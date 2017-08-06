Tigers, Astros Had Recent Talks About Justin Verlander Trade

The Tigers and Astros were in touch about a potential Justin Verlander trade this month, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi tweets. It isn’t clear if these talks could be building towards a possible trade of the former Cy Young Award winner, or if the two clubs were just checking back in with each other out of due diligence, since Detroit and Houston also discussed Verlander prior to the trade deadline. Those talks involved Verlander and Justin Wilson both going to the Astros, though that scenario is no longer in play now that Wilson had been traded to the Cubs.
Verlander has cleared revocable waivers, so the Tigers are free to discuss him in trade talks even now that the July 31 deadline has passed. Of course, all of the same obstacles that likely prevented a Verlander trade from being consummated are still in place — Verlander’s age (34), large contract (around $63.25MM through the 2019 season), the Tigers’ reported willingness to pay relatively little of that remaining salary, his no-trade clause, and the fact that Verlander has been only a solid pitcher this season rather than the rotation-topping ace he has been in 2016 and past seasons.
It’s worth noting that Verlander has been pitching better as of late, posting a 2.31 ERA over his last six starts (including six shutout innings of the Astros themselves on July 31). Houston also left the deadline trade market relatively empty-handed, only acquiring Francisco Liriano from the Blue Jays as lefty bullpen relief after missing out on Zach Britton.
The Astros were also linked to several starting pitchers, and they continue to have a need for rotation help now that Lance McCullers is on the 10-day DL with back problems. Dallas Keuchel and a healthy McCullers sit firmly atop Houston’s rotation, with Collin McHugh, Mike Fiers, Brad Peacock and Charlie Morton all having delivered some good results when given the ball. Still, Verlander would be a much more proven addition to the Astros’ top three come the postseason, and he could be a difference-maker if he is able to recapture his old form.
Comments
Zach725
I could see the Astros doing this. They have a good team of younger players which a well liked veteran could bring good morale. On top of that you get a ton of experience in the postseason and a reliable pitcher who can pitch Game 1-3 of a series. Plus Verlander is controlled for the next couple years giving the Astros a solid pitcher for the next couple postseason runs.
Kylesamac
Honestly? If Keuchel and McCullers are healthy, he’s the number 4 starter.
Names aside, when health, Keuchel and McHugh have proven to be two of the top 10 pitchers in the AL, add a much better McCullers to that group this year and you are left with the four spot.
Verlander is still in that group obviously, but the decline puts him behind the other three.
hiflew
No…just no.
donniebaseball
It’s also noteworthy that Verlander in 2017 currently has the highest average velocity since his 2011 MVP season; and he hit 101mph during the 7th inning against Baltimore on Friday.
stretch123
They should trade for Verlander… but only at the right cost. Seems like the perfect veteran guy to throw into October for a younger team.
TraderRyan9
Probably nothing to this. Astros are like every other team…….want something great for free
imindless
Something great 5 years ago. Currently a bloated veteran on the backend of his career. Fair value is a couple mid level prospects for the current version of verlander.
Surprisingly a Bucks Fan
everyone seems to forget he should’ve won cy young last season
jleve618
Should have if you are against giving it to a reliever. Britton was so good that I’d have voted for him. Now I see no way any reliever can really ever win it again.
hiflew
Porcello deserved it last year. I get you guys don’t like the wins stat, which is fine. However, it seems more like you actively try and punish those that do get wins. Verlander was slightly better in some stats, but not overwhelmingly so. If you get a case with a guy with 16 wins and a 2.10 ERA vs. a guy with 21 and a 3.10 ERA, then i would never argue with giving it to the guy with 16. BUT Porcello had 22 with a 3.15 ERA and Verlander had 16 with a 3.04 ERA. That’s not overwhelming enough for voters to ignore the wins. The only thing Verlander was overwhelmingly ahead in was strikeouts and that is an overrated stat anyway.
stangs30
If the Orioles truly want to be contenders then why not go for Verlander. I know Angelos doesn’t spend on pitching, but if your not going to sell, why not go get something you actually cannot produce. A top of the rotation starter.
Kylesamac
Because the orioles have a barren system and are a year away from their top players leaving with no starting rotation to speak of after this season as they spiral down into the depth of how bad the Astros were and the Philies are with nothing coming down in the next 3 years to give any semblance of hope they will be good again.
ottomatic
he’ll end up in Boston
bluejayssweep
Verlander is praying that the tigers trade him to new york!! clearly his #1 choice city!
bluejayssweep
clearly he wants to play in new york city, Kate Upton lives there!!