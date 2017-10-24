Central Notes: Twins, Cubs, Tilson, Royals

Carl Willis’ name has been oft-mentioned in the Twins’ search for a new pitching coach, tweets FanRag’s Jon Heyman. The 56-year-old Willis has held that same position with the Red Sox since the 2015 campaign, but Boston’s coaching staff under now-former manager John Farrell was given the opportunity to explore opportunities with other teams. Willis is no stranger to the Twins organization, as he spent five seasons pitching for Minnesota in the early 90s and enjoyed a career year with the World Champion ’91 Twins. Heyman also notes that the Twins have interviewed former Rays pitching coach Jim Hickey, but Hickey’s ties to Cubs skipper Joe Maddon are strong. The Cubs also have a pitching coach vacancy after dismissing Chris Bosio following their exit from the NLCS.
More from baseball’s Central divisions…
- Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein recently spoke about the team’s 2018 rotation and acknowledged a need, writes CSN Chicago’s Patrick Mooney. Epstein characterized left-hander Mike Montgomery as someone who will likely stretch out as a starter in Spring Training but “probably start the year in the bullpen” barring spring injuries. “And then at the end of the regular season, when you look up, he’ll have somewhere between 10 and 20 starts. And you’ll say: ‘Wow, Mike Montgomery was really valuable this year,'” said Epstein. As for splurging on the free-agent market, Epstein was non-committal when discussing a pursuit of Yu Darvish or a reunion with Jake Arrieta. “…I wouldn’t rule it out completely, and I wouldn’t rule it in,” said Epstein of pursuing a high-priced free-agent pitcher. “I would just say it’s not our preferred method.”
- Ankle surgery has not yet been firmly ruled out for White Sox center fielder Charlie Tilson, writes Scot Gregor for Baseball America (subscription required and recommended). Tilson has been beset by injuries since being acquired from the Cardinals in exchange for Zach Duke in a 2016 deadline deal. He tore his hamstring in his MLB debut with the ChiSox in Aug. 2016, and he missed the 2017 campaign after suffering an offseason stress fracture in his right foot and a broken right ankle in June. Tilson was at last able to play in the instructional league this month, and he tells Gregor that those games were a “test” for the health of his right foot. “There’s always surgical possibilities, but I’m just trying to take it a day at a time and keep doing the things that are working for me,” said Tilson. He’ll have some new competition next spring, as Adam Engel and Leury Garcia will be in Chicago’s center field mix as well.
- The Royals have been discussing contingency plans for the potential departure of Eric Hosmer and/or Mike Moustakas, writes MLB.com’s Jeffrey Flanagan. One possibility is for prospect Hunter Dozier to slide across the diamond from third base to first base, with Cheslor Cuthbert manning the hot corner. Dozier has seen occasional time at first base in recent seasons and could see some additional time there playing winter ball in Mexico, though assistant GM J.J. Picollo tells Flanagan that Dozier’s goal in winter ball is just to get as many at-bats as possible regardless of position. If Hosmer and Moustakas do depart, it’s also possible that Cuthbert could play first next year with Dozier playing his natural third base, says Picollo, calling it “a matter of how we line up best defensively.”
ndiamond2017
LOL, great idea by the Royals. 1B is in good hands with Hunter Dozier and Chelsor Cuthbert, two guys who *definitely* have the bats to play that position in the majors. Unless, of course, they can upgrade with somebody like Paul Janish or Pedro Florimon…
cxcx
Yeah they should sign Chris Carter, established MLB big bat 1st baseman. That is if Ryan Howard isn’t available.
xfactr
I don’t think Theo’s gonna try for Darvish and definitely not Arrieta. Alex Cobb and possibly Ohtani are the players he makes a play for.
Caseys Partner
Otani would be an excellent choice since he could help the Cubs number one need……hitting.
Why is it that as a MLB team’s lineup goes south that team always sees a need to make their pitching better?
When a team’s rotation goes south do you ever see a team respond by trying to make their lineup more potent?
chitown311
That’s because 2 of their 5 SP are gone. Who is pitching in the 4 and 5 spots genius? Man there should be a screening process before some of these people make nonsense posts
bencole
Their lineup still scored a ton of runs this year…. and they only have three starting pitchers dude…
Caseys Partner
If the Cubs had “scored a ton of runs”they would have just beaten the Astros in Game One of the Series.
The Cubs only advanced through that unwatchable division series against the Nats because that Nationals team’s lineup was ice freakin’ cold.
I stated here emphatically before the playoffs began that the Nats were going home after the first round because their lineup was completely dead.
Cubbie75
Cubs were 2nd in runs scored in the NL. hitting stats were comparable to 2016. Pitching is what they need.
Caseys Partner
No, the Cubs could never score runs when they needed to. They could run up scores against bad pitching but they were owned by good and better pitching all year.
That is not the way the Cubs played last year.
If you don’t watch baseball then you should not comment on it. Stats don’t tell you everything.
Not even close.
NuckBobFutting
What would it take for the Pirates to get Baez? Cole?
tim815
Cole’s fixing to go away or get expensive. Why would the Cubs do that?
NuckBobFutting
2 more years of arbitration, and why wouldn’t he consider signing with the Cubs long term? They have Happ and Cole would be a better and a cheaper option than the pitchers in the market
aff10
TBH, I can’t see why the Pirates would do this. Baez is an average hitter and a plus defensive second baseman- useful, but not exactly as valuable as an above-average, borderline All-star SP, even factoring in the contract disparities
cygnus2112
If the R’s don’t fill one of the corner positions with a fairly big FA, that will unfortunately signal a rebuild and with Yonder Alonso & Jay Bruce (for example) not having compensation attached or more over, hometown product Logan Morrison being available and most likely not issued a qualified offer, well, if they didn’t pursue assets like this, again, tear it down!
It makes no sense to field a 100 million dollar team and not go anywhere fast so either compete or rebuild but don’t jack around in between…
1738hotlinebling
keep Hoz and let the rest walk , The AL central is still a winnable division , The Royals still are an “alright” team despite’s the losses and Hunter Dozier was a hell of a prospect not so long ago , so maybe a year in the bigs can get him going