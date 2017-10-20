Agency Changes: Chad Green, Dinelson Lamet

As always, we track agency changes here at MLBTR in our Agency Database. Here are the latest notable changes in player representation, both courtesy of ESPN.com’s Jerry Crasnick (Twitter links):
- Yankees righty Chad Green is moving his business to Frontline, per the report, joining a pitching-heavy client list led by Dallas Keuchel and Andrew Miller. Though he showed promise with intriguing strikeout and walk numbers in 2016, Green’s 2017 campaign came as an eye opener. In 69 frames over 40 appearances, he punched out 13.4 batters per nine while walking just 2.2 and carrying a sterling 1.83 ERA. Green sat at about 96 mph with his average heater and racked up a strong 15.0% swinging-strike rate.
- Meanwhile, intriguing young Padres righty Dinelson Lamet has hired Magnus Sports, an agency known for its long list of clients from Latin America. Among the outfit’s most recognizable players is a trio of notable Yankees (Aroldis Chapman, Gary Sanchez, and Starlin Castro). Lamet exhibited some walk and home run difficulties in his debut season, but also racked up 10.9 K/9 and produced a 4.57 ERA in 114 1/3 innings. If he can build upon that opening work, Lamet could become a key part of a hopeful new rotation core in San Diego.
Comments
TwinsHomer
Anyone having trouble with the player links? I’m not able to open them to baseball reference
beautified
Yup
outinleftfield
Both of those guys new agents won’t have much to do until they become arb eligible in 2020 and 2021 respectively.
Read a great piece on Lamet recently. Apparently he had an extreme split between how he pitched early in games and how he pitched the 3rd time through the batting order and deeper. .177 BAA & .623 OPS the first 2 times through the batting order and .326 BAA & 1.008 OPS after that. The couple of times the Padres were on TV here in Carolina, he looked absolutely filthy early on and then fell apart in the 5th or 6th and lost the game.
bringinthereliefpitcher
primary reason is he seemed to rely too much on his fastball, which he easily touches 95 96.
so when hes 3rd time through the order and velocity dips he was more hittable.
as he develops his secondary stuff thatll hopefully be less of an issue
RealHalSteinbrenner
Green is probably the most underrated pitcher in the league.