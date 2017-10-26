Cardinals To Name Mike Maddux Pitching Coach

The Cardinals are set to hire veteran pitching coach Mike Maddux to replace Derek Lilliquist, who was let go after the season, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (on Twitter). Maddux has spent the past two seasons as Dusty Baker’s pitching coach with the Nationals but was not renewed after his two-year contract with the Nationals expired.
Maddux, 56, has been a big league pitching coach dating back to the 2003 season. He spent six seasons in that role with the Brewers (2003-08) before moving on to occupy that position with the Rangers (2009-15) and Nationals (2016-17). The older brother of Hall of Famer Greg Maddux, Mike has developed a reputation as one of baseball’s best pitching minds after a successful 15-year playing career and now another 15 years as a big league pitching coach.
Comments
cardinal steve
I really like this move.
Both Maddox brothers seemed to be very analytical during their pitching careers and Maddux has been high on analytics as a coach as well. With him spending time with Scherzer and Strasburg in Washington and what he was able to get out of their staff, I think this is a great move.
Groucho
Loved it when he was with the Rangers. Great coach and just a cool guy to boot.
Sheep8
Garry Maddox? Who is his brother? And why would an OF be coaching pitchers?
Hehe
beauvandertulip
Literally the worst thing was getting rid of Maddux for the rangers. Great pitching coach.
RunDMC
Great hire – wish ATL moved on this, if they had their act together.
xabial
Agree Great hire! This was one of the hottest pitching coaches on the market— and for good reason.
vlad4hof
Its a shame by going so slowly in hiring a manager the Phillies missed out on possibly hiring him. And other coaches.
wattyman69
I loved maddux in Texas, I’m happy to see him go to a team he’ll be able to thrive with young talent!
CompanyAssassin
Fantastic move. Very proud of the Cardinals.
Teufelshunde4
You know someone people will hate it no matter what..
EndinStealth
Great move. Maybe just maybe the Cards are going to be active thus off season. With Oquendo, McGee and now Maddux thus coaching staff is much better. Time to bring in a middle lineup bat and a true closer.
Kane
Big move for the Cards!
timtim007
With all those years as a pitching coach, has he been offered a manager’s position and he turned it down? Maybe he doesn’t want all the headaches that go along with being a manager. Glad the Cardinals got him.
STLShadows
Yes the Cards made the staff a lot better than it was last year. Mo is doing a good job so far now he needs to focus on a hitter and a reliever. TBH tho I would have liked to see the Cards get a new hitting coach to
KiahFJ
Exactly my thoughts. Mabry should have been the first coach fired. Mechanically was a bad hitter, and he had a sub .265 average…
BlueSkyLA
Throwing the names of all the managers and coaches into a hat and picking them randomly is sounding more and more like a realistic plan.
robertj53086
Great move MO
WazBazbo
He sure would pair well with Joe Girardi…
Realtexan
Surprised to see him last this long in the open market. Great move by the Cards. Y’all got the best pitching coach in the majors. Hope y’all can find a new manger soon.
robertj53086
Hopefully this means that Matheny won’t ruin the bullpen next year.
Dotnet22
Eversgerd is now the bullpen coach as well.
brucewayne
Cards making some good moves in the coaching dept. Maddux should help that young staff a lot! Now bring back Matt Holiday as the hitting coach.
loganhedrick
You made a whole lot of sense then lost me at Holliday as a hitting coach…
geg42
The Giants’ front office should be kicking themselves if they didn’t try to get him.