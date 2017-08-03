Minor MLB Transactions: 8/3/17

Here are Thursday’s minor moves from around the game…
- The Tigers are set to select the contract of veteran right-hander Edward Mujica, reports SB Nation’s Chris Cotillo (on Twitter). The 33-year-old hasn’t pitched in the Majors since 2015, as he’s spent the past season plus between the Triple-A affiliates for the Phillies, Royals, Twins and Tigers. The former Cardinals closer has generally been excellent in Toledo this season, though, logging 46 innings with 7.4 K/9, 1.0 BB/9 and a 36.5 percent ground-ball rate en route to a 2.35 earned run average. He’ll join a Tigers ’pen that has an MLB-worst 5.18 ERA and recently traded its best reliever, Justin Wilson.
Comments
bkwalker510
The Tigers are officially tanking seeing as they’re calling up Tank Commander Mujica
Panic in Detroit
If they really wanted to tank,they would have stayed with F Rod as the closer
donniebaseball
Hahahaha wow that’s bad. I can’t believe the Tigers’ bullpen is still this bad
johnsilver
Can’t blame it on Dombrowski any longer. Boston has one of the best
bravesfan88
One had everything to work with, while the other was left trying to pick up the pieces…