chapman’s strikeout rate (33.7 percent) drowns out a passable walk rate (9.0 percent), and his .301 xwOBA pales in comparison to his .343 wOBA.
10.) Chad Green, RP, Yankees: Rounding out the list is a third Yankee, Green, who may get lost in the shuffle as part of a bullpen that features Aroldis Chapman, Dellin Betances, David Robertson, Tommy Kahnle and Adam Warren. And yet the 26-year-old Green has stood on his own as one of the premier relievers in baseball this season. Through 48 2/3 innings out of the bullpen, the former starter places seventh among relievers in ERA (1.66), fifth in strikeout percentage (40.1) and fourth in strikeout-walk percentage (33.3). The only other relievers who rank top seven in each of those categories are Craig Kimbrel and Kenley Jansen. Decent company.
*For determining rookie status, we’re looking at players with less than 130 plate appearances or 50 innings pitched entering the season.
montour_16
Josh bell should be 4th but not even on the list smh
RytheStunner
Why should he be three spots above Trey Mancini?
yankees500
I was very surprised that he wasn’t even on the list.
davidcoonce74
He’s not a rookie. Exceeded rookie limits in 2016.
RytheStunner
No he didn’t. He only had 128 AB in 2016.
davidcoonce74
He had 152 PAs. 130 is the limit.
RytheStunner
No, it’s 130 at bats, not plate appearances.
davidcoonce74
The article above references 130 plate appearances as the cut-off the writers used for inclusion.
Jeff Todd
You have made your point regarding the arbitrary cut-off line. Please stop repeating it so I don’t have to keep deleting the comments.
RytheStunner
The article is incorrect then. They may want to fix that. I won’t hold it against you, their fault. 😛
RytheStunner
I repeated it because the same person posted the same false information (which was your guys’ fault anyway) three times. Why am I being chastised and not that person?
Jeff Todd
Honestly, I’m not sure if Connor considered Bell or not — I added the note and probably swapped in PA for AB since that’s our standard. (Also it’s less arbitrary, but this is all arbitrary.)
It’s truly not that important.
As regards Bell, he surely has a case, though the counter would be that he’s only a somewhat above-average hitter who’s a poor defender that has posted like 1 WAR as a more-or-less everyday player.
Jeff Todd
It isn’t incorrect in that we can choose whatever arbitrary cutoff point we like. Frankly, ABs are useless.
I will edit the post, though, to remove mention of any “standard” cutoff.
EDIT: I am not trying to chastise you or anything, just … you posted the same exact thing several times. The other commenter was making somewhat different points.
Raphael
Can you really dismiss it as arbitrary though given that it’s the official baseline MLB uses? Rookies by definition are based on ABs, not PAs.
Also, Austin Barnes isn’t a rookie because he’s been on the MLB roster longer than 45 days (excluding September and DL) prior to this season. It’s why relievers who spend the entire season on the MLB roster but don’t surpass 50 IP still aren’t considered rookies.
empiresam
I”m a bit surprised and puzzled that you would choose your criteria without openly addressing that your standards are different tgan MLB’s. Fortunately by the end of the year, these positions will have been jockied. AB in Boston will be much higher if he’s out of his early season funk. Moreover, Bellinger’s consistency puts hin number one on my ballot. a
Again as of today. Judge has certainly been impressive with his power but his strikeout rate hurts (you can tell I don’t believe in most sabre metric categories.
Jeff Todd
If you can give a compelling case for why 130 ABs versus some other number, then perhaps I will consider changing my position on the matter.
The 45-day rule thing confuses me, because Judge had 51 service days entering the year but has been getting rookie awards.
Jeff Todd
Well, we aren’t debating which player should receive the ROY award, so it doesn’t really need to be tied to the MLB standard.
But, as I suggested, I didn’t really put any thought into it. Connor wrote this post, I added that note as an afterthought (mostly b/c of Barnes’ hefty service time prior to this season), and then … here we are.
I suggest we simply focus on weighing the merits of the players who did or did not make the list.
RytheStunner
No, Aaron Judge did not have 51 service days entering the year because September/October is excluded from “service days” because of roster expansion. I don’t know his EXACT call-up date last season, but his first game was August 13, which would give him 19 service days before September.
And there is no compelling case to choose that specific number, but you can’t just define rookie however you want it when MLB actually has a standard for the term “rookie”. If you’re talking about the Top 10 2017 MLB Rookies, you need to use THEIR standard whether you agree with their chosen metric or not. It does make a difference because Josh Bell is disqualified from your list despite him being a rookie by MLB standards (I don’t necessarily think he belongs on the list, but he deserves consideration)
Jeff Todd
Ah, that explains it. Thanks.
Respectfully disagree on the remainder. Anyway, I think all except Barnes would qualify as rookies as I now understand it. (Manny Pina, though, would not, for the record.)
EDIT: Actually I can’t say for sure re Pina. He had over a year of service entering the season, but seems maybe a chunk of that is due to a DL stint. Not looking at it further because this makes my head hurt and is ultimately not meaningful.
RytheStunner
I’m not sure on Pina. I counted up his pre-September games before this year and it came to 41, but since it’s “service days”, that includes off-days and days he didn’t play, so I bet he probably passes the 45-day limit.
Raphael
It’s the official criteria, so I think it’d be better for consistency (though I do agree that its be AB is strange).
Players are credited with service time for being on the roster in September, but those days during the month don’t count towards rookie eligibility.
thegreatcerealfamine
No he hasn’t in fact he was just listed on MLB network as a top Rookie performer!
dodgerfan711
Barnes is a backup catcher and has the exact same WAR as Bell
TheGreatTwigog
Depends on which metric you use. He has great framing and an on base around 400 last time I checked
LA91744
forwhomjoshbelltolls
Maybe not 4th, but yeah…on pace to break Eddie Murray’s record for HR by a rookie switch hitter.
I’d accept the “his defense isn’t great” argument against him, but Trey Mancini is on the list.
Kylesamac
I know he’s not a true rookie because of his Cuban experience, but Yuli Gurriel has basically been tied for second with Benentedi for the second place ROTY race this year.
Reecemann13
Josh Bell was snubbed. He should’ve been 3rd on this list easy.
davidcoonce74
He’s not a rookie. Exceeded rookie limits in 2016.
ef1txx
was gallo past the 130 ABs?
davidcoonce74
Gallo had 153 PAs before 2017, so no.
nmendoza44
tp44
He hasn’t been in the league long enough
bsteady7
He’s hitting .187
Hiro
I got the joke… but I doubt any White Sox fans says stupid stuff like this.
MRWhitener
I’m curious to not see Margot or Renfroe here. Both are having very good years and check in with rookie status on BR.
davidcoonce74
Renfroe has been pretty terrible. Any bit of value he’s provided offensively has been negated by his lousy walk rate and his atrocious defense. He’s one of the worst defensive outfielders I’ve ever seen. Margot is holding his own at his age but nowhere near anyone on this list.
davidcoonce74
The article states that it is using PAs. And yes, a previous seasons ABs and PAs count in MLB.
RytheStunner
No they don’t. It’s “in any given season”.
If I have exactly 10 ABs every season for 15 seasons, I’m still a rookie in that 16th season. They don’t combine together.
davidcoonce74
Well, the MLB rules state that it’s a cumulative amount, if you truly only had 10 PAs per season for 15 years you’d lose rookie eligibility with the first PA of the 16th season. But you would have long exceeded service time (45 day)limits, because each call-up would count for around ten days of service time. And yes, all these are cumulative. Joey Gallos 2015-16 PAs don’t disappear in 2017.
RytheStunner
I guess different sources say word things differently. Since it’s so rare, I guess it doesn’t matter too much, but what I read said “in any given season” and some of them seem to say “in any previous season or sesason(s)”. Oh well, I’ll give the point to you.
old ranger
Parker Bridwell 7-1 for Angels deserved pitching consideration.
vtadave
Wins are meaningless and he has a 4.57 FIP.
rez2405
Awards are based on solid metrics such as ERA, not projected metrics that can potentially predict progression or regression such as FIP
Jkdoyle
I don’t think this list is projecting awards. And I think we can all see very clearly that Bridwell’s “7-1 2.88 ERA” is not going to last. We’re better than that.
sufferfortribe
Too bad August had to happen, or Bradley Zimmer might be in the conversation.
Stupid August.
Teddyballgame13
Ian Happ should be damn close.
24TheKid
I don’t think Gamel is a star, but how is he not ahead of some of these guys? Before his recent skid he was the second best hitter in the American League, to go along with great defense, if that’s not worthy of this list I don’t know what your basing this on.
Seattlehof24
I agree Gamel deserves to be on this list. If he’s being punished for a 2nd half slump, why does Judge get a pass?
ethanhickey
East coast bias snubbed both Gamel and Heredia. Both are proving they are young contributers to a contending team on a daily basis
Ruben_Tomorrow
Anybody else highly concerned about Judge and his strikeouts? It seems like once a good pitcher has figured him out, he can’t adjust. He’s still only a rookie, but high strikeout rates can be an underlying big problem.
Fanofsports5653
I think it was the HR Derby he’s trying to do too much but kind of looks like he’s breaking out of it I’d love to see him get hot and hit 50 HR’s
notagain27
Maybe someone will do a study on how player’s that participate in the Homerun Derby perform during the second half of the season? To play at that high of a level a player should never alter there swing for a silly contest. Risk simply outweigh the Reward.
Priggs89
Yah, that Home Run Derby really messed up Stanton’s swing.
JDGoat
I don’t think the homerun derby had anything to do with it. He had an unsustainable babip and was destined to regress. I don’t think anyone seen him falling off such a steep cliff though
Jkdoyle
Agree. And what isn’t mentioned enough is that in order to get into the HR Derby in the first place, there’s a good chance that you’ve been playing out of your mind in the first half. So Simply charting regression doesn’t tell the whole story. And assuming it messed up someone’s swing is just lazy.
start_wearing_purple
I gotta admit it, as a Red Sox fan I’m loving the whole Judge consecutive strikeouts thing. But as a baseball fan the truth is I can only praise the guy. Personally I’m ok with a player with a high strikeout rate as long as they can produce.
The other side of things is Judge is 4th best in the majors at pitches seen per plate appearance and has an OBP over .400. In my opinion that just means even when he strikes out he forces a pitcher to work more which is good for the team. So I have to say his strikeout issues are not a bad thing.
CompanyAssassin
Take Paul Dejong off this list.. his stats are unsustainable and inflated. His defense has been far worse than metrics suggest, he’s had a good amount of luck with hit/error scoring. I think Diaz will be making a comeback and Dejong will be Grichuk 2.0.
thisisdumb
How do you have a backup catcher on here who isn’t really a rookie but not have Manny Pina on here who has been phenomenal offensively and defensively for a surprising brewers team this year. Pina is easily in the top 10 rookies this year
24TheKid
This list makes absolutely no sense.
jonscriff
is manny pina considered a rookie at the age of 30
24TheKid
I’m not saying Pina should be on it, but I’m agreeing with him that there should be others instead of who’s on it.
RytheStunner
Age doesn’t matter, its 130 at-bats or 50 IP, or 45 service days on the 25-man roster (before September 1st) in previous seasons.
So I don’t think he is. He’s played in 41 pre-September games prior to this year, but it goes by days, so I bet he goes over the 45 day mark.
CardsNation5
DeJong is a 3rd baseman who was moved over to short in AAA because of Patrick Wisdom another young Cardinal who should be in the majors next year because he’s having a good season in Memphis with 25 homers and 75 RBIs. DeJong’s range at SS is very good and I can only see him getting better at the plate. Look out, because he’s going to be a good SS for the next 10 years.
JDGoat
Ya that’s not happening. He your classic guy who gets the fan bases hopes up at the start and because of it will stick around for a few years.
jonscriff
Chad green should be the closer. Don’t @ me.
dodgerfan711
Sky14
“DeJong didn’t reach the majors until the end of May, he trails only Judge and Bellinger among rookies in homers (18).”
Guessing this meant since his call up, since in Mancinis section it is mentioned 4 rookies with more HRs. Making Benitendi 6th not 4th.
TheGreatTwigog
DeJong shouldn’t be so high up. He has a .376 BABIP with a 30% k rate and 4% walk rate. 15% swinging strike rate. I guess there’s power, but that doesn’t justify him being ranked above a bunch of other guys imo
pepesilvia
I think too many people are looking at judges home run distances and not seeing his holes as a player. The guy is striking out way too often and I fear this could become an issue going forward. I see him as the next Adam Dunn no more.
Jkdoyle
You must not have been paying attention for most of the season.. Your personal future projections are irrelevant for this ranking. You don’t have to think he’ll keep it up, but he did have an MVP caliber 90 plus games. That’s more than good enough to stack up well against other rookies.
chaseturrentine
Ummmm… Parker Bridwell! 7-1 with a 2.88 ERA.
Jkdoyle
7-1? Ok. Cool. He’s been pitching over his head. Everyone knows it.
rez2405
“Everyone” knows it lol. Tell that to fangraphs they’ve been praising him.
Jkdoyle
They must not look at their own numbers. Dude is a fluke. “Most of us” know it. If you want to die on Bridwell Hill…be my guest.
rememberthecoop
You can mention the ERA but his W-L record isn’t a factor. I would hope we all know by now that you don’t judge a pitcher by his W-L.
Jkdoyle
Why did you mention Marquez’s groundball rate? 41.6%? What’s your point?
rememberthecoop
I second the motion for Ian Happ. By season’s end, he will likely have 20-25 HRs. His slugging is solid, but the rest of his slash isn’t overly impressive at .248/.319. But he’s played multiple positions, so his versatility should be considered as well.
Jkdoyle
Agreed
usafcop
Benentendi is more valuable than Barnes (backup Catcher) just saying….
Jkdoyle
100%. Just bc he didn’t take the league by storm doesn’t mean he isn’t still having a pretty damn good year for a rookie.
brewfan27
Orlando Arcia?
melmann218
If you are discussing the top rookies for the season, shouldn’t you consider everyone that has rookie status, by MLB standards?
mrkinsm
Below is the link to players eligible for 2017 ROY.
link to baseball-reference.com
shanedelreal12
I’m glad to see Matt Chapman on here. He strikes out too much but he’s starting to make more contact and when he hits a ball, it flies off his bat. And his glove is great, and his arm is even better. Hes going to be a big part of the A’s future.