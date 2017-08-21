Minor MLB Transactions: 8/21/17

Here are Monday’s minor moves from around the league…

The Twins are set to select the contract of right-hander Tim Melville to start one half of today’s doubleheader, as La Velle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune wrote this weekend. The 27-year-old journeyman signed a minor league pact with the Twins in June after a decent start to the season with the independent Long Island Ducks. In 11 games (10 starts) with the Twins’ Triple-A affiliate, Melville posted a 2.70 ERA with 8.6 K/9, 3.1 BB/9 and a 33.7 percent ground-ball rate. There was some talk that top prospect Stephen Gonsalves could have his start pushed back to make his MLB debut Monday, but Melville will be the choice instead. For what it’s worth, the White Sox have MLB’s sixth-best wRC+ against lefties but rank 24th against righties. That and the fact that Gonsalves was only recently promoted to Triple-A (he made his third start for Rochester yesterday) may both have been factors in the decision.