Yankees Place Masahiro Tanaka On 10-Day DL With Shoulder Inflammation

12:02pm: There is nothing structurally wrong with Tanaka’s shoulder, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com tweets. Tanaka simply told the team that his arm was tired, and the Yankees are giving him a short break.
11:33am: The Yankees have announced that they’ve placed righty Masahiro Tanaka on the 10-day DL with shoulder inflammation. To take his place on the active roster, they’ve recalled righty reliever Giovanny Gallegos from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Tanaka has posted a 4.92 ERA and allowed 28 home runs over 133 2/3 innings this season, although his strikeout and walk numbers (9.5 K/9, 2.2 BB/9) have been fine. He left Wednesday’s start against the Blue Jays after allowing five walks in four innings, however.
While a trip to the DL with a shoulder injury doesn’t always mean that injury is significant, it’s certainly worth watching. Tanaka missed time due to arm issues in 2014 and 2015, although those were to his wrist, forearm and elbow, not his shoulder. The seriousness of his current injury is unclear.
In the short term, the Yankees will have to fill a rotation that’s also currently missing CC Sabathia, who’s out with a knee inflammation, and Michael Pineda, who has a UCL injury. The Yankees recently promoted Jordan Montgomery to take Sabathia’s place.
Comments
yankees25
Chance Adams
Death
Hopefully it is nothing serious.
xabial
They said “ticking time bomb”
I laughed saying “Ervin Santana”
I hope I’m right!
MB923
“HE SHOULD HAVE HAD THE SURGERY” – MLBTR Doctors
thegreatcerealfamine
The faux Yankees posters and a few Beantown stragglers concur…
acarneglia
As soon as he finally started putting it together…
Aaron Sapoznik
Perhaps Brian Cashman might give Rick Hahn another ring. The White Sox have a couple veteran starters on cheap expiring contracts in Miguel Gonzalez and Derek Holland who might help the Yankee rotation down the stretch. Now that pitching coach Don Cooper has helped fix reliever Tyler Clippard, maybe they’d like him back as well for some added bullpen depth.
None of these options should cost much in terms of minor league talent and moving a starter would open up a spot in the rotation for Lucas Giolito, the next top rated White Sox starting prospect at AAA Charlotte who is waiting for a call from Hahn.
thegreatcerealfamine
Maybe..possibly..oh wait doubtful.
Aaron Sapoznik
What would be so “doubtful” about adding a veteran arm down the stretch as the Yankees compete with Boston for the A.L. East title while also trying to hang on to their wild card lead?
Both Miguel Gonzalez and Derek Holland have ample pennant race and postseason experience. Gonzalez is very familiar with pitching in the A.L. East as a former Oriole starter while Holland has an even bigger resume from his years with the Rangers. Holland would also present a left-handed arm, typically a welcome trait in the Bronx.
thegreatcerealfamine
The Yankees are fine with in house options,plus a revitalized pen.
mikep
I’ll take Luis Cessna or Brian Mitchell over holland or Gonzalez if it’s only for a couple of starts.
jonscriff
People getting so serious about this , hope it’s healed and ready to go before october because rather have his shoulder tired now than later, CC on the other hand idgaf if he spends the whole year on the DL
davidcoonce74
Sabathia has been better than Tanaka this season.