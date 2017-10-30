Jarred Cosart, Christian Friedrich Elect Free Agency After Clearing Outright Waivers

Two Padres hurlers, Jarred Cosart and Christian Friedrich, have elected free agency after being outrighted off of the team’s 40-man roster. The club announced the moves today.
Cosart, 27, was projected to earn $1.3MM via arbitration. The Friars obviously weren’t willing to stake that much on a rebound for a pitcher that has dealt with arm problems. Cosart will spend the winter working back from elbow surgery, the details and outlook of which are not really clear.
Since landing in San Diego — as a buy-low candidate included in everyone’s favorite quirky 2016 deadline deal — Cosart has posted a 5.58 ERA through 61 1/3 innings. With as many strikeouts as walks (42 apiece) on his ledger, there were clearly concerns about performance even when he was healthy.
Meanwhile, Friedrich was slated to take home something in the ballpark of his projected $1.79MM arbitration value. The 30-year-old lefty did not appear in 2017 while dealing with elbow problems of his own. In total, he owns 5.37 ERA across 296 2/3 MLB innings.
Comments
WalkersDayOff
Jarred Cosart. Another example of the massively awful pitchers the Marlins paid a big price to acquire.
SixFlagsMagicPadres
Don’t forget Mat Latos.
TheWestCoastRyan
He wasn’t that bad for the Marlins but yeah that was def an overpay considering they were in no position to be trading controllable players for one year rentals at that point.
TheWestCoastRyan
Why the downvotes? Are people on here really that pressed that they refuse to acknowledge that Mat Latos was really freaking good for like 5 years?
redsfan48
I mean, Latos certainly wasn’t an overpay at the time. Latos was coming off a good season (and a few more before that) and there was little evidence that it wouldn’t continue. Meanwhile, Disco struggled in limited MLB time for Miami the year before and was hardly an elite prospect. I’m not sure anyone in Miami expected him to turn out to be as good as he’s been with the Reds when healthy. Wallach was simply a throw in/depth piece.
redsfan48
Straily last offseason, on the other hand, was certainly an overpay for the Marlins
Phillies2017
Cosart’s stuff seems like it would play up big time in the bullpen. He’s still 27 and already averaging around 94 as a starter- definitely still some promise there.
johnsilver
It would seem huh? His brother (Jake) was moved to the pen and is a mirror copy of Jarrod’s command issues and FB velocity.. Threw 93-5 as a SP with no command and 97, touching higher as a reliever.
Seems some have weird deliveries (both) that won’t change and no command with how they currently throw. It’s a shame. Have liked jake since Boston drafted him back in ’14. Then each year he walks as many as K’s
thegreatcerealfamine
Just another example of the Sox massively overhyped prospects. When does it end?
ellisburks
Yeah where will it end? Will it end with Betts? Will it end with Benintendi? Will it end with Xander? Will it end with Bradley? Will it end with Devers?
Will the Sox ever have a home grown prospect do well?
johnsilver
How many ways to burst the bubble on that nonsense post of yours…
1) jake cosart was a 3rd round pick
2) he signed an UNDER slot deal to begin with.
3) Was playing with a nearly forgotten JC in Florida when drafted (Seminole State)
Why not either:
1) Do some research b efore typing out utter nonsense here
–or–
2) Cease??
thegreatcerealfamine
Was Cease a second rounder or what?
thegreatcerealfamine
Bradley…lofl
lowtalker1
Location is his deal
Move him around the pitchers plate he will find success for a min then become a shotgun blast again
Phillies2017
On a completely unrelated note– shoutout to MLB Trade Rumor’s own Tim Dillard
re-upped with Milwaukee
nmendoza44
Ok
a37H
That is good news to hear. Trade rumors legend
bringinthereliefpitcher
Should of just added them to the bullpen to see if you catch lightning in the bottle. Nothing to lose by doing so.
CNichols
They don’t have room on the 40 man for these guys and neither one is worth what they were going to make in arbitration.
There’s a reason they cleared waivers untouched.
bringinthereliefpitcher
Cosart > Lyles>>>>>Mazzoni
Friedrich > Melville
I agree with dvm on the promising young guys coming up, but assuming we trade Hand that leaves
Baumann, McGrath, Yates, Maton, Torres on the 40 as viable pen options (assuming stammen doesnt resign, diaz goes down for seasoning). Keeping Cosart and Friedrich as pen options wouldn’t have been the worst. Rather have kept them instead of the 3 I mentioned.
dvmwitt
Nah, we have some promising relief pitchers on the way, like Wingenter, Yardley, Cimber, etc. If anything, Preller can build a bullpen with some other junk pile guys like he did with Yates, Hand, etc.
They could sign these two to minor league contracts if they want to, but I think we’ve seen enough of both to know they won’t pan out.
John Doe
we have exciting pitchers in our system why spend money of below avg starters both seem like pen arms. cosart was a mess in sam diego