White Sox Sign Al Alburquerque

The White Sox have signed righty Al Alburquerque to a minors deal, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports on Twitter. He’ll report to Triple-A Charlotte.
Alburquerque, 31, becomes the latest veteran reliever to join a Chicago organization that is stockpiling arms after a flurry of deadline activity. He’ll join veterans such as Mark Lowe, Jean Machi, and Danny Farquhar as recent additions to the depth chart.
Most recently, Alburquerque pitched with the Royals. He took his free agency after losing his roster spot following ten innings of 3.60 ERA ball. He’s still throwing 94 and getting swings and misses, though his career-long walk problems were also still evident. That said, Alburquerque did manage to allow only 1.7 BB/9 in his 26 Triple-A frames on the year, over which he also recorded 9.7 K/9 while carrying a 2.08 ERA.
Comments
notagain27
I saw where the Twins have used their 30th different pitcher in Minnesota and 36 different pitchers in AAA. I would think the White Sox have to be close to that number as well.
trace
Best name in baseball.
ib6ub9
Can’t wait til September when there is 20 pitchers in the pen. Pitching changes every hitter. Lol