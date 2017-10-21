Latest on the Nationals’ Managerial Search

The Nationals announced on Friday that they will not bring back Dusty Baker as manager for the 2018 season, despite praise from his players and rumblings that the two sides had been discussing a reunion in recent days. In fact, the club intends to replace the entire coaching staff. The decision comes in the wake of yet another tough NLDS loss for a club that fought injuries to many key players in order to grab the NL’s second-best regular season record.
A few other clubs began their managerial search well before the Nationals, and at least one option (Ron Gardenhire, now with the Tigers) is off the table. The Red Sox appear to be nearing the end of their search as well. Another factor that could limit the club’s options is the organization’s pattern with the lengths of their managerial contracts. In the past decade, the Nationals have never been willing to guarantee a manager more than two years at a time, a factor that could be a deal breaker to certain candidates also in the mix for jobs with other clubs.
On Saturday, Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe reported on Twitter that the Nationals have requested permission from the Astros to interview Astros bench coach. Some reports from Boston media outlets say that Cora is already tabbed to manage the Red Sox in 2018, and that the club is simply waiting until after the ALCS to announce the news. A source close to Evan Drellich of NBC Boston even told him, “Not a doubt it is [Cora].” But the invitation to interview with the Nationals could certainly throw a wrench into this rumor.
The 42 year-old Cora played mostly in the middle infield throughout his 14-year major league career, including a 2011 stint with the Nationals in his final year before retirement. Many have spoken highly of Cora’s presence in the clubhouse during that time, which would prove valuable on a Washington team with a lot of young talent on the roster.
Comments
LeylandsLung
“But the invitation to interview with the Nationals could certainly throw a wrench into this rumor.”
Why? The only “wrench” would be if Cora agrees to interview.
chrisones
Because that’s the definition of leverage in a contract?
chrisones
If you were interviewing, with no other people offering you a job and they offered you 2 years @$1 mil a year, and ‘rumors surfaced’ that you were going to get an invitation, would you hurriedly accept the offer, or say, “It’s going to take $1.2 per year or 3 years to get me in Boston?
LeylandsLung
Fair point, but I’m thinking that terms have already been agreed to with Boston and I think that’s the job that Cora wants. I could be wrong because it happened once before.
YawkeysGhost
Don’t be surprised if LaRussa comes out of retirement to take it. Could be a perfect fit – he has no class either!!!
Phoenixdownyjr
Explain please what you mean by “no class” ?
YawkeysGhost
How ’bout jerking around a genuine class act in Dusty Baker for 2 weeks after he took an oft injured team to the playoffs 2 straight years??? How many managers have U gone through??? Stay Classy, Nats – maybe one day Montreal will take U back!!!
thegreatcerealfamine
Four posts to try and hammer home one point..interesting. How about the way Red Sox nation treated a more accomplished manager? Take Dusty in Beantown and see how far they get.
bringinthereliefpitcher
a more accomplished manager that did nothing the last 4 years despite having a roster capable of reaching the alcs at the very least.
underachieving gets you fired in any sport.
johnsilver
John Farrell won back to back AL East crown’s and has a WS title to his name yet got canned this off season. Nothing out of ordinary this day and age to get tossed for not producing in the old “what did u do for me lately” atmosphere that is prevailing everywhere.
YawkeysGhost
I think Phoenix is going to hold parades that they survived the LaRussa era. Of course they did strip him 1st of his authority previously, didn’t they???
YawkeysGhost
Hey, Phoenix – be glad you survived the LaRussa era with only having to strip him of his authority – good goin!!!
thegreatcerealfamine
La Russa provides shelter to unwanted animals until adopted for one. What could make you possibly have the high road?
majorflaw
“Don’t be surprised if La Russa comes out of retirement to take it.”
If La Russa were to come out of retirement it would have to be for a lot more money than the Nats are likely willing to pay. La Russa would be able to command a salary in line with the highest paid managers in the game. The Nats have heretofore shown no inclination to pay market rates for their managers. Hence “no match.”
WFG1
You better get on this Dombo because if I were Cora I would much rather deal with the Nationals pitching staff and media than all the high-maintenance issues in Boston
mack22
These teams “S” canning the manager after making to the playoffs is insane. Get rid of upper management
mike.gordon34
Its exciting to hear you value just making the playoffs. Being happy we just made it to the dance ended in 2012 for the rest of us. Dusty already proved twice he could not get it done with the talent we have. His old school was don’t pay out in this day and age
mike.gordon34
Really we need a former catcher that wants to manage. They all seem to get the job done! Baker should settle in as a great bench coach
LeylandsLung
Brad Ausmus
mike.gordon34
Thinking more like someone with the initials JG
LeylandsLung
I was making a point that not all former catchers get the job done.
dlevin111
Brad Ausmus
Rickeo02
Redsox will name Cora right after astros win tonight
thegreatcerealfamine
More like the Red Sox watch the Yanks wrap it up tonight from their couches with much envy.
gomerhodge71
And then the Dodgers blow out the Yankees in four straight.
thecoffinnail
I believe the Yankees would win at least 2. They seem to be unbeatable at home during the playoffs this year but I think you are correct. The Dodgers would definitely beat the Yankees.. The Astros line up much better and would make for a better series overall. I think the tv ratings would be much higher for a Yankees/Dodgers championship though..
WazBazbo
No doubt. The two largest TV markets in the country and two of the simultaneously most-loved and most-hated teams in MLB. Ratings would pop for that
dlevin111
Yankees should win at least the three games at home
thegreatcerealfamine
Most premature immature post ever…
thegreatcerealfamine
Didn’t you post the same thing about the Indians?
GarryHarris
I’m still in Charlie Montoyo’s camp. Ken Macha performed miracles with the A’s. I never hear his name anymore.
thecoffinnail
I think the Nationals should attempt to sign Dave Martinez away from the Cubs.. I feel he is ready to take the helm somewhere and having worked with Maddon for so long could provide the type of leadership that Washington needs.. Too bad they missed out on Bud Black.. Look at what he did in Colorado this year and imagine what he could have done with the talent level the Nationals possess.. Joe Girardi would also be a decent fit but I doubt he leaves New York. I have a feeling they will go with yet another retread though like Ron Washington or Chip Hale. Washington did a pretty good job with the Rangers when he was there and I believe he only left because of personal issues he had to work out in his life. But still, there has to be a reason why he hasn’t taken the helm of another franchise the last few years. Hopefully, they stay away from Fredi Gonzalez and Robin Ventura..
Also, I would like to see them try to sign Andy Pettite as their pitching coach. I think he will bring a more modern approach and look at what he has done for Sabathia. Who knows though, he could be happy in retirement and his limited role with the Yankees.
Perhaps, they could bring back the old position of player/coach and sign Ichiro on a one year deal to be a bench bat/5th OF and their hitting coach. ( I know that one is absurd but it would be fun to see..)
Matt Galvin
Tim Raines? Andrew Dawson? Gary Carter? Pedro Martinez? Other retired former Expos/Nats? Ryan Sandberg? David Cone? Aaron Boone? Dennis Eckersley,AJ P.,Eric Karros? Bobby Valentine? Cito Gaston? John Farrell? Ray Knight? Tim Wallach?
RytheStunner
Andrew Dawson?
Paul Duberstein
The kid died a while ago – brain cancer. RIP Gary – would have been an inspirational manager
Tahoe725
Why is everyone so hyped on Cora?? I’m in Houston and can’t say he’s made that much of an impact in Stros. He’s an unknown so no one knows really what he will be like as mgr. Bilingual great but that’s not all it’s going to take. Shouldn’t tout him as the new baseball Messiah- I have a feeling many will be very disappointed come next season. First terms as mgrs are rarely a lock in success. He looks good on paper but paper isn’t what baseball requires to be a winner
lowtalker1
Biggest mistake the nats could have made
I’m not a huge dusty fan but this should of been on the short comings of the gm. He didn’t properly fix up all the holes… just a few bandaids
Astros2333
Nats job is awful. The owners don’t like paying managers and the GM is in his final year. Whoever takes that job is only guaranteed one year.
oldleftylong
Rizzo just might dust off and prop up Charlie Manuel.