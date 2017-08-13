Tigers Designate Edward Mujica For Assignment

The Tigers have designated right-hander Edward Mujica for assignment, as per a team announcement. Righty Jeff Ferrell’s contract has been selected from Triple-A in a corresponding move.

Mujica signed a minor league deal with Detroit last winter and posted some excellent numbers (2.35 ERA, 7.6 K/BB rate, 7.4 K/9) in 46 relief innings for Triple-A Toledo. This performance earned Mujica a promotion on August 3, though the veteran righty was hit hard for 9.95 ERA over 6 1/3 innings, surrendering at least one run in four of his five outings as a Tiger.

Mujica has now pitched in parts of 11 big league seasons with seven different teams, and his Tigers stint marks his first taste of MLB action since 2015. Mujica was an All-Star in 2013 after emerging as the Cardinals’ closer and posted solid numbers out of the Red Sox bullpen as recently as 2014, though he took a step back in 2015 and then bounced around three different teams’ minor league affiliates last season.

Ferrell, by coincidence, also last pitched in the majors in 2015, with a nine-game cup of coffee accounting for his entire MLB resume. The 26-year-old was originally drafted by the Tigers in the 26th round of the 2010 draft, and he has a 4.00 ERA, 2.96 K/BB rate and 7.6 K/9 over 546 1/3 IP in the minors. Working as a full-time reliever this season, Ferrell has an impressive 2.28 ERA and 9.9 K/9 over 55 1/3 innings split between Double-A and Triple-A, holding right-handed batters to just a .482 OPS.