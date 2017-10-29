Bruce Maxwell Arrested On Gun Charge

Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell was arrested at his home Saturday night in Scottsdale, Ariz., on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct, TMZ first reported. A food delivery person alleged that Maxwell pointed a gun at her.
In a statement confirming Maxwell’s arrest, the Scottsdale Police Department announced that he was being held in custody and awaiting an appearance before a judge (Twitter link via Kurt Chirbas of NBC News).
The 26-year-old Maxwell made headlines toward the end of the regular season when he became the first major leaguer to kneel for the national anthem in protest of racial injustice.
Maxwell, a 2012 second-round pick who debuted in 2016, batted .237/.329/.333 in 253 plate appearances this year. He impressed A’s brass in the process and looks like the favorite to start at catcher for the club in 2018, though he could now face discipline from Major League Baseball.
Cue 200 comments on why kneeling during the anthem is basically genocide.
xabial
I was gonna say reminds me of Gilbert Arenas (NBA)
bheath33
This guy is a bad joke… first the restaurant lie and now this. Obviously needs some help. Hopefully he gets the right kind.
antibelt
Restaurant lie? Witness said he was telling the truth. It’s juat the South being the South.
gozurman1
The witness that confirms Maxwell’s story is his high school friend who is a local councilman. Politicians don’t lie?? It is possible that Maxwell is lying. It is possible that the waiter is lying. None of us know as none of us were there…..
Out of place Met fan
A broad statement such as the “South being the South” is as bigoted as the message it’s meant to convey.
DailyPlunge
No idea what the true story is at the restaurant, but it seems highly unlikely anyone would recognize him. I’m a huge baseball fan and I wouldn’t notice him if he walked past me.
JDGoat
In his own hometown though?
Vedder80
Witnesses also said he was lying and his friend wasn’t served because he didn’t have an ID.
fox471
Oooh! One of his posse said he was telling the truth. Well case closed, then.
simschifan
Oh boy, this is not good. It’s surely gonna cause some stuff to the public. Hide yo kids hide yo wife
geejohnny
Not good. He appears to have anger issues. This wasn’t a domestic thing..it was a female delivering thing. Hey Bruce…if you’re going to be the only kneeler in baseball it would be a good idea to keep your nose clean because the only reason we’ve heard of you is probably the reason we even know of this
Knox Christopher
Thugs like him are the reason people get so hot over the kneeling. They want equality but do things that make them look like thugs. That’s where labels come from and that’s where what they say is “inequality” comes from. Rooted in their own selves
realgone2
Thanks richard spencer
antibelt
“They”? As in who exactly?
GeoKaplan
You know: “Those people”.
If only he had held a tiki torch and worn khakis and a white polo, he wouldn’t be mistaken for a “thug”.
gozurman1
Thugs come in all shapes, sizes and colors. Plenty of white thugs who do thug things too.
lucienbel
Would anyone actually call them that though?
bubba 66
Get rid of this problem while you can
WAH1447
I’m sure someone in jail would like it if he stays on his knees
walterfranciswhite
Did they find any uraniam on him?
ffjsisk
This is too funny.
cygnus2112
Those who live in glass houses…
realgone2
and here come the old white guys
aff10
Didn’t have any problem with him kneeling, but this is unacceptable IMO. If you’re going to voluntarily put yourself into the public eye to make a societal statement, you owe it to yourself and to your supporters to handle yourself in a dignified way. Like it or not, this behavior will certainly undermine the significance of any political gesture that he makes moving forward
fox471
Really? No matter how much sense “old white guys” make, we can’t listen to them? Obviously, you are not everything wrong with civil discourse today.
simschifan
Why does everything have to be about race?
JDGoat
And my opinion on him just did a total 180
antibelt
Right now it’s just an acccusation. We need to hear both sides of the situation.
Mack83
It would take a pretty extreme “other side” of the story to justify pulling a gun on a food delivery person.
sckoul
^^^you can’t be serious. You don’t even know if it’s true. Smh
thegreatcerealfamine
MR Maxwell we need you to kneel on both knees before we apply the cuffs..SJW start the bail kickstarter fund!
agentp
Sounds like prime DFA fodder. I own 10 firearms and would NEVER point one at someone unless I intended on using it. He sounds like a real stand-up guy, oh wait…
jimb81973
He’s protesting the social injustice of food delivery. Duh
fox471
Lies about racial discrimination in a restaurant and pulls a gun on a female delivery person. People getting off knees all over America. Way to go, Bruce. By your actions, you may have put an end to all this silliness. Then, again……
julyn82001
Well, it’s time now for the A’s to give more exposure to Justin Garneau and Josh Pegley. Sean Murphy is also waiting on the winds. Plenty of choices…
sckoul
So forgetting talking about Gun control. Half you idiots talk about kneeling. Smh wtf does kneeling have to do with someone pulling out a gun on another? Some of you are lost to reality.