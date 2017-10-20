Dusty Baker Will Not Return As Nationals’ Manager In 2018

12:05pm: General manager Mike Rizzo tells reporters that the decision had nothing to do with contractual negotiations (Twitter links via Jorge Castillo of the Washington Post). In fact, there were never any actual negotiations, and no contract was offered to Baker. “Winning a lot of regular season games and winning divisions is not enough,” said Rizzo.
11:11am: The Nationals announced on Friday that Dusty Baker will not return as the team’s manager for the 2018 season. Baker’s contract only ran through the 2017 season, but the two sides had reportedly been discussing the possibility of a reunion prior to today’s announcement. The Nats offered the following statement in their release:
“The Lerner family, on behalf of the entire organization, would like to thank Baker for his two years in the dugout. He led the team to the first back-to-back division titles in our history and represented our club with class on and off the field. We wish him the best going forward.
The contracts for the Major League coaching staff have also expired. The Nationals’ search for a new manager will begin immediately, and we will work with that person to build his coaching staff.”
Baker, 68, won 95 games in his debut season with the Nationals last year and followed that up with a 97-win campaign in 2017 despite myriad injuries to key players (e.g. Adam Eaton, Trea Turner, Bryce Harper) and an early-season bullpen mess. Rumblings about his lack of a contract for the 2018 season began to surface this summer, but the general consensus while the Nationals were winning during the regular season was that the two sides would eventually work out an agreement to extend their relationship.
That calculus may have changed with yet another Division Series exit for the Nationals, who despite winning the division four times in the past six years, have never advanced to the National League Championship Series. Baker’s Nats fought the Cubs tooth and nail, hanging on until the final out of what proved to be a 9-8 loss in Game 5. Certainly, it’s easy to second-guess any number of managerial decisions with the benefit of hindsight following a postseason exit, though the placement of Jayson Werth in the second spot of the batting order over NL MVP candidate Anthony Rendon (who hit sixth) was panned throughout the Division Series. The communication mishap surrounding Stephen Strasburg’s Game 4 start also appeared to reflect poorly.
That said, it’s difficult to place the blame for another early exit on Baker’s shoulders — particularly after a 97-win season. Baker’s players often voiced admiration and praise as his contract situation lingered in an unresolved state, but the Nats will now be looking for their fourth permanent manager since the 2011 season. Since the franchise moved from Montreal to Washington, D.C. in 2005, the Nationals have had six permanent managers (plus interim skipper John McLaren) in 13 years. No manager has lasted more than three seasons at the team’s helm.
For Baker, the lack of a contract extension is undoubtedly disheartening. He’s voiced on multiple occasions in recent months that he still has a desire to manage and will depart a team that remains stacked with talent and looks very much like a the NL East favorite once again in 2018. There are, of course, other managerial vacancies which Baker can pursue should he choose. While the Tigers formally named Ron Gardenhire their new manager on Friday, the Mets, Phillies and Red Sox are all still without skippers for the 2018 season.
All of those teams are quite a ways into their managerial searches, though, with the Red Sox reported to be particularly close to the end. Baker could also take a year off and once again pursue managerial opportunities that arise following the 2018 campaign, though it’d hardly be a surprise to see his name connected to any of those searches.
And the revolving door continues…
Ladies and gentleman your new Mets manager.
Either this time, or next.
I hope so but I doubt it. Say what you want about his post season record, he brings out the best in his players which is exactly what my underachieving Mets need
The Mets did overachieve this year.
The Mets need a lot of talent.
There’s no post season worries here with the Mets; they won’t be in them anyway. Dusty won’t manage a complete rebuild. Bobby Valentine would be a good match. He’s been unemployed for years and will work for very little as long as he can satisfy his craving for media attention. It’s a perfect match!
Overachieve? Lol
Considering Kevin Long and Manny Acta are the “frontrunners” for the position… I’d take Dusty.
Baker doesn’t match the profile of what the Mets would be looking for. He’s another manager who doesn’t know how to manage pitchers, and prefers veterans over young players.
And that is probably it for Dusty.
Best of luck Dusty
But who else will bat Anthony Rendon 6th???
Per the Washington Post in several articles, Rendon’s numbers batting sixth were much better than his stats at second. He wasn’t comfortable nor productive, hitting that high in the order.
You can’t blame the entire team’s inability to hit (except for Taylor) on where Rendon was swinging the bat.
He started 9 games batting second in 2017. That’s not remotely enough of a sample size to matter.
Ausmus
This is pretty surprising, I love seeing dusty in baseball, hopefully he finds a job somewhere else.
Would make a great bench coach
Hes a great voice, an awesome guy, and someone players love, the issue is he just isn’t a great manager. Hes always had issues with his pitching staffs and now his lineup mismanagement was caught under the microscope
He also proved himself awful with the bullpen.
his bullpen was good in the second half
I kind of have him in the same category as Bobby Cox – a fantastic manager in the regular season, not so good in a short series. Over the course of 162 games, the creme tends to rise to the top; I never felt either manager adjusted well to the unique pressures and situations of a playoff “loser go home” series.
His team was 7th in homers and 5th in OBP, but 3rd in runs. Not sure why his lineup construction was so terrible
majorflaw
Because he didn’t maximize the assets he had. The Nats Rank where they are because of the talent they have, not because of the way it’s deployed.
Just as a well worn example, putting the better of two hitters in the 6 slot while a lesser hitter bats second is a classic lineup mistake that some “old school” managers make. Bill James wrote about it thirty years ago but Dusty must have missed that year’s BJBBA. And I’m not just referring to Werth/Rendon in the playoffs. Dusty was batting Kendrick, Raburn , Goodwin or Difo 2 with Rendon 6th for the balance of the season once Eaton was injured.
How many wins did it cost them this year? Well, didn’t really matter this year as the Nats won their division by 20 games. But details like this tend to get magnified during the playoffs. After five games the Nats lost by one run. Could better lineup construction have made up that slight deficit? Who knows, but as a Nats fan I’d prefer to see them go out maximizing what they’ve got rather than voluntarily playing at less than their best.
Don’t even know what you are saying. He wins 97 and 95 games in two years, Harper is injured and he gets fired because Rendon bats sixth?
Has anyone taken a look at Rizzo? Does he have pictures of the Lerner family in compromising situations?
I wonder why anyone thinks lineups and pitching matchups are still manager’s decisions. Are any MLB teams not driving these choices with data? The bench coach is the conduit for this data from the analytics people in the front office.
In general too much is attention is focused on a manager’s in-game work. Fans don’t see it so I guess so some don’t believe it, but probably 70% of his job is off the field and out of sight of the fans. But definitely not out of sight of ownership, the FO, or the players.
Either way if a team underperforms, the manager takes the hit. Still waiting for a FO or owner to take the blame and fire themselves. It’s gonna be a long wait.
“Don’t even know what you’re saying.”
OK, I’ll try again. I wasn’t thrilled when the Nats chose Dusty as their manager. For all the usual reasons. But when they did I was determined to give him a chance. What I found was pretty much what I expected. The players both like and respect him. They play hard and appear to be one happy, motivated family. Dusty got out of the way and let them play and their talent carried them to two division titles.
And Dusty continued making the same tactical mistakes he had in the past. Lineup construction, leaving pitchers in too long, making decisions for sentimental rather than logical reasons. Dusty’s weaknesses obviously didn’t cost the Nats much during the regular season but he has shown himself to be particularly clueless during postseasons.
“Harper is injured and he gets fired because Rendon bats sixth?”
No, he got fired because the Nats were bounced in the first round again. It was an ownership decision. Ted Lerner is 93 and, most likely, in a ‘win now’ frame of mind. Rendon hitting sixth is just an example of the illogical way Dusty made decisions.
“Has anyone taken a look at Rizzo? Does he have pictures of the Lerner family in compromising situations?”
When Rizzo took over, the Nats were the doormat of the NL. They weren’t given the high draft picks used to acquire Strasburg, Harper, etc because other teams liked them and wanted to help them. They got those picks the old fashioned way, by regularly finishing among the worst teams in baseball. Remember that?
The Nats now compete for a division title and then a championship darn near every year. If they continue to make the playoffs they will eventually win a title. And the franchise itself has never been healthier. Rizzo has much to do with that. Which ownership appears to recognize.
“He wins 97 and 95 games in two years, . . . “
A trivia question I don’t have the answer to: Has any manager with that much success and no “personality” issues been fired before. Can’t think of one offhand. (Possible example, Buck Showalter with the Yankees.). But, much as I wasn’t happy with Dusty’s selection, it’s difficult to understand why he wasn’t extended. It appears that the results he got were within the upper range of what could be expected when he was hired. IOW, if they liked him when they hired him they should love him now.
Sometimes it has nothing to do with anything but new ownership cleaning house and wanting the organization to reflect whatever philosophy they’ve got for running it. Other times the manager is simply the most convenient scapegoat for organizational failures. FWIW, Baker wasn’t fired, exactly. Might as well call him a free agent who wasn’t extended by his current team. Little doubt another team will sign him. His level of experience is not found easily.
Joe Ross would of liked this to happen sooner.
Stop making up stuff. Ross’s injury has nothing to do with Dusty. His whole career he has dealt with various injuries.
outinleftfield
saavedra
nats window is slowly closing. As long as the rest of the NL East rebuilds or plays below expectations, the Nats win the division again in ’18
barring huge offseasons, no one is even close
If everyone can get healthy, the Mets are very close. Of course, health is not guaranteed.
If you’re including David Wright, the Mets may have comparable talent. Otherwise nope.
Nats could have a long window. Rendon, Turner, Taylor, Eaton, and Strasburg are all under 30. Murphy, Zimmerman, and Scherzer are 32 but showing no signs of decline. They may lose Bryce Harper in a year but that’s not a death sentence. The Cardinals made the playoffs in the 4 years after Pujols left, while the Yankees haven’t won less than 84 games since Cano left. The Nationals have held onto Victor Robles as insurance if Harper leaves.
The problems the Nats face after ’18 is the loss of Gio, Harper, Murphy, Madson while losing nothing in payroll. They’ll be right on the luxury tax with some holes to fill, due to massive bumps in pay to Scherzer & Strasberg.
The then 35 yr old Scherzer will earn $37.4m in ’19 – $36m in ’20 & $34.5 in ’21.
If Scherzer & Strassberg are still TOR, no problem, but if Scherzer declines for ages 35-37? or Strasberg is hurt?
They might win the division in 2018, but they’ll have their 5th NLDS elimination.
Wow. Nats’ GM Mike Rizzo had repeatedly stated that he expected a deal would be done, no matter what happened in the postseason. So something changed. I assume this was an owners’ decision.
I wonder what this says about Rizzo’s status and future with the Nats…..
Look for the Nats to be out of contention early next season…..
Or not be mismanaged in the postseason again. No one is even close to them in the east. They’ll win the division even if they have a horrible year.
Yeah it was far better when they were mismanaged BEFORE the postseason like with Matt Williams.
Saw this coming the minute he took Scherzer out in game 3 against the Cubs. Gave up 1 hit and was not happy about coming out – not that he ever is. Cost them the series as they should have been up 2-1 instead of down 2-1.
lesterdnightfly
Scherzer was gassed. It was the right move. The Nats just didn’t hit, in that game and 4 of the 5 games.
And he also went to Scherzer in G5 w/ a lead and Scherzer blew it
Also the wrong move. You bring him in late in the game to pump up the crowd and fire up the team.
Thank god. What a horrible manager who doesn’t understand where to slot his guys in the batting order.
“would like to thank Baker for his two years in the dugout”
Is that a direct quotation? Isn’t it weird that he is referred to as “Baker”? I would think given the nature of the press release he would be called “Mr. Baker,” or “Dusty Baker.” Even “Dusty” sounds better than just “Baker.”
It is a direct quote. I found it a bit odd as well.
That release looks like it was written by an intern. And no one appeared to proof it either.
Glad I’m not the only one; it stuck out like a sore thumb to me.
Very concerning about the underlying tone of this press release. There’s more here than meets the eye.
Calling someone by their last name, when the situation is of serious, “official,” and business-like nature, is an indirect dig.
Something bad definitely happened behind the scenes.
This is somewhat surprising and somewhat of a risk. I can respect the decision by the Nats management, but Dusty is a decent manager, even with the ghosts that haunt him (Mark Prior, cough). Maybe they want someone who can deliver in the clutch? But with the window closing, perhaps it would have been a good idea to stick with Dusty for one more year.
Hittin’ the ol’ Dusty trail.
It’s funny how all this bad luck follows Dusty. Maybe it’s not bad luck and it’s horrible game making decisions. Every place he’s been successful he’s had a loaded roster. Anyone could have managed the Nats, Cubs or Giants to a playoff berth. But you know, he’s such a nice guy, players love playing for him.
That’s great, good luck with that
Reds too
Anyone couldn’t have. Matt Williams had virtually the same roster and had an under .500 team. Bryan Price took over Dusty’s Reds and turned them into an under .500 team with the same players in 2014. Dusty is VERY underrated as a manager just because of the small sample that is the postseason. He has managed 4 teams and gotten all 4 teams to the postseason, 3 of them multiple times. A total of 9 playoffs in 22 seasons is HOF-worthy.
The Nats were 96-66 and 83-79 when Williams was the manager.
Same except:
C – Ramos vs Wieters
2B – Espinosa vs Murphy
SS – Desmond vs Turner
CL/SU – Storen and Treinen vs Doolittle and Albers
Dusty has been given super teams everywhere he has managed, teams that with or without him should reasonably be expected to win their division regardless of who was in that division, and has managed an early exit in the playoffs. 9 playoff teams, a .418 win %, and 0 rings. Has any other manager been so bad in the playoffs? I can’t think of one. Can you?
He’s the guy who pretty much destroyed arguably the two best pitchers (at that time) in baseball’s careers.
160 pitches per game? Ah, no big deal. Throw 180, Woodie. Who’s counting? Certainly not “In Dusty we trusty.”
“Baker could also take a year off and once again pursue managerial opportunities that arise following the 2018 campaign” – when he’ll be 110 years old.
Thank God. I’m sure shortly we’ll se a 30for30 episode in which he espouses about how the game screwed him.
Of course, it will completely ignore the fact the guy is 0-10 in his teams last 10 attempts to clinch a playoff series. Statistically, that’s more than bad luck, it indicates a lack of talent to win a game when the talent between the teams is equal.
His biggest issue is that he has a plan, the plan doesn’t go exactly as he laid it out, and he has no clue what to do. When Schezer got shelled in game 5, the look of utter bewilderment and confusion was the exact same loom I saw in game 6 of the ’03 NLCS.
” I’m sure shortly we’ll se a 30for30 episode in which he espouses about how the game screwed him.”
That’s a perfect example of total speculation and character-slurring on your part, which impairs anything else you said.
I used to think Dusty was only as good as the team put before him but the Nats thrived despite a staggering number of injuries to key players and never missed a beat. With the early Eaton injury, we never saw what an intact Nationals’ lineup would look like and how it would perform.
Dusty has been retired for some time, this just makes it official.
Earlier this month, Dusty Baker became the 12th manager in MLB history to win 90 or more games in 10 or more seasons.
He joined: Joe McCarthy (15x), Bobby Cox (15x), John McGraw (14x), Connie Mack (13x), Tony LaRussa (12x), Joe Torre (12x), Casey Stengel (11x), Earl Weaver (11x), Sparky Anderson (10x), Walter Aston (10x), and Al Lopez (10x). All eleven of which have been inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame.
Baker joins Lopez as the only ones who haven’t won a world series.
Terry Francona remains one 90 win season away from joining this group and Joe Maddon remains two 90 win seasons away from joining this group.
” the Nats will now be looking for their fourth permanent manager since the 2011 season”.
Permanent Manager? There’s no such thing.
Robot managers confirmed?
Ted Lerner’s going to be 93 by next postseason. What’s he waiting for, the rebuild and maturation of the next great Nats team? Unfortunately, even if he can back a construction truck full of money to the best managerial candidate, I don’t see one for him to do it.
They’re also letting Mike Maddux go, with the rest of the coaches. Not a smart move. Maddux will be hired within a week.
Would LOVE for the Cardinals to grab him!!
Maddux’ contract is also up. Rumors state that the Nationals want him as manager.
Haven’t heard that the Nats want him as manager. Where did you get that from?
Letting Maddux go is even more surprising than Dusty. Can’t imagine they see Maddux’s tenure as anything other than successful. And you are correct, lester, Maddux won’t be unemployed for long. Don’t the Mets need a pitching coach?
I was completely wrong here. Never suspected Dusty wouldn’t be back. Perhaps they’ll give Wotus his shot now.
Maddux is one of the best pitching coaches in baseball. I was shocked that Texas let him walk after 2015. If Nats don’t name him manager, then they really need to offer him a contract renewal. If not he’ll be snatched up immediately by another lucky team.
Now that Loria is out of the game, Lerner has to be the worst owner in baseball. Players lose a game 5 not a manager. And the way they treated Bud Black, so classless. “Baker” is better off, but I feel sorry for the players. Its no fun adjusting to a new manager and system every few years.
AidanVega123
You’re mostly right, but I don’t think it’s right to let Dusty off the hook entirely. He’s a terrible postseason manager. There’s never been a bigger gap between regular and postseason baseball. The games are managed with an entirely different calculus. Dusty is incapable of doing it. Look at Girardi and Hinch right now. They are analytical, digesting a huge amount of data, and considering dozens of moves throughout the game. They are thinking several batters in advance. Dusty is incapable of doing that. Many other managers cannot do it either.
Hinch? Hasn’t impressed me with his moves.
Yeah, Hinch pulling McCullers after allowing just his second hit of the game was a brilliant move. Girardi also has made mistakes.
Guys like Girardi and Hinch manage by the book. What do the analytics say? 5.32 ERA after the sixth inning? Let’s pull him despite of his success because the numbers tell us to.
Baker is old school. Manages by his gut. Unfortunately, his gut is usually wrong.
McCullers hung a breaking ball middle of the plate to Judge, like perfectly center cut rolling breaking ball. And it wasnt the first one he hung, just the first they hit.
Paired with the analytics that show McCullers is just not good 3rd time through, I think it was the right call or at least justifiable.
Just terrible terrible execution by the bullpen… I mean if you thought Giles would be that bad, they were in trouble even if McCullers pitched 8 innings instead of 6+
Angelos would certainly have to be in the conversation for worst owner.
Who in their right mind would want to manage the Nationals knowing they will get fired when their contract expires
its not exactly getting fired if their contract expires…..
Rizzo sounds like a sweetheart with that quote. Does the same quote apply to the GM?
Nationals really screwed him. If they weren’t going to bring him back, do it right away so he’d have a better shot at another job. The Tigers obviously wanted an experienced old school kind of guy, so it seems logical that they would have given Baker a serious interview. Given who the Sox seem focused on, it seems doubtful that they would have been interested, so at least he’s not getting hurt by how far down the path they already are.
If his contract was up, he was free to interview for any position.
I get what you’re saying, but you’d imagine he’d have enough wits to at least interview for another job in the case the Nationals didn’t renew his contract.
Uhhh, didn’t they do it right away?
Mets?
For poor Mets fans sake, I hope not… Plus they pretty much got rid of Collins for not listening to any of the analytic department, so I doubt they would double up on the same style of manager. Even if Dusty is a way better media/player manager than Collins was.
Bryce Harper Player Manager!!!!!!!!
Dear God, that would be a disaster of epic proportions.
The Nationals and managers are a disaster. First, there was the Bud Black situation. Now Dusty who created a positive environment even though we can quibble with some game decisions. You can’t fire a manager for losing a 5 game series against a team like the Cubs. Scherzer’s injury cost them the series given that Gio had to start the final game. They win game 5 with Max starting. The search for a new manager will be chaotic. Is Brad Ausmus in the cards?
If you own a team, you can fire a manager for whatever reason you like. In this case, it was taking a team with a huge amount of talent and getting blown out in the playoffs 2 seasons in a row.
“Scherzer’s injury cost them the series given that Gio had to start the final game.”
Exactly. The plan was for Strasburg/Scherzer to start games one and two. And both would have been available to pitch again in the series. Scherzer making only one start messed up Plan A.
“They win game 5 with Max starting.”
While that’s far from guaranteed it’s safe to say that their chances of winning are substantially better if Scherzer starts.
“Is Brad Ausmus in the cards.”
No connection between Ausmus and DC or Rizzo, far as I can recall. Based on the Nationals track record with managers it’s likely to be someone willing to work cheap.
I’ve never been a huge fan of Dustys work as a manager but that said, it is not his fault alone that the Nats failed to go further in the playoffs. Rizzo assembled the team but he ain’t gonna fire himself that’s for damn sure. Good luck Dusty.
I just read that Tony LaRussa has left the Diamondbacks. I could see him managing the Nats.
Oh God no. His managing days are over. 2
Wow, after they said no team would fire their manager this offseason 17% of the teams in baseball do.
He wasn’t fired, his contract ended.
You know what I meant…
His contract was not renewed. What is the difference? He won’t be managing the Nationals anymore.
The Nationals lack leadership and accountability on a players’ level. Constantly shuffling managers is akin to treating the symptoms of an issue, but not the root cause. The Nats are exonerating their players by endlessly shuffling managers – accountability on the players level is a must. The Nats are sending the wrong message.
Agreed on some points… While I agree the players have to be held accountable as well, Dusty was more at fault then the players in this case (and bad luck with the injury to Scherzer right before).
There are not a lot of managers who are good with the players and excellent in game managers.
ilikebaseball
“Winning a lot of regular season games and winning divisions is not enough,” said Rizzo.
That statement is completely contradictory to when Rizzo talks about the play-offs being a crapshoot and doing his best job to make a team that gets to the play-offs every year. Is it a crapshoot or is it the managers fault they lost a game 5. Rizzo’s should quit himself since he didn’t get them to the world series this year.
I guess the thinking is with Dusty Baker it’s less of a crapshoot, but not in their favor. Don’t know if that’s entirely fair, but it seems to be the reality.
How many times did Ryan Zimmerman in game 4/5 come up and not produce? Wow. Dusty has always taken teams that didn’t have all the talent to Division titles. This team was his first loaded and he is gone. See ya in another uniform to n 2019 Bryce Harper. Goodbye Nats
Dusty has always taken super teams, teams that were in the top 2 or 3 in WAR in baseball in the regular season, and then bowed out early in the playoffs. Every playoff team he has ever had would have won their division with or without him.
Ok, so the idea here is that ownership feels they need a manager to take them to the next level. Who exactly is that gonna be? If anyone feels Baker was lacking in any way just think back to Matt Williams’ 2nd and final year at the helm.
Surprise, Surprise, Surprise. Dusty is not a manager that can lead a team to the promised land, just an early exit. He is absolutely the best at early exits.
Ain’t dusty bakers fault that rizzo knowing the bullpen sucked… wouldn’t fully reinforce it.
A Gm’s scapegoat will always be the manager
You mean the GM that brought in Doolittle (2.40 ERA & 21/22 saves), Madson (1.37 ERA, 1 save and 11/11 holds), and Kintzler (3.46 ERA) to shore up the pen in mid-season trades? Almost forgot about him adding Albers (1.62 ERA) at the beginning of the year.
That the GM you are talking about? Dusty had no excuses.
For sure his toothpick will be in the Hall of Fame.
I love dusty. Not going to go on a rant on how it shouldn’t always come back on the manager, but when will players start being held accountable in Washington? Even more so Rizzo? Guy keeps firing managers, think it’s time to look in the mirror guys!
You’re absolutely right. They knew what they were getting in Baker – not like he’s any different than he has been the last 20 years. Remember that they could have had Bud Black if they hadn’t lowballed him.
Tough break. Good manager but has always misused pitching staff
Knew this was coming. Dusty just can’t get it done in the playoffs, whether it’s a bumbling mistake of his, such as taking Scherzer out too early, or just his playoff stigma in general.
He’s not managed a team to a playoff series win since 2003 when the Cubs won the Divisional series and crashed and burned in the Championship series.
This sounds like a job for Brad Ausmus
Nats need to steal Alex Cora from Boston.
I wish the Cards organization would take note of all the managers being fired even with making it to the playoffs… kick Matheny to the curb.
Winning a lot of regular season games and winning divisions would be more than enough in Seattle, I really wish Dipoto would bring him in.
Nationals are a joke. They think a manager wins them the World series let alone a post season series. What a buncha bozos.
Another thoroughly classless organization. They will never win.
Rizzo is guy who needs to go. Strasburg innings limit with Riggleman who was good manager to start.
Jerry dipoto. Hire this dude tonight.
I’d like to see Bo Porter. He saw the core of the team born when he was nats 3rd base coach during 2011-2012,, has previous manager experience and might have learned a lot about analytics during the front office duty with Braves.
Wow! Winning a lot of regular season games and winning divisions is not enough? Who the hell would want to work for this dude? Good luck finding a sucker. Loser ass Gm
Some of the utter rubbish I am reading here is just that, rubbish. Just take a look for a few minutes.
link to youtube.com
Rendon doesn’t protect the 3rd base line on a completely makeable play, Rendon HAS to make that play and he has to cover the line like some of these plays here.
link to youtube.com
Wieters doesn’t block the ball so it becomes a PB it goes to the fence and then he doubles the error by throwing it into right field. Harper with loaded bases hits a hanging curve ball right in the middle of the plate like a BP drill and hits it straight down the outfielder’s throat, sorry not good enough in a BIG situation when you’re being paid the money and there’s no tomorrow you have to execute. Zimmerman strikes out with runners on, Lobaton gets picked off after being inserted into the game as a pinch runner, not good enough bad luck or not. You just can’t get picked off in that situation that’s not even A ball stuff. Werth let a routine fly ball go right past his glove-no excuses for that at MLB level, he’s played in that park all year and for the past few years, it’s not good enough.
Yeah, let’s blame Dusty Baker for all of these errors. He did his job, the players didn’t. Change the jockey again and you’ll still not be proceeding to the NLCS because it wasn’t Dusty’s fault -fact.
You can sit down with the packet on info your fo gives you and on a normal day and it will probably get you through a game, but in the postseason, you have to use your eyes. Your gut.
Dusty has never recovered from the Giants loss to the Angels in the 2002 World Series.