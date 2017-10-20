With the Tigers reportedly settling on Ron Gardenhire as their next manager, attention has focused on the Red Sox’ managerial opening. All indications are that Astros bench coach Alex Cora will receive the nod, as Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston writes, though there’s still no firm reporting tying Cora to the position. Enrique Rojas of ESPN Deportes echoes that it’s quite likely Cora will end up in Boston, but says any formal word will need to wait at least until the conclusion of the ALCS.
- Dusty Baker is keen to stay with the Nationals after another postseason disappointment, per Jon Heyman of Fan Rag. Though there will surely be some contractual details to hammer out, it seems that the key question at this point is simply whether the Nats wish to retain Baker. We recently polled the MLBTR readership on the matter, with a slight majority suggesting that the team keep its skipper.
- As the Phillies weigh a new managerial hire, Heyman says the team is not giving out much information. But he notes that Athletics bench coach Chip Hale has been interviewed. Red Sox coach Gary DiSarcina is receiving some consideration, Heyman adds.
- Before settling on Gardenhire, the Tigers met with Eric Wedge about the team’s openings, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network (via Twitter). It isn’t clear whether the former Indians and Mariners skipper — who’s now with the Blue Jays — was under consideration for the managerial post, or whether he could still be pursued for another job in Detroit.
- The Royals have formally named Dale Sveum their new bench coach and Mitch Maier as their new first base coach, GM Dayton Moore tells reporters (Twitter links via MLB.com’s Jeffrey Flanagan). Former first base coach Rusty Kuntz will remain with the organization but will have a new, yet-unspecified role. Sveum’s promotion means that the Royals will be in the market for a new hitting coach in addition to a new pitching coach following the decision to part ways with Dave Eiland.
- The Athletics announced that they’ve promoted Triple-A manager Ryan Christenson to the Major League staff and named him the new bench coach to manager Bob Melvin. The aforementioned Hale, who moved from third base coach to bench coach partway through the 2017 season, will return to his post as the team’s third base coach, barring an offer to manage another big league club. Christenson’s teams have gone 391-307 in his five-year tenure as a manager in Oakland’s minor league ranks.
- Red Sox hitting coach Chili Davis is drawing interest, as has previously been suggested. He is among several names in contention for the same gig with the Padres, as Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports, San Diego will also need to find a new infield coach after deciding to part ways with Ramon Vazquez. Davis is also sitting down with the Giants, Andrew Baggarly of the Bay Area News Group reports. Thus far, San Francisco hasn’t made clear its plans for the coaching staff for the coming season, but Baggarly discusses some of the considerations at play.
Comments
sufferfortribe
So who exactly is the A’s bench coach?
Gary
I read it 3 times…., and still couldnt tell you.
kreylix
Itrainsontuesday
shawnlaroche96
majorflaw
“The Athletics announced that they’ve promoted Triple-A manager Ryan Christenson to the Major League staff and named him the new bench coach to manager Bob Melvin. The aforementioned Hale, who moved from third base coach to bench coach partway through the 2017 season, will return to his post as the team’s bench coach, barring an offer to manage another big league club. “
Caseys Partner
“As the Phillies weigh a new managerial hire, Heyman says the team is not giving out much information.””
MacPhail/Klentak are deep in the bunker.
Jeanmar Gómez – $4.2 million
Yep, one of the most obvious non-tenders last winter, but the MacPhail/Klentak monster gave away $4.2 million, then they cut him.
Who wants the first pick in the MLB Draft? Not MacPhail/Klentak.
Caseys Partner
formerdraftpick
erauber
Sounds like Mark Kotsay is out for good then?
Tigers2384
AndreTheGiantKiller
Whoever Padres hire better salvage that batting lineup with such abysmal batting stats…
all in ad
Padres hitters problem: too much LOFT in their game….Lack Of Freaking Talent. Get some hitters….then the coach can have a chance. Or stop blaming/firing the batting coach.
SixFlagsMagicPadres
The problem with the Padres is that they hire and fire so many hitting coaches that it becomes a revolving door, and there’s no continuity for the players.
mrnatewalter
When I saw the article about Chili Davis interviewing, I wondered if it’s contingent on Wotus, Nevin, or Meulens getting hired as managers somewhere.
lowtalker1
San Diego already stated that they will not find another infield coach
Hoffman will assume responsibility or both that and being 3rd base coach
old ranger
Bring Chili to the Angels again!