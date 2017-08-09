The Blue Jays announced Wednesday that they’ve selected the contract of right-hander Nick Tepesch and cleared space on the 40-man roster by moving Troy Tulowitzki to the 60-day disabled list. Left-hander Matt Dermody was optioned to Triple-A to clear a spot on the active roster.
As Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith points out (via Twitter), Tulo’s initial DL placement came on July 29, so this move makes it extremely unlikely that the shortstop will return to the field in 2017. He’ll technically be eligible to return on Sept. 27, though there will be little in the way of incentive for the Jays to push Tulowitzki by that point.
Whether Tulo returns for the season’s final week or not, 2017 has been a severely disappointing campaign for the five-time All-Star. A strained hamstring cost him more than a month earlier this year, and ligament damage in his right ankle will now cost him at least two months. In the 66 games that he’s been healthy enough to take the field, Tulowitzki has slashed a sub-par .249/.300/.378 with seven homers through 266 plate appearances.
Getting Tulowitzki back to full health in 2018 will be imperative for the Jays, as he’s still owed $20MM in both 2018 and 2019 before earning $14MM in 2020 (plus a $4MM buyout on a 2021 club option). All indications are that despite lackluster results in 2017, the Jays’ aim is to contend in 2018, and a healthy Tulowitzki would go a long way toward that end. While Tulo hasn’t played at his former superstar level since 2013-14, he nonetheless played a well-above-average shortstop and swatted 24 homers in 2016, generating roughly three wins above replacement in the process.
As for Tepesch, the 28-year-old will make his Blue Jays debut as tonight’s starter. Toronto acquired the former Rangers hurler from the Twins in exchange for cash earlier this year, and he’s posted a 3.00 ERA in 12 innings with seven strikeouts against one walk for the Blue Jays’ Triple-A affiliate in Buffalo. Tepesch held a fairly regular spot in the Texas rotation in 2013-14 but has seen only sparse big league action since. All told, he has a 4.69 ERA with 5.5 K/9 against 2.9 BB/9 in 224 2/3 big league innings.
Comments
sheepstein
Tulo? Should be called mr glass
matt41265
makes me wonder if he’ll ever be the player he was
ReverieDays
Nope, doubtful.
JDGoat
Once his defense deteriorates, he’s gonna become the worst contract in baseball.
Senioreditor
Votto owns that distinction.
cvarneski
Hi.
-Albert Pujols
downeysoft42
Ahem?
– Pablo Sandoval
floridagators
Lol Votto? Ok
davidcoonce74
Votto? The guy is 9 th in baseball in WAR this season. He’s been one of the ten best players in the league every year of his career.
Pujols is owed 124 million dollars over the next 4 seasons. He’s a well-below average player this season. There’s your answer.
thegreatcerealfamine
??? In the words of Johnny Mac..YOU CAN’T be serious….
Phattey
Didn’t votto just come off a month where he hit almost .400
Ace121
Votto is actually a good player…
jimmertee
Votto is a great player. I would take him and his contract in a minute for my team [if I was running one].
pseudostats
Hard to say. There are LT deals that will turn out poorly down the road, but it’s hard to predict which ones.
realgone2
Chris Davis feels left out
davidcoonce74
All long-term deals usually end up poorly. Players are paid for what they’ve done, not for future production. The way the system is set up most of a player’s prime years happen before he reaches free agency. Underpaid early, overpaid late.
jbigz12
Chris Davis will easily take that crown. Ryan Howard 2.0
Phattey
Prayers are with you Tulo , hope you recover quickly you were a monster in Colorado when I would go to Rockies games
Rocketride
Coors effect. He was never as good as his inflated stats.
JDGoat
Not true. His park adjusted stats were good
baseball10
If the Rockies had only traded Cargo too they would be looking real smart right now
bastros88
will Tulo be healthy next season!?!? I guess we’ll find out! but no, he won’t
FOmeOLS
I followed Nick when he was with the Rangers, he’s a good story, here’s wishing him all the best.
DodgerfanEJ
D-Rose of Baseball
jimmertee
Tulo can still be very good. He needs to move to third or first base to minimize the work on his body. He is a great athelete and great athletes can adjust to new postions and new batting stances. The key will be in his head, whether he will proactively adjust to another position, even another type of batting stance. His current batting stance changes the level of his eyes dramatically as he swings, it worked great for him when he was younger but as eye sight minutely diminishes with age, and with his batting stance, so will his contact rate. His average will plummet if he doesn’t adjust. Alex Rios did this kind of adjustment and got decent mileage out of the end of his career. Tulo can do it – if he wants too.
jbigz12
He can’t go to 3rd or first with Donaldson and Smoak there. And if you take away his glove at SS he’s not exactly a 3WAR player. But Crazier things have happened Ryan Zimmerman learned how to hit again this year.
jimmertee
I hope Tepesch does well. But using this guy is like rearranging older slightly used deck chairs on the titanic. Is anyone fed of up watching this pathetic pitching corps of cast-offs and AAA callups and wounded warriors like: blistered Sanchez, a tired Estrada[although finally coming back nicely], Lucas Harrell, Mat Latos, Neil Ramirez[on the bench], Leonel Campos, Matt Dermoudy, Glenn Sparkman, Mike Bolsinger, Jeff Believeau, JP Howell, Casey Lawrence, Jason Grilli, Francisco Liriano etc etc. I feel like barfing when I read a list like this and the team executive thinks it can win? Hogwash. They won’t win now or ever. It is time to fire Atkins and find a Gillick type to run the Blue Jays.
If you recall on these very pages in spring training, it was predicted that this team couldn’t compete with the ptiching corps that it has and trades needed to be made to bring in top talent, not the likes of the list above. This bad season didn’t have to happen. The same will happen next year unless the pitching staff is drastically upgraded. The alternative is a total rebuild which is fine, just don’t tell the fans this team will compete for the sake of selling tickets. We have a long haul of mediocrity in front us folks unless the upper level mgmt philosophy changes or Atkins is fired.
JDGoat
Fyre adkans
jbigz12
The pitching will have to be signed because the jays don’t have the minor league talent to get an ace unless you move Vlad Jr and gut the rest of the system. But then still you don’t have much of a pen aside from Osuna