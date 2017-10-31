Diamondbacks Outright Kristopher Negron

The D-backs announced on Tuesday that infielder/outfielder Kristopher Negron has cleared waivers and been sent outright to Triple-A Reno. Negron, who will turn 32 in February, will have the option of rejecting that assignment in favor of free agency. The move drops Arizona’s 40-man roster count to 39.

Arizona was the fourth organization of which Negron has been a part in a 12-year professional career that dates back to the 2006 draft, when he was selected by the Red Sox in the seventh round. He’s seen MLB action in parts of four seasons, mostly with the Reds, hitting a combined .214/.296/.338 with six homers and seven steals in 301 plate appearances as a big leaguer. He saw just 31 PAs with the D-backs in 2017 and went 4-for-25 with four walks and a double.

Though Negron hasn’t contributed much at the plate in the Majors, he enjoyed a career year in Triple-A this past season, slashing .300/.366/.501 with 13 homers and 13 steals in 120 games. He also appeared at every position on the diamond with the exception of catcher — including an inning on the mound. He’s primarily been a shortstop throughout his career (4815 inning) but has also seen significant time at second base (2750 innings), third base (1340 innings) and in center field (843 innings). Even if he doesn’t return to the D-backs organization, he will in all likelihood ink a minor league pact and vie for a backup role in camp with another club next spring.