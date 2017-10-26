Mariners Outright Ryan Garton

The Mariners announced Thursday that right-hander Ryan Garton has cleared waivers and been assigned outright to Triple-A Tacoma, thus removing him from the 40-man roster.

Garton, 28 in December, was acquired from the Rays alongside catcher Mike Marjama in a minor August swap. Garton actually pitched rather well following his trade to Seattle, tossing 11 2/3 frames and allowing just two runs (1.54 ERA) on five hits and a walk with seven strikeouts. He averaged an even 92 mph on his heater to go along with a 41.2 percent ground-ball rate. All told, Garton has a career 4.55 ERA with 7.2 K/9, 2.5 BB/9 and a 44 percent ground-ball rate in 61 1/3 Major League innings. Presumably, he’ll compete for a spot in the Seattle bullpen next spring.