West Notes: Gomez, Renfroe, Astros

The Rangers have announced that they’ve placed outfielder Carlos Gomez on the 10-day DL after having a cyst on his right shoulder excised. To take his place on the active roster, the Rangers have recalled infielder Phil Gosselin from Triple-A Round Rock. Gomez has not played since last Sunday, but the Rangers were hopeful until recently that a DL stint wouldn’t be necessary. Delino DeShields and Drew Robinson figure to continue to play center until Gomez returns. Here’s more from the West divisions.
- The Padres have optioned outfielder Hunter Renfroe to Triple-A El Paso, Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune tweets. Jabari Blash will take Renfroe’s place on the active roster. Renfroe, a former top prospect, was batting a respectable .230/.285/.443 as the Padres’ regular right fielder, but was hitting just .189/.286/.243 in the past two weeks. He seems like a good bet to return once rosters expand in September.
- The Astros recently fired at least eight scouts, as Peter Gammons tweeted yesterday. These firings are a bit surprising coming from an organization whose big-league team is currently thriving thanks to the contributions of a number of young, homegrown players. GM Jeff Luhnow, though, says the team’s scouting division will remain about the same size going forward, and that the area is being realigned, as Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle writes. “This is not a cutback in scouting,” says Luhnow. “We are reconfiguring within and across the three scouting departments – international, domestic and pro.” Luhnow added that he expects the team will make new scouting hires.
Comments
deadmanonleave
Eight scouts fired. There’s got to be a story there…
stantoformvp
I agree
madmanTX
Probably a sign that Crane needs to take a loss on his taxes next year and wants the team to go into rebuild mode again. Fire sale to start this offseason.
newagescamartist
Complete nonsense.
hiflew
Yeah the Astros have had a few homegrown prospects contribute, but they were picking at the top of the draft. Anyone with the ability to read a mock draft could have done as well if not better. The key is that they failed miserably on 2 out of 3 overall #1 picks too. That is difficult to do. I’m not saying they deserved to be fired over that alone, but it also shows that the Astros scouting is not really great either.
dodgerfan711
Not signing Aiken was a punt in my opinion. They were satisfied with the #2 pick in 2015 as compensation and it worked. Bregman is better than the options at the top of the 14 draft
trollymctrollerson
Your follow up below is helpful in understanding your point but it is wrong headed. Ends do not justify the means. No way Astros “knew” that pick results in Bregman.
dudeness88
Only missed out on Kris Bryant. Appel turned into Giles, so whatever bro. They’ve done pretty dam well else where.
hiflew
Appel was a throw in in that trade.
stl_cards16
If they went by consensus, they would have drafted Byron Buxton instead of Correa. They’ve definitely drafted well, with the exception of somehow passing on Bryant.
TheWestCoastRyan
One of three #1 overall picks being an All Star, 1 being a complete bust and one coming back from TJS with very reduced stuff.
dodgerfan711
They dont have Brady Aiken. They have Bregman which is acceptable and came as a result of not signing aiken
TheWestCoastRyan
They took Aiken with the 1st pick in 2014. Not Bregman.
tim815
Signing scouts for high five figures per season, to get 200 looks at amateur ballame per season, seems as good of a deal as there is in sports.
I hope Team Theo added one or two of the scouts.
BTW, let us know how the Astros “re-organized” if you ever find out.
trollymctrollerson
Yes a hundred times to that last sentence. But no one ever follows up on these things.
nutznboltz
The Padres should have sent Meyers down along with Renfroe.
padreforlife
Agree Myers is horrendous but owed 83 mil
SixFlagsMagicPadres
So much money, and so many strikeouts…
mbgutt
Pirates should sign all eight of them. The drafting and developyisnthe root cause of them underachieving.
Astros_fan_84
How many scouts does the average team employ?