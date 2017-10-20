Daniel Murphy Undergoes Knee Surgery

The Nationals announced today that second baseman Daniel Murphy underwent successful surgery on his right knee. A debridement and microfracture procedure was performed.
It’s not known at this point just how long of a rehabilitation Murphy will require. The team did say that his “rehab will begin immediately and will progress throughout the offseason.”
Obviously, details are not clear at this point; indeed, there was no prior indication that this course of treatment would be required. But Murphy will have at least four months or so to heal before the start of spring camp. For one point of reference, Justin Turner underwent a microfracture procedure at the end of the 2015 campaign and was ready to go for Opening Day the following year.
Murphy, 32, wasn’t quite as outstanding this year as in his first campaign in D.C. But he was plenty effective, posting a .322/.384/.543 slash with 23 home runs over 593 plate appearances. If he can maintain anything approaching those numbers in 2018, Murphy will once again easily be worth much more than his salary — though it’s worth noting that his rate of pay jumps to $17.5MM in the final season of the deal.
Comments
rememberthecoop
Does anybody know what kind of clubhouse presence he Is? In other words, is he a leader?
SundownDevil
Not so much. He’s VERY religious like Ben Zobrist so he’ll pray a lot for other players, but not very vocal or inspiring like a Jonny Gomes or Mike Napoli.
thegreatcerealfamine
How on earth do you know this?
tsolid
Exactly! This dude comments on almost every post as if he’s on every team.
SundownDevil
Just going by what I read; there’s plenty of information out there to read about “clubhouse presence” or “leadership”. People are just too lazy to search for themselves.
Which part is confusing? That he’s very religious? I don’t mean that as a negative by the way; it is what it is. Most Christians in baseball are soft-spoken people. Just search for “Daniel Murphy Christian” on YouTube and you can watch the “Light In The Outfield” or “My Story” interviews.
From Murphy himself (via NYPost): “I surrendered my life to the Lord in October of 2011. My wife now, we had kinda broken up at the time, she came to the Lord in December, we got engaged in January and got married last December.”
As for him being quiet? There are multiple interviews/quotes about that.
WaPo: “During the rare times he does talk, he will veer the conversation away from himself… . Murphy snaps off his sentences.”
Or Werth:
“Some guys have their own way of going about it,” left fielder Jayson Werth said. “Some guys are more vocal. Some lead by example and are quieter. He definitely has his own way of doing things and going about things. … He’s done a great job not only by example but by talking to guys and going about it the way he goes about it.”
thegreatcerealfamine
OK sure. Way too much time on your hands bro.
SundownDevil
WAY TOO MUCH KNOWLEDGE IN MY HEAD BROSEPH!
You’re welcome for having your question owned and answered.
Over and out.
thegreatcerealfamine
Lol…ain’t you special
hawaiiphil
Dude don’t apologize for being really knowledgeable and able to put small sources of info together to form a response!!!
Braves Homer
Dang…you got served
thegreatcerealfamine
The 90’s are on line 1…Dang
xabial
Microfracture knee surgery? Yikes. A lot more common in the NBA.
This is the surgery that ended Greg Oden’s career. (He had it done on both knees) But Oden was a 7’1 NBA Center and Murphy is a 2B.
I assumed it was minor Knee Surgery, from the title.
davbee
No, Oden’s bad knees ended his career. Surgery doesn’t end people’s careers.
SundownDevil
Plus, wasn’t Oden 10 years older than he said he was? Maybe he just looked old.
lesterdnightfly
Why don’t you do your usual deep and diligent research on Oden’s age and the condition of his knees then, instead of speculating at his expense?
p.s. Is there any subject upon which you won’t grace us with your opinion?
AlvaroEspinoza
More praise please for a second basement that hit .322/.384/.543
SundownDevil
All that algorithm-obsessed front office executives will see is that his WAR dropped from last year. Murphy is nothing but a line of numbers to these types.
Norris426
Love seeing you being able to bring it back to Dodger Blue!
thecrown24
How does this writer even begin to write about a less outstanding season then last year when the dude absolutely tore it up as a second baseman this year. Also his numbers are virtually identical minus the average this year. The Mets completely dropped the ball on this guy and Kevin Long transformed him into the hitter he is today. This coming from a Mets fan. Murphy was our best hitter for ex amount of years and the Nationals got an absolute steal for the contract he signed with them. He’s a top 5 second baseman in all of baseball.
moozimir
Chill bruh. As a Mets fan you should be aware of his obvious shortcomings. He was a career .280 hitter with a garbage glove. Not serviceable; garbage. He had a great post season, and was a huge reason why the Mets made it to the WS. He’s also one of the biggest reasons why Tejada broke his leg on the Utley slide, and a big reason why they lost the WS.
Don’t blame the Mets for letting him go. They got walker who basically produced how Murphy had produced for his career as a Met while also providing better defense. No one saw Murphy’s explosion with the Nats. And no, I’m not a Mets fan.
davbee
Walker better defense? Dream on. Guy has the worse range of any second baseman I’ve seen in years.
SundownDevil
Sorry, sabermetrics and complex algorithms are ALL THAT MATTERS, not what we “see”; the human element in baseball died out long ago, and we all must adapt or die.
According to Fangraphs, Murphy’s career UZR/150 at 2B is -6.3 (-4.0 in 2017) and Walker’s career UZR/150 is -3.7 (-1.5 in 2017 after very positive marks in 2016). So yes, until a new statistic is invented that proves otherwise, Walker is the “better” defender at 2B.
thecrown24
No one cares about him being slightly better then Murphy defensive wise man. Get that nerd crap out of here. There isn’t any gm alive that would take Walker over Murphy any day of the week as an all around player.
SundownDevil
“All around player” is different than talking about defense, which is what the previous poster was talking about. There are metrics to measure that as well; sabermetrics rules the game.
Just say no to fossilized thinking and fossilized managers!
thecrown24
Dude you’re not a mets fan haven’t watched him play, did not follow him from the beginning of his career like I did and many mets fans have. His post season with the explosive home runs was a tell tale sign that Kevin Long worked with him to stop going away with the pitches like he did so many times and learning to pull the ball and hit for power. Even if you went off the power wise in the post season and thought it was a fluke the contract he signed with the nationals was an absolute steal. Not saying he didnt burn himself also for not taking the QO because if he did and went into free agency the following year he would have been easily guaranteed probably an 80-100 million dollar contract. The fact the Mets let him walk for under 50 million is an absolute joke and sorry Walker no not Murphy in any way shape or form maybe power wise his first year but That was it.
moozimir
My only point was that you shouldn’t necessarily blast the Mets for their decision at that exact time. I do not doubt at all that Murphy is a top 5 second baseman right now. However, his explosion into the quality of player he is now was not expected. If you expected it, then legit awesome. However most people did not, and I know that many Mets fans were ok with him leaving. Remember the original plan (before they traded him away the following year) was to install Herrera is their second baseman of the future. The Mets were not interested in Murphy long term, hence only offering the QO only. Walker was also only viewed as a one year, stop gap player till they thought Herrera was ready. When the Mets ended up making the switch from Murphy to Walker, their career averages lined up quite similarly. .288 .331. 424 vs. .272 .338 .431, with Murphy hitting for more average, but Walker having a bit more pop.
As an all around player right this second, Murphy CURRENTLY blows Walker out of the water. To suggest otherwise would be crazy. My post was only meant to illustrate and defend the Mets at that EXACT point in time after the 2015 offseason. That’s it. You’re absolutely right that in hindsight the Mets messed up; but hindsight is 20/20. I was talking about defending their position at that exact point in time. I’m sorry if I hit a nerve with anyone. I clearly was not clear enough in explaining the time period I was describing. Side note, I watch the Mets a lot. Not being a fan of them, doesn’t mean I didn’t watch or go to Mets games regularly.
Jeff Todd
Not sure why there’s nit-picking here. Murphy was one of the best hitters in baseball in 2016. Wasn’t quite as amazing in 2017 (relative to league mean).
“Plenty effective” was sort of tongue-in-cheek since obviously he was a force offensively. And “not quite as outstanding” = still outstanding, yes?