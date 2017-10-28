AL Notes: O’s, Cobb, Profar, Yankees

With the Orioles looking to add multiple starters this offseason, they “most definitely will be keen observers” of impending free agent Alex Cobb’s market, Roch Kubatko of MASNsports.com writes. However, the soon-to-be former Rays right-hander is likely to price himself out of Baltimore’s range, according to Kubatko. Meanwhile, Orioles left-hander Wade Miley is hoping to return to the National League after the team declines his $12MM option in favor of a $500K buyout, Kubato hears. The majority of Miley’s success has come in the NL, where he began his career with the Diamondbacks and pitched from 2011-14.
- Rangers infielder/outfielder Jurickson Profar could draw offseason trade interest from the Reds, Padres and other teams, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News observes. The Reds scouted Profar “at length” when he was at Triple-A this season, per Grant, who notes that Padres general manager and ex-Rangers executive A.J. Preller is already familiar with the former top prospect. The switch-hitting Profar, 24, spent most of 2017 in the minors, where he hit .287/.383/.428 in 383 plate appearances. He has been far less successful across 718 career major league PAs, having batted .229/.309/.329. Thanks to his underwhelming performance with the Rangers and his out-of-options status, Profar looks like a strong trade candidate heading into the winter.
- The Yankees may hire a new head of player development before finding ousted manager Joe Girardi’s replacement, George A. King III of the New York Post relays. The club has been on the hunt for a new player development boss since Gary Denbo departed to take a job with the Marlins on Oct. 9. Thus far, New York has interviewed four in-house candidates to succeed Denbo – Kevin Reese (director of professional scouting), Eric Schmitt (director of minor league operations), John Kremer (director of performance science) and Carlos Mendoza (field coordinators) – King reports.
Comments
redsfanman
I’d welcome Jurickson Profar to the Reds. I’d much rather see him acquire in a trade than see $17m+ spent on aging Zack Cozart. Peraza would then back up if Profar spends more time on the DL.
Profar had pretty good numbers in his ~130 games in AAA over the past couple of years. He even walked about as much as he struck out. The linked article says the Reds scouted him extensively. I wish I could learn more about the status of his shoulder.
Is there some kinda reasonably up-to-date scouting report of Profar somewhere, that isn’t years old from when he was the top prospect in baseball?
tommyelf
Reds fan who lives in the DFW area….no way would I run any deal for Profar….including a used second base, and a bag of batting practice baseballs from 1977. Kid is intriguing…but injury prone.
beauvandertulip
Was a top prospect back in 2013, had two shoulder injuries that kept him out 14-15. Struggled at the plate and had no position for the last two seasons, he’s a better right handed batter than left handed, although has more power from the left hand side. He’s an excellent defender at SS and 2B. Walks a good amount, and doesn’t strike out a ton. Not the fastest base runner, but he’s got life in the bat.
NuckBobFutting
His career K% is 20, and BB% is 9, that is below average.
simschifan
Cobb’s going to the Cubs.
CB
I’d rather the Reds trade for Profar than give Cozart contract for 2-3 years. I wouldn’t give up a lot for Profar and I sure wouldn’t get in any kind of bidding war either. Could be nice bounce back player since he’s still so young.
dwilson10
The O’s can’t continuously let good pitchers get away because he is “out of their price range.” They see what being cheap with pitching has gotten them. If they want to succeed they need to start spending some money on pitching.
NuckBobFutting
With arbitration raises, and some small raises to a few salaries, it will cost the O’s about 27 million. Which will leave a little over 39 million left to spend for free agents. They won’t spend big money on pitching, but instead go after middle to back end guys. I think their biggest signing will be a corner outfielder, maybe they’ll spend to get Martinez, but probably not and will settle for Either, or Cabrera on a 1 year deal.
dwilson10
Exactly, they will have around $40 million to spend. That is plenty to get them 2 good or better SP and another back end starter. The offense and defensive doesn’t need much help but they will probably try to sign a lefty OFer or 2 with speed.
steelerbravenation
I wonder with Dickey’s option not being picked up and maybe Markakis being moved I wonder if the Braves will have any interest in signing Cobb.
RockHard
Profar + to the reds for Billy Hamilton.. makes a lot of sense
SixFlagsMagicPadres
Oh man, more “Profar to the Padres” rumors. Wait until Ryan hears about this, haha!
John Doe
It’s pretty easy the Padres need a SS who can get 500+at bats and is good defensively. Solarte+Maton for profar would be a good trade
bleacherbum
@westcoastryan, I am patiently waiting with a huge grin on my face knowing that you are probably fuming about another Profar to the Padres proposal. Lol but in all seriousness this is getting worse than the Pablo Sandoval rumors to the Padres. If Preller wanted Profar, he would be a Padre by now. People use the Texas connection for AJ Preller way too much, like he can just pluck guys away from their organization because he used to work there. He actually has only traded with Texas once sending Wil Venable there a few years back.