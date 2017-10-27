Jonathan Lucroy Switches Agents

Jonathan Lucroy has switched agencies and is now being represented by Excel Sports Management, ESPN.com’s Jerry Crasnick reports (Twitter link). The timing of the switch is particularly noteworthy as Lucroy is about to test free agency for the first time in his pro career.

Lucroy heads into the winter as the most accomplished catcher on the open market, though as MLBTR’s Jeff Todd recently analyzed in a Free Agent Stock Watch piece, 2017 wasn’t the best of platform years for the veteran backstop. Lucroy suffered through a brutal first half of the season while still a member of the Rangers, though he picked up his offense considerably (.310/.429/.437 over 175 PA as a Rockie) after a deadline trade to Colorado, helping the Rox to an NL wild card berth. Questions remain about Lucroy’s decline in power and his framing numbers, though since he is just 31 and has such a solid track record, he should be in line to score a solid multi-year deal.

Both Lucroy and the Rockies had a mutual interest in a reunion, and today’s news doesn’t necessarily have any impact one way or the other on Lucroy’s chances of remaining in Denver. Notable Rockies DJ LeMahieu, Trevor Story, and top prospect Brendan Rodgers are all Excel clients.

This agency news is now reflected in MLBTR's Agency Database, which contains representation info on more than 2,500 Major League and Minor League players.