Baseball Blogs Weigh In: Otani, Mariners, Jays, Cards, Brewers, Tigers

By | at

This week in baseball blogs:

Please send submissions to ZachBBWI @gmail.com.

  1. Oh boy let’s not do this again Braun to the Dodgers is just not going to happen. I’m sorry it’s just not. The dodgers have no need for Braun. He is now at the age where you have to significantly take into account his injury issues. You also have to take into account his negative defensive values this year. I’m sorry this story just needs to die. He’s not as valuable as once thought. Also for a team attempting to clear the threshold along with finally displaying athleticism and extreme flexibility, Braun would provide a clog. Again, that key word “depth” will be on display again next year. They probably won’t sell low on Joc, Trayce a year after injury will probably get another chance as a 4th/5th OF, Toles will eventually be back from injury, and finally the presence of Verdugo and Diaz. That’s not even factoring in the potential return of Gonzo. The Dodgers As constructed are deep, flexible, and young. They are finally starting to shed the bad ugly dead money, they were in a sense, forced to take on due to a non existent farm, no youth movement and a need to usher fans back into the stands as a show of good faith. So yeah it’s not going to happen especially at the prices once believed.

    • Braun also has a no trade clause and with the Brewers good again, probably won’t waive it.

      • So you think Braun wouldn’t waive his no trade clause to go to the Dodgers, a consistent World Series contender, because the Brewers are “good again”?

        They may be good again, but they still have a long way to go until they are at the stage the Dodgers are currently at. Seeing as he’s going to be 34 years old going into next season, he probably doesn’t have long enough to wait for that to happen with the Brewers. He would waive that no trade clause in a heartbeat.

  2. Jerry Dipoto has made a lot of moves and some of them have been mistakes but if he gets Ohtani, I’m sure I speak for every M’s fan when I say I’ll forget every mistake he has ever, or will ever make

  3. Sounds like the Rangers needs to get in this mix

  4. The mariners are in a situation where they almost have to get ohtani.

