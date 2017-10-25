Dustin Pedroia Undergoes Knee Surgery

Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia underwent surgery on his left knee today, according to Peter Abraham of the Boston Glove (via Twitter). Details of the procedure have yet to be reported or announced by the team.

Pedroia, 34, also required a procedure on the same joint last October. He was able to work back to health, of course, but suffered further injury after taking a hard slide and ended up dealing with inflammation over the course of the season.

It’s not entirely surprising to hear that Pedroia required surgery, though the team had remained silent on the subject. Indications were that he was weighing whether or not to go under the knife.

The outlook, clearly, is not yet apparent. And it would be premature to doubt a player of Pedroia’s stature and long-lauded toughness. Still, given his age and injury history, his future is somewhat cloudy.

Limited to 105 games in 2017, Pedroia turned in a .293/.369/.392 batting line with seven home runs. While that’s shy of his typical output, including his work in the prior two seasons, it still represents league-average productivity with the bat. But Pedroia’s defensive and baserunning metrics have declined quite a bit of late.

Pedroia remains a key part of the Boston plans, of course. He’s slated to earn $56MM through the 2021 season under the extension he signed in the summer of 2013. Depending upon the prognosis coming out of today’s surgery, though, the Sox may need to consider buttressing their infield depth for the coming season.