Minor MLB Transactions: 8/3/17

By | at

Here are Thursday’s minor moves from around the game…

  • The Tigers are set to select the contract of veteran right-hander Edward Mujica, reports SB Nation’s Chris Cotillo (on Twitter). The 33-year-old hasn’t pitched in the Majors since 2015, as he’s spent the past season plus between the Triple-A affiliates for the Phillies, Royals, Twins and Tigers. The former Cardinals closer has generally been excellent in Toledo this season, though, logging 46 innings with 7.4 K/9, 1.0 BB/9 and a 36.5 percent ground-ball rate en route to a 2.35 earned run average. He’ll join a Tigers ’pen that has an MLB-worst 5.18 ERA and recently traded its best reliever, Justin Wilson.
Comments

  1. The Tigers are officially tanking seeing as they’re calling up Tank Commander Mujica

  2. If they really wanted to tank,they would have stayed with F Rod as the closer

  3. Hahahaha wow that’s bad. I can’t believe the Tigers’ bullpen is still this bad

    • Can’t blame it on Dombrowski any longer. Boston has one of the best

      • One had everything to work with, while the other was left trying to pick up the pieces…

