Baseball Blogs Weigh In: Otani, Mariners, Jays, Cards, Brewers, Tigers

This week in baseball blogs:
- Hardball Via Hardcore sees Seattle as a logical landing spot for Shohei Otani.
- Jays From the Couch believes Toronto should explore a trade for Cardinals outfielder Randal Grichuk.
- Reviewing The Brew tries to find out what Ryan Braun’s trade market could look like this offseason.
- Blessyouboys names Tigers who likely won’t be back with the team in 2018.
- Clubhouse Corner shares potential offseason strategies for the Indians and Diamondbacks.
- LegendsOnDeck compares the seasons of AL MVP contenders Jose Altuve and Aaron Judge.
- The Sports Tank expects Jake Arrieta’s big-game track record to help his cause in free agency.
- Pop Culture Abstract evaluates the Cardinals’ offense.
- MetsMind asks if Matt Harvey’s fastball command will ever return.
- Motor City Bengals regards the Tigers and Nationals as logical trading partners.
- Pirates Breakdown chats with with one of the Bucs’ top prospects, left-hander Taylor Hearn.
- Sports Talk Philly talks with Hall of Fame voters Jayson Stark, Andrew Baggarly, Kevin Cooney and Danny Knobler about Jimmy Rollins’ Cooperstown chances.
- Mets Daddy calls the team’s managerial opening “a dead-end job.”
- Boston Sports Extra recaps Drew Pomeranz’s season.
- Jays Journal lists free agent bullpen targets for Toronto.
- The Point of Pittsburgh examines if Ivan Nova’s arm slot was the culprit for his second-half decline.
- Call to the Pen (links: 1, 2) analyzes the Phillies’ 40-man roster.
- BP Toronto has a post-mortem on the Blue Jays’ season.
- The Runner Sports (links: 1, 2) previews Game 7 of the ALCS and profiles Astros outfield prospect Juan Ramirez, who was part of the Justin Verlander trade.
- The Loop Sports is optimistic about the White Sox’s future behind the plate.
- Pinstriped Prospects highlights the best hitting performances by Yankees prospects in 2017.
- Everything Bluebirds wonders where Dalton Pompey fits on the Blue Jays.
- Ladodgerreport writes about the club’s NLCS-clinching win over the Cubs.
Please send submissions to ZachBBWI @gmail.com.
Comments
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
Oh boy let’s not do this again Braun to the Dodgers is just not going to happen. I’m sorry it’s just not. The dodgers have no need for Braun. He is now at the age where you have to significantly take into account his injury issues. You also have to take into account his negative defensive values this year. I’m sorry this story just needs to die. He’s not as valuable as once thought. Also for a team attempting to clear the threshold along with finally displaying athleticism and extreme flexibility, Braun would provide a clog. Again, that key word “depth” will be on display again next year. They probably won’t sell low on Joc, Trayce a year after injury will probably get another chance as a 4th/5th OF, Toles will eventually be back from injury, and finally the presence of Verdugo and Diaz. That’s not even factoring in the potential return of Gonzo. The Dodgers As constructed are deep, flexible, and young. They are finally starting to shed the bad ugly dead money, they were in a sense, forced to take on due to a non existent farm, no youth movement and a need to usher fans back into the stands as a show of good faith. So yeah it’s not going to happen especially at the prices once believed.
Segovia3047
Braun also has a no trade clause and with the Brewers good again, probably won’t waive it.
Priggs89
So you think Braun wouldn’t waive his no trade clause to go to the Dodgers, a consistent World Series contender, because the Brewers are “good again”?
They may be good again, but they still have a long way to go until they are at the stage the Dodgers are currently at. Seeing as he’s going to be 34 years old going into next season, he probably doesn’t have long enough to wait for that to happen with the Brewers. He would waive that no trade clause in a heartbeat.
MHanny17
Jerry Dipoto has made a lot of moves and some of them have been mistakes but if he gets Ohtani, I’m sure I speak for every M’s fan when I say I’ll forget every mistake he has ever, or will ever make
Realtexan
Sounds like the Rangers needs to get in this mix
bigdaddyhacks
The mariners are in a situation where they almost have to get ohtani.