AL Notes: Steinbrenner, Aylward, Quatraro, Cora

Over at the Player’s Tribune, Edinson Volquez offers a heartfelt tribute to his fallen friend, Yordano Ventura. Volquez paints a vivid picture of a charmingly pesky young man who departed too soon. It’s a story that’s well worth your time.
Here are some notes from the American League:
- Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner discussed the state of the franchise with Joel Sherman of the New York Post after his organization fell just shy of reaching the World Series. Steinbrenner declined to tip his hand with regard to plans for long-time GM Brian Cashman and manager Joe Girardi. It’s tough to imagine a change taking place with regard to the former, though as Sherman notes, there’s still some uncertainty in Girardi’s case. Steinbrenner also reiterated that the organization intends to dip under the luxury tax line, while noting the club “will be active in free agency, as we always are.”
- Mariners executive VP of baseball operations Bob Aylward is retiring after a 42-year career in the game, per a team announcement. He helped transition the Orioles to Camden Yards and the M’s to Safeco Field, the team notes. Aylward will continue to work as a special consultant to the team in addition to maintaining a board role at ROOT Sports Northwest.
- The Rays have hired Matt Quatraro as their new third-base coach, per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times (all links to Twitter). He had served as the Indians’ assistant hitting coach, making him the latest Cleveland coach to head elsewhere. Topkin adds that the Rays plan to hire a first base coach, with Rocco Baldelli moving to a somewhat different role on the staff.
- As the Red Sox prepare for their first season under new skipper Alex Cora, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston examines what will make for a successful tenure. True authenticity is the touchstone for the youthful, first-time manager, Drellich concludes, both in setting expectations for players and in representing the team to the media.
Comments
Phillies2017
The article on Ventura was absolutely beautiful. Hat’s off to Volquez.
aknott1
It really was. I found myself chuckling a few times, especially when Yordano showed up with the Escalade.
JFisnasty
Who would downvote this?
pinballwizard1969
Talk about the media beating a dead horse concerning Girardi returning. Of course he’s coming back do they really expect Hal Steinbrenner to tell Sherman that before they work out a deal with Girardi. I realize they don’t have A-Rod to kick around any more but they need to find a real story to write about.
pinballwizard1969
For the record if Girardi doesn’t come back it will be his decision to take a break. to spend more time with his family. I have no doubt the Yankees ownership wants him back.
tomahawkin2010
I cannot imagine the Yankees without Girardi at the helm. Then again, they might be thinking along the same lines as the Red Sox and Nationals in terms of bringing someone in that can take them to the next level. It’s ludicrous to ask a manager after losing game 7 in the ALCS if he wants to manage the Yankees next year. I cannot imagine the stress of not only the media, but the brass in NY must take over the course of the season. Furthermore, they would be nuts not to work out a deal with Cashman. The Yankees were said to be in rebuild mode with young talent coming up. They clearly exceeded expectations this year, and with money coming off the books and more talent coming, they are poised to contend for the next few years at least.
pinballwizard1969
The Yankees are not the Red Sox or Nationals they do not overreact. The Yankees ownership like continuity and as you said the Yankees far exceeded expectations not only this year but the past 3 years. Like I said if he doesn’t come back it will be his call. I’m sure the Yankees want him back.
jmc70
How many times did they fire Billy Martin? haha-I think you’re right though-they seem more stable than with Georgie
lowtalker1
When Cora fails, do they finally realize dd is the issue?
rememberthecoop
Why assume that Cora fails? He’s got all the tools to be successful – smart, bi-lingial, analytical, with a team with deep pockets & a good roster.
lowtalker1
And if he fails ? Dd can only use a manager as a scapegoat for so long
qbass187
And what if they win 8 World Series in a row?
Your question is predicated on something that hasn’t, if ever, occluded yet.
Waste of time
lowtalker1
Will never happen
I ain’t even a Yankees fan but soon maybe next year they will start taking the east over
PasswordIsPassword
How id DD the issue?
lowtalker1
He has been an issue since Detroit
Kill the farm, give out expensive contracts and not finish
Why don’t you get on your real account instead of using this fake one
Wally-the-green-monster
Huh? Who are you writing to?
stymeedone
As a Detroit fan, I loved what he did in Detroit. He traded prospects that were over valued and gave the team a 10 year run. He turned over the entire roster with the exception of Justin Verlander and they kept winning. Mr I gave out the large contracts, showing loyalty to the players he acquired. Now they are both gone, and the rebuild begins. Few of the players they traded would help their rebuild.
mikeyank55
Typical of these self righteous, know it all cyber statistics posters. It’s embarrassing that they post with such conviction when they should be embarrassed with their silly propositions.
His friends include “Mets Eventually” and “JD goat”.
slider32
Dumbo will drain this team in another year!
thegreatcerealfamine
Joel thanks for the “uncertainty” quote about Girardis future…had know idea
hinerism
If NY dumps Joe Girardi, there will be a stampede at his front door.
YawkeysGhost
Never was a big Girardi fan, but it was laughable how they were calling for his head for not challenging the HBP in game #2 vs. the Tribe when they were telling him upstairs there wasn’t enough to overturn the call. Incredible!
thegreatcerealfamine
Where did you hear he was told that from upstairs?
YawkeysGhost
Daily News, 10-8-17: Video Guru told Girardi it was inconclusive; therefore, the call on the field would stand.
Polish Hammer
While I also don’t agree it was a 100% slam dunk certainty it would be overturned, asking for a review of a play so crucial should have been done without a doubt.
hitman23
I’m sure there are contracts waiting to be signed by Cashman and Girardi. And an announcement will come during an off day during the Series.
Jubilee3333
Girardi will be back along with with Cashman. You can bank on it. The announcement won’t be far off. I think they want to start working on 2018.
stymeedone
True authenticity? Does that mean there is Fake authenticity? How do you tell the difference? I’m guessing by position in the standings.