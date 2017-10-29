Bruce Maxwell Arrested On Gun Charge

Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell was arrested at his home Saturday night in Scottsdale, Ariz., on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct, TMZ first reported. A food delivery person alleged that Maxwell pointed a gun at her.

In a statement confirming Maxwell’s arrest, the Scottsdale Police Department announced that he was being held in custody and awaiting an appearance before a judge (Twitter link via Kurt Chirbas of NBC News).

The 26-year-old Maxwell made headlines toward the end of the regular season when he became the first major leaguer to kneel for the national anthem in protest of racial injustice.

Maxwell, a 2012 second-round pick who debuted in 2016, batted .237/.329/.333 in 253 plate appearances this year. He impressed A’s brass in the process and looks like the favorite to start at catcher for the club in 2018, though he could now face discipline from Major League Baseball.