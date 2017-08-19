Yankees Notes: Chapman, Estrada, Tanaka

Not even a full season into signing a five-year, $86MM contract – a record deal for a reliever – Aroldis Chapman is out as the Yankees’ closer, manager Joe Girardi announced Saturday, per Erik Boland of Newsday (Twitter link). The move isn’t necessarily permanent, however, but a measure to “try and get him right,” said Girardi, who revealed that Chapman reacted well to the news. One of the most dominant relievers of all-time, the 29-year-old flamethower hasn’t been himself this season, as his pedestrian ERA (4.29), plummeting strikeout percentage and falling swinging-strike rate indicate. Chapman’s also amid arguably the worst stretch of his illustrious career, one in which he has yielded two earned runs in three straight appearances for the first time, and made a couple mental errors in the Yankees’ loss to the Red Sox on Friday. Chapman was responsible for a double steal when he neglected to keep tabs on the Red Sox’s runners on first and second base, and he then failed to back up home plate on a two-run single by Jackie Bradley Jr. Those slip-ups led to an animated mound visit from Girardi, who figures to turn to David Robertson and Dellin Betances as his ninth-inning choices while Chapman attempts to overcome his struggles in a different role. (Follow @CloserNews, MLBTR’s sister Twitter site, for more on the Yankees’ late-game configuration and news about all ninth-inning situations around the majors.)
A bit more on the Yankees, who will try to avoid falling six games behind Chris Sale-led Boston for the AL East lead on Saturday:
- It was either the Yankees or the Orioles who claimed right-hander Marco Estrada off waivers from the division-rival Blue Jays earlier this week, according to Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe. Regardless, Estrada isn’t going anywhere because the Jays were unable to agree to a trade with the claiming team within the 48-hour window.
- Estrada would’ve been a quality reinforcement for the Yankees’ rotation (or Baltimore’s), but the Bombers will get some in-house help on that front. Masahiro Tanaka, on the disabled list since last Saturday with shoulder inflammation, is set to make his return Tuesday against Detroit, Girardi informed reporters (Twitter link via Boland). Rotation mate C.C. Sabathia will come off the 10-day DL and start in Boston tonight. Friday’s starter, rookie Jordan Montgomery, is headed back to Triple-A to make room for Sabathia, the team announced.
Comments
hiflew
Yet another example of why you should never sign a closer to a long term deal. So many examples of this being a bad idea. B.J. Ryan, anyone?
dodgerfan711
So far Melancon is the only disaster from last offseason. Chapman is still up in the air but a rest and his 100 + fastball coming back could turn things around quickly
mack22
Yeah and look at Jansen, don’t think there a Dodger fan out there that isn’t thrilled to him him.
hiflew
The Dodgers would have a 10 game division lead with me as a closer. Jansen is good, but it’s not like they would fall apart without him.
jmgara
Really? A look at Melancon and Chapman’s 2017 stats would argue that Chapman’s the bigger disaster. Higher ERA and WHIP, less than half the BB/SO ratio. At least Melancon has an injury, we don’t know what’s wrong with Chapman.
dodgerfan711
Chapman is 3 years younger and has better stuff than melancon. Melancon is 32 and relys on contact which will cause a quicker decline.
slider32
Small sample, all pitchers are outlier!
FBA17
Boston has spanked Chapman silly. Post season w Cubs has probably played a part in his demise.
Michael Chaney
I don’t know if that’s necessarily the reason why he hasn’t been himself, but you raise a good point…he was worked HARD by the Cubs down the stretch
jimmertee
Chapman will be back as a shutdown closer. He needs a rest. He stuff is still way to good. He’ll find his way back in time for October if the Yankees are in it. I agree that contract is too long and the AAV is to high, but baring injury or overuse, Chapman has many more years of elite closing left in him. It sounds like tired arm to me.
costergaard2
Also, Chapman has an opt out after 3. If he has a bounce back, he may test the waters. Look at Tanaka, if he opts out (and he has been up and down this year), anything is possible…
jimmertee
Why wouldn’t the Jays trade Estrada? I would have loved to been a fly on the wall for that conversation. He is declining quickly. He may a few good starts left in him but as predicted in these pages in spring training, he was going to take a major step back this year and it another step back next year. I am not saying he is done, but my scouting eyes say he is in decline or injured. His back or core doesn’t seem to have the strength to control his upper half and his control is way off compared to last year over many consecutive starts. Why keep him? The Jays are going no-where this year or next barring significant upgrades. I suggest don’t drink any kool-aid that says otherwise.
socalblake
Don’t most players tank after signing the huge contract?
mike156
Trout has been “decent” since his extension. And Cano has performed–his contract will eventually be an overpay, but so far
Top Jimmy
Wouldn’t surprise me to see the Yanks try out Chapman as a starter next spring. He was effective as a starter before the Reds made him their closer. He has the frame to handle the workload. With Robertson, Betances, Kahnle, Warren, and Shreve all back next year, the bullpen would be well stocked even without Chapman in it. Chapman could replace Sabathia’s spot in the rotation next year.
tharrie0820
I don’t think he had the stamina to be a starter
chino31
That is an idea that I never envisioned.
Mikel Grady
So he can’t last one inning and they will make him try 7 as a starter ????
Bruin1012
I would be shocked if he is tried as a starter according to Fangraphs he never started for the Reds always relieved and the last time he really tried to start was in 2010 at AAA and they made him a reliever because of it.
thegreatcerealfamine
Yea you’re right..not even worth responding to that guy…
trollymctrollerson
Yer funny but I don’t think he ever starts. On the record as not wanting to start. And almost as important, not paid enough to start. He signed an elite closer contract.
JD396
Does this and the Melancon news make the Nationals feel a little better about not landing a closer over the winter?
trollymctrollerson
This is a pretty great comment. That’s rare here. Yeah, all the hand wringing over the Nats bullpen has been for naught. They reinforced it for the playoffs. It didn’t matter, and often doesn’t, during the six month grind.
slider32
Mets and the rest of their division is a bust!
goblins
So do we factor in the cost of Chapman’s contract into the Torres-Chapman trade? A damaged Chapman surely changes the perspective on that trade.