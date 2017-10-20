The Mets are aiming to wrap up their managerial search this weekend with the hope of announcing a new hire before the World Series begins next Tuesday, and they’ve identified current Mets hitting coach Kevin Long and Mariners third base coach Manny Acta as the top two candidates, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports. Long has been perceived to be the favorite for much of the search, per Sherman, but Acta made a strong impression and is now viewed as a “legitimate possibility” as well.
New York has also interviewed the likes of Astros bench coach Alex Cora, White Sox third base coach Joe McEwing and Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway as part of the team’s ongoing search, though multiple reports have indicated that Cora is the heavy favorite to become the next manager of the Red Sox. Both McEwing and Callaway are still “under consideration,” per Sherman, but he characterizes both Long and Acta as more likely options.
Acta is the only party involved in this search with prior managerial experience at the Major League level. The 48-year-old spent two and a half seasons as the Nationals’ manager from 2007-09 before the team rose to prominence in the National League East and was named manager of the Indians the following offseason. Acta has never guided a club to the playoffs, although in fairness to him, the teams he’s managed were never exactly viewed as strong postseason contenders entering the season.
In addition to his six seasons as a big league manager, Acta has managed in the Dominican Winter League and managed the Dominican Republic’s team in the 2006 World Baseball Classic. Acta carries nearly a decade of Major League coaching experience as well — two years of which came as the Mets’ third base coach under Willie Randolph. A native of the Dominican Republic, Acta’s fluency in Spanish would be beneficial in communicating with Latin American players on the Mets’ roster.
Long, 50, has never managed in the Majors but has experience doing so at the minor league level. He also brings to the table 11 seasons as a Major League hitting coach (2007-14 with the Yankees, 2015-17 with the Mets). The New York Post’s Mike Puma has previously reported that Long “has earned the confidence of team officials for his communication skills and grasp of analytics,” though by all accounts that report came prior to Acta’s interview. Long’s contract expires on Oct. 31, though Sherman notes that he has been promised a job for the 2018 season, as has assistant hitting coach Pat Roessler.
Notably, Sherman adds that Dusty Baker, who will not return as the Nationals’ manager in 2018, “almost certainly will not become” part of the Mets’ search for a new manager after the Nats announced their decision to move on earlier this morning.
Comments
thegreatcerealfamine
And the hits just keep on comin…
cxcx
9’s got the Mets?
rememberthecoop
Manny Acta is a terrible manager.
xabial
This is the Mets we’re talking about.
How terrible can Manny Acta be?
sufferfortribe
Terribly terrible.
Signed,
an Indians fan
layventsky
In all fairness, Acta was hired during a rebuild, and, quite frankly, the team just didn’t have much talent during his 2+ years at the helm. There were a few bright spots (Kipnis, Brantley, Chris Perez, the tantalizing power of Carlos Santana), but the team really got burned by the ineffectiveness of certain veterans and several years of bad drafting.
gomerhodge71
Your defense of Acta is admirable, but he IS awful. I can’t believe any team would even consider him.
Jonathan Mayhew
Acta is the worst possible candidate. It’s a disgrace that he was even considered for an interview.
mikeyank55
He’s a perfect candidate for the Mets because:
1-they are in a serious rebuild even if they and their fans here are in denial.
2-he needs a managerial job.
3-he won’t cost very much.
Peterd
Cora would have been a good fit but given a choice I’m sure he take Boston over The drama and karma in Queens.
At this point the Long over Acta. Not sure Acta can handle the pressure of NY. And then grab Chili for Hitting Coach
Peterd
Sorry bad spell check there Not sure what’s up with the double posts
NL_East_Rivalry
It’s been doing that for me for a while but it doesn’t actually double post
mikeyank55
Chilli isn’t coming to flushing either. Since the Mets are still paying TC, the budget won’t allow for it. KL is leaving as well.
According to Sandy, the leader at the moment is Mookie Wilson.
Don’t ask me why. Ask Goat.
OfficialDipoto
Nobody knows what your drunk rambling is about
lucienbel
Kevin Long has been a good hitting coach for a while now. No promises that translates, but it’s worth trying him over Acta IMO.
Phillies2017
How has Ron Washington not been given much consideration. He’s a great manager. His time in Texas was outstanding.
Brixton
The desire for new school managing
Peterd
I’d like Ron Washington but his not a Wilpon “kinda guy”
johnmillerjones
Manny Acta? Was Cookie Rojas not available or something?
dylan1111g
This hurts
Solaris601
Acta is very charismatic and engaging when speaking to the media. When managing WAS and CLE he did the best he could with what he had to work with – manufacturing runs with small ball and a TON of pitching changes in most games. I always wondered what he could do with a team with legit talent in the roster.
darkstar61
One has to assume he didn’t survive 3 full years in either location for a reason.
And one of the reasons may just be the fact that both clubs got worse over his time, with the Nats going from 73 wins to 59 wins to a 26-61 record when he was fired and the Indians going from 69 wins to 80 wins to a 65-91 record when they fired him.
Interestingly enough, both teams also improved after his ouster. The Nats went from his 26-61 to 33-42 the rest of the season under Riggleman, and the Indians turned their 65-91 mark into a 3-3 record under Alomar and a Playoff appearance under Francona the next year.
mikeyank55
Hey Solaris-you won’t have to wonder very long here with Acta as there’s no longer legitimate talent on the Mets roster.
frankthetank1985
U don’t get tired of these nonsensical post? Sheesh. It’s so nice reading a mets post without ur comments. Then when I am trying to read Intelligent posts your garbage just ruins the flow. Stop embarrassing ur self and stick to yankee chats.
sampsonite168
For the love of god anyone but Manny Acta.
Jonathan Mayhew
So agree. I’m not even that thrilled with the prospects of Kevin Long, but compared to Acta, I’d be thrilled with Long at this point
stretch123
Hiring Manny Acta would be counterproductive… This IS the mets though.
24TheKid
The players seem to love Acta on the Mariners, I’m not sure about him as a manager though. FWIW, he was a terrible third base coach imo.
Mattimeo09
I’m just glad Mickey Callaway isn’t being chosen. If the Mets picked him, their pitching staff would be unstoppable.
MathTeacher
I know the article said they are not considering Dusty but should they? In the past he has taken underachieving teams and gotten them to the playoffs. Maybe that’s what the Mets need right now
kahnkobra
nah, he’s old already and can’t seem to advance in the playoffs.
Peterd
Dusty and pitching don’t mix. Other than finding a very young team that might want a guy like Dusty for his experience this may be the end of the road for him. He really needed to get past that 1st round with all that talent. Might be an opportunity for a Bob Gerren
mike.gordon34
Dusty is perfect for the Mets. Your pitching staff is already broken, so what do you have to worry about
mikeyank55
Dusty isn’t going to the Mets. He has worked for good organizations and not willing to manage for a poor team.
mdunkel
Not sure I would let Alta take my duck to water more or less mismanage a team
DaKingoftheNorth
Both are horrible choices
DaKingoftheNorth
Dusty is not managing any longer
DaKingoftheNorth
I keep saying Dave Martinez from the Cubs is perfect