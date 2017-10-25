Latest On Rays’ Pursuit Of New Stadium

The Rays’ quest for a new stadium has been an ongoing saga for years, but things took a small step forward yesterday, as Jeff Patterson of WFLA Channel 8 in Tampa reported that Hillsborough County Commissioner Ken Hagan announced a proposed site for a new stadium. The new Ybor City site would move the Rays from St. Petersburg to Tampa, hopefully leading to an increase in attendance thanks to a more desirable location and a newer facility.
“This is another important step in the site selection process, and we are grateful for the time and attention that went into making it a possibility,” said Rays president Brian Auld in an official statement on the proposal. “We look forward to getting to work evaluating this option, along with those in Pinellas County, including the Tropicana Field site, as a potential future home for Rays baseball in Tampa Bay for years to come.”
Certainly, the proposed site doesn’t guarantee that the Rays will break ground on a new Ybor City facility just yet. To the contrary, as Auld indicated in his comment, the Rays are only just scratching the surface of evaluating the newly proposed construction site, and they’ll likely do the same with other potential locations before ultimately determining a course of action. There’s also the matter of the Rays’ current lease at Tropicana Field, which reportedly runs through the 2027 season. Terminating that lease early will come with its own set of financial repercussions, including millions of dollars that’ll need to be paid out to the city of St. Petersburg as well as the forfeiture of a 50 percent share of development rights at the Tropicana Field site, as WFLA’s Mark Douglas writes.
The level of effort required to navigate such a large business endeavor, of course, is enormous, and with that in mind the Rays are set to shuffle their front office mix, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. President of baseball operations Matt Silverman is set to take on a broader role and serve as a co-president with Auld, per Topkin’s report, moving further away from the baseball operations mix and into a more overarching role with the front office. Silverman’s roots with the Rays are on the business side of the operation, and he’d previously been an integral part of the stadium talks before shifting to president of baseball operations in the wake of Andrew Friedman’s departure.
Silverman’s new title isn’t yet clear (nor are any other new titles that may emerge), but the change may not be as drastic as one would expect upon first glance. Despite keeping the “president of baseball ops” title, Silverman effectively handed day-to-day oversight of baseball operations over to Erik Neander and Chaim Bloom a year ago. Both vice presidents at the time, Neander was named the team’s new general manager, while Bloom was bumped to senior vice president of baseball operations.
As such, a shift of Silverman’s focus more to the business side of the equation doesn’t necessarily reflect a seismic shift in the team’s operational hierarchy, though it’s possible that he’ll have less overall say in baseball decision-making, with Neander and Bloom factoring even more heavily into those processes.
Mack83
I don’t know, FL isn’t really a great state for anything but Football, NFL (for now) and College. I still think they should move the team from the state.
However, maybe it works like Atlanta, w/ a new stadium they can have a higher average attendance.
southi
I’m not super familiar with the Tampa/St. Pete area, but I do know the few times I had been that the stadium was in what appeared to me a poor place. My brother in law (and family) lived there for years and definitely hated the location.
Perhaps a change in venue helps the Rays.
ducksnort69
Lightning (NHL) is successful in a location close to this new proposal.
JD396
Great baseball state … not a great MLB state.
Solaris601
Moving to a different part of the Bay Area won’t result in a worthwhile change in venue. It’s wishful thinking at best
johnsilver
Nonsense. Am from this area (50m away) and the negotiations right now seem more serious than ever. The location is really nothing but a bunch of dump old warehouses currently of 14 acres total in the channel side location. This is the 2nd best location I had been thinking of personally for Tampa, after the old fairgrounds area.
This will still allow people from central florida to have 100% better access and cut an easy 45 minutes to an hour from travel just by eliminating that foul bridge over the bay. Nearly every issue has been with the council of St. Petersburg refusing to allow the Rays to leave. Hopefully, those people pay for the mistakes they made at sometime which was nothing but greed related.
mike156
I’m a little confused by your post. Who was greedy? If you were king, how would you resolve this and who should pay for it?
dynamite drop in monty
Yo they should move to Ithaca
wkkortas
In all fairness, Hoy Filed is a more desirable location than the Trop.
stretch123
They should consider a move to Montreal. Franchise would probably do better.
thegreatcerealfamine
Been there done that..
shawnlaroche96
Yeah and have them take the Expos name and bring back the old logo.
Pops
The Montreal Montrealians of Quebec.
Or
The Montreal Quebeciens of Canada.
Or
The Montreal Mighty Sasquatch.
Expos just…sucks for a name.
OverUnderDone
Been there, done that in Montreal with Jeff F’n Loria.
See the results in Montreal? See the results close up in Miami?
Put a decent ownership group in decent stadium in Montreal, and it will work WORLDS better than Tampa.
Coast1
The Expos were among the lowest in attendance from 1986 to 2000, before Loria bought the team. They had the best record in the NL in 1994 and were still only 11th out of 14 NL teams in attendance. That’s two different ownership groups, with Loria the third. If ownership were the problem then it’d likely be the problem if MLB comes back.
thegreatcerealfamine
Montreal isn’t a viable location for an MLB team. The attendance figures you posted are just many of the reasons,Hockey,Weather,Taxes,and so on. Most of the posters on here who bring it up probably weren’t even around for the Expos being in Montreal. Pre Loria was probably sadder then his tenure of ownership. The locations that could and would support a team just to name a few Vegas,Nashville,San Antonio,and the Raleigh area.
JDGoat
It is if they get a new ballpark
JD396
If they want to have home games where there’s more fans than beer guys I don’t know that Montreal is the place
SundownDevil
MLB will probably force them to move to Mexico City to improve “diversity” and to spite President Trump.
vinscully16
Vive les Expos.
Realtexan
Both Florida MLB teams needs to pack up and move. Florida isn’t a MLB state. Both teams cannot get the fans in the stands and both teams needs a complete rebuild. Change of states would be a great start.
balloonknots
It’s about tv markets we know that and why leave the 12th best tv market (central Florida) with a population expected to double in 25 years.
Build a new stadium with more corporate boxes that’s who pays the bill anyway at the ticket office and get a 2 billion dollar tv contract when it’s time for a new one. They are not going anywhere!
JDGoat
They’d much rather have seats full rather than more t.v’s on. Montreal would probably get more of both anyways
NuckBobFutting
The Rays only won 77 games in their last year under Maddon and still drew 1.4 million fans. The next season, they won 80 under Kevin Cash and drew under 1.3 million. So with more wins did not come more tickets sold. A theory is that rivals no longer draw as they once did in Tampa. The retirement of Derek Jeter and David Ortiz and the presence of less established stars on the Yankees and Red Sox have compelled fewer fans to flock to the Trop. Maybe with the rise of Judge and a few others can help bring in some fans.
jsaldi
It’s not working in Tampa. Move to Montreal
geejohnny
Going back to Montreal is like going back to a former girlfriend thinking all is better now and it’ll work out this time. Rarely works out. There are no better metro areas who currently are without a team.
The Trop is an embarrassment as a stadium in construction and location.
Greg
The reason Montreal failed was terrible stadium in a location that was a nightmare to get to. For those who have not been to Montreal, you would be hard pressed to find another city in North America with such terrible traffic. Olympic stadium was not overly close to either the north end or south end highways, and the streets it intersected were old and small.
If they built a new stadium in the south end of downtown, near the hockey rink, or even by the waterfront in Old Montreal, I would be willing to bet a reasonably competitive Expos team would draw 2.2-2.5M.
Michael Birks
I live in Orlando, and that would cut off a good 30 to 45 minutes for me when you factor in traffic on I-275 and the bridge
Matty Kay
Montreal will definitely be getting a franchise back either if it’s the Rays or expansion
The problems with a team in Montreal is that if the Canadiens are in a playoff run , the expos will be forgotten for that time period and the stadium location . Olympic stadium was not only in a random spot that required sitting in hours of traffic there and back , but was also a dump .
You never appreciate something until it’s gone.
A downtown location for the expos would provide a great atmosphere and big crowds
dangleswaggles
This will be a huge boost for the team and the area. It’s an easy corridor for fans from all the bigger cities in the area and isn’t bottlenecked by bridges. The only issue will be finding areas to park down there because it’s not exactly the friendliest. But from the sound of things they were looking to buy a parcel of land to turn into parking as well. I love going to games in St Pete. Also, having a new location will be nice to just get this tired “tHey ShOUld go TO mOntrEal” joke over with.