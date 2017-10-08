Managerial Notes: Ausmus, Mets, Baker, Cubs

A few managerial notes from around the majors:
- Brad Ausmus is on the Mets’ radar as they search for a successor to Terry Collins, reports Jon Heyman of FanRag, who adds that the two sides have had one conversation to date. Ausmus managed the Tigers to a 314-332 record over the past four seasons, including a major league-worst 64-98 mark this year, and one playoff appearance (in 2014). With the Tigers in the beginning of a full rebuild, they decided before the season ended that they wouldn’t re-sign the 48-year-old Ausmus.
- Dusty Baker is without a contract past this season, but the Nationals are “almost certain” to bring him back in 2018, Tyler Kepner of the New York Times writes. Baker is at the helm of a team whose NLDS matchup with the Cubs is knotted at one, but it doesn’t appear that the Nationals’ playoff performance will determine his fate. The Nats have been resoundingly successful during Baker’s two regular seasons at the helm, having gone 192-132 with a pair of division titles, though a World Series championship has eluded both them and Baker during their respective existences. Baker has managed four teams to a combined 1,863 wins, good for 14th all-time, but his lone trip to the Fall Classic (with the Giants in 2002) ended in defeat. Winning a title in Washington would earn Baker a place in Cooperstown, Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo suggested to Kepner. “I think it’s probably as big for him as for anybody in the organization,” Rizzo said. “It’s important for him; he’s done everything but win a world championship as a manager. It’s a big goal for him. I think he’s a Hall of Fame manager, regardless, and that cements it if he wins a championship.”
- Nobody in need of a manager has contacted the Cubs about bench coach Dave Martinez, according to Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times. Cubs manager Joe Maddon finds the lack of interest in his longtime right-hand man confusing, saying: ‘‘He’s been around a lot of winning teams here. I see all the names [of rumored candidates], and there’s a lot of good names. But I’m telling you, to not include his name with these people just baffles me.” While the 53-year-old Martinez told Wittenmyer he’s “ready” to take the reins somewhere, he may go without an interview for the second straight year. Martinez was a popular candidate before last offseason, Wittenmyer notes, as he interviewed for five openings in recent years.
rememberthecoop
He must have interviewed really poorly and word gets around.
Tahoe725
I would think that Ausmus wouldn’t want to go from the frying pan into the fire with the Mets. Issues there and the extreme, spotlight of NY after Detroit seems like punishment
SundownDevil
The only reason I can think of (aside from wanting to manage again “as soon as possible”) is that he was born and raised in the region (CT). The Mets want somebody with managerial experience, and I can think of better candidates than Ausmus.
oldleftylong
The Red Sox will make him a candidate to replace Ferrel.
start_wearing_purple
I remember a few years back that Martinez was considered on the top candidate of a lot of team’s lists. Rumors started coming out that or so that he had lousy interviews and teams didn’t think he had the ability to hold the reigns of a team. I’d think after being Maddon’s bench coach for so long that if he was going to be a manager that some team would have grabbed him up by now,
PasswordIsPassword
lonestardodger
So Brad Ausmus is a better candidate than Dave Martinez? Lol
gocincy
Agreed. Baseball seems to love re-tread managers. Why not give someone new a chance?
rct
I would say all major sports do. It’s why guys like Jeff Fisher and Rex Ryan kept getting jobs. If you’ve made the playoffs at any time in your career, some team will hire you.
jbigz12
You say Ryan and fisher but then I can say bellicheck and Ned Yost. Those were the first 2 that popped in my head, but there’s plenty of examples of guys who have done well the second time around. A lot of guys learn from their past experiences.
EndinStealth
JoeyPankake
Just curious why you don’t link former players names to their baseball reference page?
rct
I asked this a few years ago and I think they said it has something to do with active players automatically getting linked and historical players would have to be manually linked. Correct me if I’m wrong, though.
Snowjack
Draven_X_23
I do not see what is so great about Baker… if you can’t make the playoffs with that roster then you are a crappy coach. Its not like they out performed their talent.
LaffitesLanding
It might not be due to his skills as a manager and as a Cub fan, I have no love for Baker; however, he has been able to steer four different organizations to the playoffs (Giants, Cubs, Reds, Nats) over the course of a quarter of a century.
Look, he also loses locker rooms (see Cubs 2004) and starts arguments between players and media (Brandon Phillips cursing out a Reds beat writer while Baker just sat there and laughed… 2004 Cubs again). He isn’t the greatest in game manager either BUT he has had a pretty high overall level of success.
That’s going to get him in the HOF regardless of the fact that when he leaves his teams, they almost invariably have to rebuild the entire franchise.
rct
I was with you until the Hall of Fame comment. He’s only been in one WS and didn’t win it. He’s under .500 in the playoffs and hasn’t won a series in his last six tries.
JKB
For all Dusty’s “success” he has won one pennant to date in all those years. That is not HOF stuff.
Sure I read the GM Rizzo comment just like LaffitesLanding, were he is just saying what Rizzo said, but I disagree to this point. He will need a WS championship.
schellis
Baker is one of the most overrated managers in the game. For all his regular season success it isn’t like his teams were even considered average.
He has a career of wearing out arms (better in recent years), of alienating the club house and usually riding veterans even when there is a better younger player available. (I’m not talking elite prospects, but he’ll run with a below replacement player instead of getting a rookie some at bats)
In the end like a high majority of managers Baker’s record is a product of his team. Gasp he won with the current Nationals. I could win with that team.
Unless a manager has multiple world championships he likely doesn’t belong in the hall.
Jim Leyland isn’t there and I think he’s a superior manager to Baker.
I just have to laugh because as a Reds fan I constantly hear how much better the Reds would have been these past few years if they kept him over running him out of town for Brian Price.
They could have Frankenstiened the greatest managers in the history baseball together and those teams would still have struggled to win 70 games.
In the end there are only two or three managers that actually make a difference most of the rest will be interchangeable, with a select few being truly horrible.
stymeedone
Managers relationship to rebuilds is in timing only. They don’t get to collect the players or to trade them away.
Tigers2384
Ausmus would crucify the media in Setroit every time they asked a question he didn’t like, I have no idea how or why he would consider NY. He would be under the microscope from day one.
gameofdegroms
I don’t know much about Ausmus as a manager, but I think he’d be an upgrade over Collins in a tactical sense. I also like the idea of the Mets bringing in a former player on the younger side as manager, but I’m not totally sold on Ausmus either. Cora and McEwing would be pretty good options as well from my perspective.
JD396
If a manager doesn’t scream, yell, and holler, and you like him, he’s cool under pressure. If you don’t like him, he doesn’t care about winning anymore.
If a manager does scream, yell, and holler, and you like him, he’s a fiery leader with a passion to win. If you don’t like him, he’s a hothead who needs to get back on his lithium.
If a manager makes a certain move and it works, and you like him, he’s shrewd and knows what he’s doing. If you don’t like him, he’s a blind squirrel stumbling on an acorn.
If a manager makes a certain move and it doesn’t work, and you like him, he was doing his best, can’t win em all, it was the best shot the team had, it’s up to the players. If you don’t like him, he’s an idiot and doesn’t know what he’s talking about.
whosyourmomma
Managers/coaches get way too much credit or blame in professional sports. As for who I’d want in Ausmus or Dave Martinez? I’ll take Ausmus everyday of the week (especially in NY). You have to manage the players, the media, etc. I mean Ausmus was in better playing shape then Miggy & V-Mart.
PasswordIsPassword
Look at the talent he had in Detroit and then look at Ausmus’ record. Nobody needs that type of leadership.
oldleftylong
Red Sox and DD will after today’s disappointing loss.
Snowjack
I agree, the talent Detroit has had in last 5 yrs the should have at least one ring! They need a fresh start and build up the farm system and get younger! Ausmus needs to be a coach under a top manager for a few years and then maybe manage again!
oldleftylong
Uh, Red Sox.
mwilliams4
Maybe Davy’s past indiscretions? Ala Mrs. Sandberg.
Wrek305
Martinez to D.C. and grandpa rossy to the cubs as his replacement.
