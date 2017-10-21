AL East Notes: Rays, Jones, Tanaka

In a fascinating article about the potential of a new Rays ballpark in Tampa Bay, Steve Contorno of the Tampa Bay Times gives insight into property trading as a method for acquiring land on which to build a new stadium. The mechanism is fairly simple at its core; Hillsborough County would trade parcels of valuable government-owned land near the downtown area to private property owners in exchange for their land in the Channel District-Ybor City area, where the county would like to build a new stadium. County Attorney Chip Fletcher confirmed with the Tampa Bay Times that the county is looking into these trades as a way to lower the cost of acquiring new property for a ballpark. Contorno’s piece offers a deep look into all the factors the county must consider when deciding whether this method truly makes sense from a business perspective. Rays fans (and Tampa Bay taxpayers) might enjoy learning about the complexities of the situation Hillsborough County faces.
More from around the American League’s Eastern Division…
- While much has been made of stud third baseman Manny Machado’s potential exit from the Orioles after 2018, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxOnline.com examines the situation of another O’s icon in his final year; center fielder Adam Jones. Jones has manned center for ten consecutive years in Baltimore, thanks to a six-year, $85.5MM extension that made Dan Duquette’s front office look brilliant. Because Jones is a leader in the clubhouse and current franchise icon, Dubroff places a heavy weight on the decision Baltimore faces in whether or not to retain him. Jones has been worth 28.8 fWAR as a member of the Orioles’ organization, compiling 248 home runs and 802 RBI across 6,221 plate appearances while posting a .279/.319/.468 slash line, good for 109 wRC+. As of right now, the only guarantees the Orioles have on the books beyond 2018 are those of Chris Davis, Mark Trumbo and Darren O’Day, the latter two of whom become free agents after the 2019 season.
- Is Masahiro Tanaka pitching his way off the Yankees roster? That’s the question Joel Sherman of the New York Post asked on Friday. Within three days of the conclusion of the World Series, Tanaka can choose to opt out of the final three years and $67MM on his contract. The former Japanese star is strengthening his value with each of his elite postseason starts so far in 2017, but his case for a larger contract goes beyond the postseason alone. While Sherman opines that Tanaka was expected not to opt out before October, that notion seems to entirely ignore the right-hander’s elite second half. After the All-Star break, Tanaka posted a 3.77 ERA with a 1.06 WHIP, with a wicked 10.73 K/9 and 1.65 BB/9. Strong peripheral stats, such as a 2.83 xFIP, point to Tanaka being one of the AL’s best starters during that span. Questions remain about the health of his elbow and his ability to keep the ball in the park, but as things stand right now, it seems likely that Tanaka could earn more than $67MM if he were to opt out and test the open market.
Comments
Leif
He will be gone!
tdaly
If the Yankees can get away with giving Tanaka a two year extension I say go for it. He will only be 33 in the last year of the deal.
cspaced25
His arm is a ticking time bomb. Extending him is probably the last thing they want to do.
thecoffinnail
What most writers are failing to observe with Tanaka is his age.. He will only be 32 when his contract ends with New York in 3 years. If his elbow finally gives out and he has to get Tommy John surgery he will at least finally answer the elbow question.. At 32 he will still command another 4-5 year contract at a high AAV if he continues pitching the way he has. If he opts out and lands a 5-6 year contract (IMO that many years would be questionable unless a Lackey type clause is written into the contract 4 years is more likely) with a high AAV then he will be 33-35 at the conclusion of it. Too old to get another lengthy contract for a high AAV. IMHO to maximize his lifetime earnings he should play out his contract with New York and hit the market again at 32 and sign a final James Shields type contract.. That will put his lifetime earnings well over $200 million.. Just my 2 cents.
aff10
You’re treating it as a positive that he would undergo TJS in this scenario, which just doesn’t make a whole lot of sense. He’s been on that elbow for a couple years now, and it hasn’t hurt him, but any surgery would decrease his value, rather than increase it as though he simply got it out of the way.
FWIW, if he really wanted a chance to hit the open market again in a short amount of time, he could opt out and then sign another contract with an opt-out clause
jacks81x
You have to remember though that Japanese pitchers typically have way more mileage on their arms at a given age than the average MLB pitcher. Pitch count really isn’t a thing over there in Japan. Most Japanese starting pitchers don’t age well into the mid=30s. Kuroda is the only one who’s had some success pitching into his mid and late 30s.
NYY42
You are way off in your assessment!
Bigcat14
You do realize that athletes need to maximize their value based on present day leverage and the market place of the moment. Not thinking ahead 2 or 3 years from the moment specially with pitchers whom are one arm injury away from ending their career or drastically reducing their value.
padreforlife
Interesting to see if Tanaka opts out I don’t think he will
Draven_X_23
He should opt out. Starting pitching is at a premium. Rich Hill who had not pitched a full season in years got a 3 year deal for big money. You think a proven ace in NY wouldn’t get at least a 5 year $110 mil deal?
angelsfan4life412
I can see the cubs or angels making a run for him. I don’t see the cubs resigning Arrieta. Angels finally have money coming off the books.
NuckBobFutting
Cubs will not go after high priced pitching. They’re looking for cheaper back end guys such as Cobb, Cashner, Hellickson, Garcia, or Sabathia. They only need a 4th and 5th guy. Plus they need to make some room for Harper after next year.
slider32
The Cubs will need to get a front line pitcher with Arrieta a free agent!
angelsfan4life412
No way they are gonna give harper 350-400 million. They are better off going after Lance Lynn and Alex Cobb, Crazy that they just fired Chris Bosio.
biasisrelitive
this whole Harper to Chicago thing madness no sense at all lol. the last thing they need to do is spend big money on an outfilder.
mike156
The Tampa situation is fascinating, because the burden is falling on the city to provide the land at the expense of public assets (money or land, it doesn’t matter), and at the expense of other public priorities. I understand you don’t want to be the elected officials who “lost” the Rays. But how much is too much to give to private enterprise for private profit? You would think the Marlins might be a cautionary tale.
LADreamin
The city also makes money off commerce provided by major league sports, not to mention the countless jobs and people that would lose their jobs and income if the team were to relocate. Businesses in the area would also not be as profitable. It’s in Tampa’s best interest to invest in the team.
slider32
The Rays need to re locate to Charlotte
angelsfan4life412
Tanaka is pitching for a contract, he’s been lights out in the post season, I could see him with the cubs to replace Arrieta.
angels fan
I don’t think the angels would be unless eppler changes his mind but he said he would be focusing on spending money on improving the offense and hope the health of the pitching improves the rotation.
angelsfan4life412
If I was Eppler , I would go after Lance Lynn , a post season bulldog and has the post season pedigree.
whitemule70
It’s interesting the way people talk about money. $67 million isn’t enough. He needs more than that? How much more? Is there a contest to see who dies with the most money?
bobtillman
……I’m not going to win…….
shane
The entire planet is planet is participating in that contest, not just baseball players. But I get your point.
davidcoonce74
Apparently there is, right? There are people worth billions of dollars in the world. We live in a country whose president once called Forbes Magazine to complain that they “only” valued his net worth at 150 million dollars. The money seems unfathomable to those of us on the other end of that spectrum, but it is unfortunately the way things work.
aff10
No one’s saying he needs more, just that he can get more. If he can get it, he probably should and likely will.
Priggs89
You do know that people generally don’t get buried with their money after they die, right?
chino31
Tanaka loves NYC. Most likely he opts and yankees give him a new deal
NuckBobFutting
The Yankees have already said if he opts out, they will not pursue him
thegreatcerealfamine
Nobody has said that…
unglar
I haven’t understood why Tanaka wouldn’t opt out. Look at all the also-rans in the ALWC#2 slot, almost all those teams need pitching. In fact everyone does, and only Darvish looks like a better pitcher, I think he is a lock to get at least 4/80,( which is like what a Mike Leake makes these days) but should ask the Yankees for 5/120 with an opt out after 3
thegreatcerealfamine
He’s making more on his current contacts AAV. He will certainly ask for a longer contact with more per year on the open market. No real Yankees fan expects him back in NY if he opts out…
cxcx
I think people are generally pretty far off on Tanaka.
Easy opt out. Floor is Zimmermann. Ceiling is Strasburg and is breakable. Safe guess if Cueto-Lester range.
Remember when people were pegging Greinke at 150mm and he topped 200mm…easy escalation with these pitcher prices.
biasisrelitive
I’d say floor shark money ceiling is Lester money most my guess is 5 for 105