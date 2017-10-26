Giants Announce Coaching Staff Changes

The Giants have announced a broad shake-up of their coaching staff, which will remain under the charge of skipper Bruce Bochy. Most notably, perhaps, the team will shift long-time bench coach Ron Wotus to third-base duties while filling the resulting opening with Hensley Meulens, who had been the hitting coach.
Wotus has been on the San Francisco staff for two decades, most of it as the bench coach. He has filled that job under three different managers, in fact, and has often been cited as a managerial candidate himself. Now, though, he’ll cede the job to Meulens, who (per the announcement) will “take over the day-to-day administration and participate more directly with Bruce Bochy’s in-game strategy.”
In other moves, the Giants have added Matt Herges as bullpen coach and decided to keep Jose Alguacil (first base coach) and Shawon Dunston (replay/on-field instructor) in their current roles. The club bid adieu to Phil Nevin, who had functioned as the third base coach.
Additionally, the Giants have reassigned the rest of the pitching and hitting staff members. Long-time pitching coach Dave Righetti will move into the front office as a special assistant to GM Bobby Evans, with last year’s bullpen coach Mark Gardner taking on a “special assignment” role. Assistant hitting coach Steve Decker will become a baseball ops “special assistant,” per the club.
Evans explained the moves, which are fairly notable for this particular organization but aren’t all that surprising after a miserable 2017 campaign, as driven by a need to maintain the team’s “edge” in a highly competitive industry. It’s necessary, he says, “to constantly infuse new ideas and energy at every level of the organization, on the field and in the front office.”
There will be a few new voices in the dugout, too, though their identities remain undetermined at this point. In the wake of today’s announcement, the Giants still need to hire a pitching coach, hitting coach, and assistant hitting coach. The club says it is still conducting interviews for those jobs.
Comments
darkstar61
So they rearranged some chairs on the deck of this titanic of a franchise and called it “infus(ing) new ideas and energy”
Yeah, good luck with that
davbee
Three World Championships in five years this decade. There’s obviously going to be a need for a rebuild after that level of success.
Patick L
Thank you Debbie Downer
tattooed trash
Bobby Evans and Bruce Bochy need to go.
davbee
You can replace Bochy with another three time World Championship Manager. Oh wait…
CompanyAssassin
La Russa is a 3x WS winner.
davbee
There’s a reason LaRussa hasn’t managed since 2011. You might as well make a push for Casey Stengel.
JoeyPankake
If you listen to his interviews he doesn’t sound like he has anything left to give. No passion, just kind of going through the motions. I love Boch for all he has given the team and the Bay Area, but it is time to put him out to pasture and bring in some fresh blood.
richternyr35
Have you ever heard Boch before this year? He is a laid back dude. He sounded uninterested in the post WS press conferences
BlueSkyLA
In other breaking news, ownership and the front office will be seeking replacements for themselves.
CCCTL
What? Of COURSE not, you see, the coaches were just not in the right positions this last year … that being “ready to take the fall for Bochy after another disappointing season” so he can retire at the end of 2018 for “medical reasons”.
Solaris601
And while the Giants have been busy shuffling the current staff other teams have snatched up the best pitching and hitting coaches available. I would have filled the vacant positions first with quality candidates and then moved the existing coaches around. Eh, what do I know?
KenJorB
Unfortunately none of these guys play outfield or hit homeruns. The Giants were one of the worst hitting teams in the majors and the hitting coach gets a promotion?
gmenfan
How was Meulens not the first person axed ?
It’s like the episode of Seinfeld where Elaine was too afraid to fire someone incompetent so she promoted him instead.
bubba3b
hensley became the hitting coach in 2010. think he’s done a pretty good job
as fans, we don’t see the day-to-day interactions between him and the players. his leadership and demeanor may have played into the bump from h.c. to bochy’s right hand in the dugout.
he’s also been the manager of the netherlands team that finished fourth in the last wbc (not too shabby).
popular thought here is that ‘bam bam’ is being groomed to take over for boch in the near future. just like dusty was roger craig’s (humm baby!!!) heir apparent back in the day.
it’s our starting staff and defense i’d like to see shored up. just thinking out loud here, but if we moved the shark (as our version of andrew miller) and moore (as affeldt part 2) to the pen, our pen would be ridiculous. madbum #1, cueto #2, stratton #3, blach #4, and decent f.a. signing for #5 if the kids in sacramento aren’t ready for prime time.
my $.02.
LA Sam
It was all Phil Nevin’s fault…..everything is fine now.