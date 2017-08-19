West Notes: Gomez, Renfroe, Astros

The Rangers have announced that they’ve placed outfielder Carlos Gomez on the 10-day DL after having a cyst on his right shoulder excised. To take his place on the active roster, the Rangers have recalled infielder Phil Gosselin from Triple-A Round Rock. Gomez has not played since last Sunday, but the Rangers were hopeful until recently that a DL stint wouldn’t be necessary. Delino DeShields and Drew Robinson figure to continue to play center until Gomez returns. Here’s more from the West divisions.

The Padres have optioned outfielder Hunter Renfroe to Triple-A El Paso, Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune tweets. Jabari Blash will take Renfroe’s place on the active roster. Renfroe, a former top prospect, was batting a respectable .230/.285/.443 as the Padres’ regular right fielder, but was hitting just .189/.286/.243 in the past two weeks. He seems like a good bet to return once rosters expand in September.

The Astros recently fired at least eight scouts, as Peter Gammons tweeted yesterday. These firings are a bit surprising coming from an organization whose big-league team is currently thriving thanks to the contributions of a number of young, homegrown players. GM Jeff Luhnow, though, says the team's scouting division will remain about the same size going forward, and that the area is being realigned, as Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle writes. "This is not a cutback in scouting," says Luhnow. "We are reconfiguring within and across the three scouting departments – international, domestic and pro." Luhnow added that he expects the team will make new scouting hires.