Marlins Hope To Trade Stanton, Gordon, Prado

The Marlins have identified a “preferred path” to paring the team’s slate of player contracts for the 2018 season down to $90MM, according to a report from Barry Jackson and Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald. Specifically, the club would like to move the contract of star outfielder Giancarlo Stanton along with those of infielders Dee Gordon and Martin Prado.
Talk of a possible Stanton swap has been building in earnest for months. And it comes as little surprise to hear that the team is indeed preparing to market him, given its reported intentions of making significant payroll reductions in the first offseason under new ownership. Obvious as it may be that now is the time to part with the slugger, it’s notable that the team has evidently chosen its direction even as it prepares to sit down with him in a few days’ time. (Stanton, of course, enjoys full no-trade protection and so will have a major say in things.) And the team’s reported intentions perhaps hint that the focus could be on moving all of Stanton’s salary rather than maximizing the prospect return.
It’s also hardly an eye-opener to learn of the availability of Gordon and Prado. Both have been discussed as trade candidates in the past, with Gordon drawing some interest last year and Prado cited as a deadline possibility before he went down to injury. Trading these three players has some initial logic, since their respective 2018 salaries add up to nearly $50MM — which would leave the club right at its stated goal in view of its other commitments. And that would leave untouched the Marlins’ best assets.
Of course, the trouble lies in the details here. Prado, in particular, clearly wouldn’t earn anything close to his remaining obligations — two years and $28.5MM — were he instead a free agent. After all, he just turned 34 and produced a .250/.279/.357 batting line over just 147 plate appearances in an injury-riddled 2017 season. Though Gordon still looks to be a productive player worthy of a regular job, he’s a slightly below-average hitter whose value lies in his speed and glovework at second. He’s still just 29, but age could be a bigger concern with that skillset. Regardless, the market is loaded with options at second, which makes Gordon’s remaining commitment — $38MM over the next three years (including a 2021 option buyout) — appear to be less than a screaming bargain. Even Stanton, fresh off of a 59-dinger outburst, arguably does not come with much or any surplus value as against the overall remaining guarantee ($295MM) in his mammoth contract.
Actually getting rid of the 2018 commitments to these three players, then, simply won’t be a matter of handing off their contracts. Even if competitors are willing to absorb the entirety of the Stanton and Gordon deals, they likely won’t be sending much in the way of talent back in return. And Prado clearly represents a possible salary dump at this point, meaning the Fish would need to send additional talent along with him if the hope is to clear his salary. Unless the team is willing to sell away prospects, that’d mean dealing other, more valuable assets from the MLB roster.
The realities of the situation make clear that the Marlins will need to oversee a net talent outflow — or, at least, a reshuffling that results in a reduction of their major league talent in favor of prospects. Yet the report also cites a source that indicates the team would rather not part with J.T. Realmuto, Christian Yelich, Marcell Ozuna, Justin Bour, and Dan Straily — which doubles as a list of those Marlins players that are worth quite a bit more than they are due to earn.
Clearly, something has to give here, which the Marlins front office surely realizes. What’s perhaps most notable about the report, though, is the apparent suggestion that the team won’t independently look to deal from its base of affordable, quality talent. It goes without saying that the Marlins shouldn’t give away such players for less than a compelling return, but it’s arguably unwise to move Stanton, Gordon, and Prado while not embarking upon a broader rebuilding effort. Ozuna, especially, is getting expensive (a projected $10.9MM for 2018) and will be a free agent after 2019.
It’s understandable that the team wishes to hold onto as many recognizable players as it can, but there’d be little to no hope of a turnaround for a team that has failed to perform as hoped in recent years. Miami’s pitching staff is among the worst in baseball and obviously won’t be buttressed by any significant free-agent spending. Stanton is all but irreplaceable. Derek Dietrich could step in for Gordon, but that would mean extending him as a player and reducing his value as a utility asset. And the left side of the infield would presumably be entrusted to some combination of JT Riddle, Miguel Rojas, and Brian Anderson, an inexperienced group that hardly inspires confidence of delivering compelling output in the near future.
That being said, there is another way to read the report. Perhaps the team will still be willing to entertain offers on its more appealing assets, even if it won’t seek deals for them owing to payroll pressures. Viewed in that manner, it may be a fairly prudent approach to embarking upon a rebuild. Ultimately, from my vantage point, it would be surprising to see the Marlins open the coming season with all of Realmuto, Yelich, Ozuna, Bour, and Straily on the roster.
In other news, the Herald duo cover the latest in front office moves from the Marlins. The new ownership group has now parted ways with more than twenty employees from various departments. You’ll want to read the story for all the details.
yanks02026
What would teams have to give up to get Stanton? Last year no teams would give up top players for him because of his contract. So are teams now trading top prospects and taking on ALL of his money. Or would the marlins still have to cover some of it to get TOP prospects
philsphan1979
It’s going to take “mid-range” prospects and eating majority of his contract (from my understanding, Florida is expected to eat a good portion of it to make him more enticing to other teams) which is the reason they would only get mid range prospects
Priggs89
Nah. If they take “mid-range” prospects, they won’t be eating very much money (if any). If they eat the majority of his contract, they’ll be getting at least 1 legitimate prospect back.
justin-turner overdrive
No, it’s going to take top prospects and they’re paying for most of his contract – that’s what a reigning MVP is worth. I’d expect a team is going to step up and offer a top 20 MLB prospect as well as lots of pitching back, both in prospects and cost-controlled young MLB stars. They might actually improve if they lose Stanton, Gordon and Prado and keep Yelich, Realmuto and Ozuna and get near-MLB ready prospects back.
giombrampton78
Toronto doesn’t have the prospects for him or else he would look great in rf for the jays
Connorsoxfan
Stanton may not have a lot of surplus value in terms of stat output to dollar value, but his stat output is one of the best in the league, he’s not meant to be “found” on a bargain deal. He’s not going to fetch an insane return but it should be a good package.
Teufelshunde4
Marlins are only going to get any quality prospects by eating a portion of the salary. This will not be like the Sale & Eaton trades of last offseason.
Connorsoxfan
Not a Sale type package, but he could fetch a decent haul.
MHanny17
If Stanton repeats what he did this year (which I know most likely won’t happen) he would actually produce quite a bit of surplus value considering he was worth approximately 7 fWAR this year and given that 1 WAR is worth about 7 million dollars right now and Stanton is slated to make 25 mil next year, he would produce about 24 million dollars of surplus value
Jeff Todd
1 WAR is probably worth even more than that. But (as you hint) we need to price in the likelihood of some regression, all manner of risk, aging curve, his opt-out, etc as well.
seamaholic
The opt out is the killer. It occurs at the exact wrong time for an acquiring team, and the exact right time for Stanton (which is why it’s there).. Right when serious decline should start to kick in., or at least when a team would start worrying about it. I bet the opt out alone kills 70-80% of his marginal value. He’s gonna get traded for literally scraps (assuming the Marlins refuse to take on any money). Only a tiny handful of teams possible. Look for one with an unusually (even relative to the competition) rich owner who just wants to go for it.
That contract will go down as the worst decision by a major league front office in decades. Imagine where they’d be if they had let him go and traded him before his arb years ran out.
eilexx
The problem with saying Stanton’s stat output is “one of the best in the league”…which output are we talking about exactly? 2017 was exceptional, no question. But are we going to consider what he did in 2015 and 2016? His output wasn’t exceptional…not to the point a team is going to give a huge haul and pay $300M.
Jeff Todd
There is something to this thought, I agree. Teams might not pay him much more than that, really, in free agency. But they might give something up for the chance to make that investment in a quality, still-youthful player.
Still, I have a hard time getting my head around a deal where the full contract goes and a truly significant prospect comes back.
cxcx
I could see a mid-priced established MLB player with a few years of control left being a main return piece, something which has been scoffed at by the writers here due to it not meshing with their timeline. Someone like Jackie Bradley jr. Logic being that, while Miami might not be able to bring in a big prospect haul without paying down, they may be able to bring back a pretty good haul by flipping the controllable player. If Bradley had a good first half he would have a lot of value with 2.5 years of control left. Include some lesser prospects with him and I could see that type of deal going through.
Some combination of Grichuck/Wong/Piscotty/Wacha/Diaz could work. Panik. Puig. Marisnick/Fisher/some of their pitchers.
TheWestCoastRyan
Here is what the Marlins need to do:
Come the winter meetings, trade every single one of Stanton, Gordon, Prado, Realmuto, Yelich, Ozuna, Bour and Straily to the highest bidder, eating as much of their contracts as is necessary, duke it out with the Tigers and Royals for the #1 pick next year and start fresh.
boomer1344
again?
TheWestCoastRyan
They haven’t done this in 20 years
Brixton
They did it like 5 years ago…
Nolasco, Reyes, Buehlre, Sanchez, Infante, Bell, Mujica, Buck, Johnson, Big Z
TheWestCoastRyan
Nope. They didn’t commit to the rebuild. They traded prospects to try and force their way into contention. Once you do that you are back to square one.
Brixton
the 2013 Marlins lost 100 games, and in that time, they brought up most of their young talent
majorflaw
“ . . . trade every single one of Stanton, Gordon, Prado, Realmuto, Yelich, Osuna, Bour and Strailly to the highest bidder, eating as much of their contracts as is necessary . . . “
IOW you don’t have the ability to distinguish between good contracts and bad contracts. Cool, I’ll take Yelich.
TheWestCoastRyan
Note the “as is necessary.” Obviously not all those guys will require the Marlins to eat salary to move them but if they do then the Marlins need to be willing to do that. Yelich has plenty of surplus value. Prado, for example, doesn’t.
hk27
Marlins should be able to pull something close to Sale with people like Yellich. Prado should be dealt for anyone halfway decent and salary relief. Gordon and Stanton are in-between: high risk, costly, but with high upsides. How much of their salary can the Marlins afford to pick up, really? They should be able to get pretty good, even if not top notch, prospects if they can assume enough of their salary.
majorflaw
“Yelich has plenty of surplus value.”
Correct. So why in the world are you looking to trade him? You don’t expect this 25 year old to still be productive when the Fish surface again?
“Prado, for example, doesn’t.”
Also correct. Now why would anyone else consider him worth a roster spot even if he were making nothing and cost nothing to acquire?
TheWestCoastRyan
Because the Marlins could get an absolute haul for him and those players might actually still be around when the Marlins are good again. Yelich won’t.
Maybe they will, maybe they won’t. If the Marlins can’t find a taker for Prado just release him.
Priggs89
They won’t pull a Sale-like package for Yelich – more like an Eaton type package.
mjmorales117
Trading Yelich, Realmuto, Bour or Straily make no sense. They’re already dirt cheap. Especially Yelich, super friendly contract.
TheWestCoastRyan
The prospect haul they could get for those players is the reason why they would do that.
TheWestCoastRyan
The other issue with trading Stanton is the opt-out. The opt-out version and non-opt out version of Stanton are two very different commodities, acquiring teams don’t know which one they will get and obviously Stanton is under no obligation to commit one way or the other on his opt out for three more years.
Astros_fan_84
I agree. The opt-out is toxic. If he waived the opt-out, Miami would get a much bigger return and he could ensure a better destination.
stretch123
Stanton’s gotta go… Superstar with a diva attitude. We need young players and the salary relief. And pitching. Lots of it.
Brixton
in what way does Stanton have a diva attitude?
stretch123
He has a positive attitude toward his teammates but has always complained against the organization for the moves they make, yet still signs a 13 year contract. Yes, it’s a no-brainer to sign the contract as a professional, but he rarely has anything positive to say about the organization. That’s just my point of view and the vibe I get from watching him speak to the media. Not taking away the fact that he’s a great player, it’s just his attitude doesn’t fit in with what the marlins need right now: younger, hungrier players… Stanton needs to go to LA or New York…
Brixton
I mean, I guess thats a valid point, just not one I agree with. I think its justified, but its thats your take, I have no rebuttal
mjmorales117
You have no idea what you’re talking about lmao
stretch123
Marlins need pitching and trading Stanton brings back prospects AND salary relief to acquire pitching… I didn’t intend for my comment to come off as rocket science…
mjmorales117
Agreed but Diva attitude couldn’t be farther from the truth.
Solaris601
Good luck finding a taker for Prado. He’s gone from one injury to another over the past couple years. Even if he was 100% healthy going forward I’m not sure many teams would give up much, if anything, to take on the remainder of his contract. I’m surprised Chen wasn’t included in the report. I’m sure MIA would love to wipe that albatross off the books, but maybe they’re resigned to the fact that he’s immovable until he proves otherwise.
stretch123
I’d personally hold on to Prado until his value rises back a little bit more… hopefully around the deadline.
philsphan1979
There is only a handful of teams “willing” and capable of taking on a contract at that cost..(Giants, Cards, and Phillies). LA can afford it but are planning on shedding payroll, and NY simply can’t do it because of their tax threshold situation (or something similar to that). It’s either one of the Giants, Cards and Phils
Bruin1012
Red Sox can as well.
Connorsoxfan
But don’t have a clear need in the OF and are already being linked to JD Martinez as a DH.
Bruin1012
That might be true but Stanton is the big splash that DD is known for we will see simply saying that the Red Sox can afford the contract if they elect to go that route.
hk27
If Upton opts out, the Angels should be able to absorb salaries–in fact, Angels could use all three, at 2b, 3b, and OF, if the Marlins don’t want top and/or near-major league ready prospects that is. Whether that’s a wise move is a different question, but it could be a gamble worth taking on–if all it costs is money.
affy19
Brewers should go get Dee Gordon. Perfect fit
stretch123
Corbin Burnes and another fringe prospect for Dee?
greatdaysports
Hey Marlins fans…nice new ownership. Lots of chiefs and no money.
Thronson5
I personally feel like the Dodgers should try to get Stanton, he’s from LA and I’m sure the Dodgers can get him without giving their top prospects. Maybe offer Puig and a few B level prospects.
Thronson5
I do have a feeling either Boston, Giants or Cards end up going hard after Stanton and I think the Giants end up being the team to get him.
seamaholic
Giants would be out if the Marlins don’t pick up any cash. Their payroll is huge, especially if Cueto opts in, which he almost certainly will, they have some guys who need new contracts coming up (Posey, MadBum), and they’re already hovering near the tax. No way they pick up Stanton wiith no money helping out.
Doesn’t feel like a Cards-type move either.
I’m looking at the Phils because they can, have a huge need and want to start winning a little. I’m looking at the Angels because Moreno is old and rich and crazy (and because they are desperate to not bomb in their Trout years). I’m not seeing a whole lot of other possibilities.
stretch123
We don’t want Puig. It would take one or two decent prospects I would think… maybe Yadier Alvarez and Starling Heredia plus another lower level prospect?
TheWestCoastRyan
Hahahahahaha. No. No. The Marlins aren’t getting ANY of that for Stanton. Unless they feel like eating half his contract.
Dwalt
You guys gotta stop acting like Stanton’s deal is horrible, just wait till Harper and Machado sign.
eilexx
There are a couple differences there though. First of all, Harper and Machado are both younger than Stanton. Second, whichever teams signs one or both of those players will be paying what they feel that player is worth…trading for Stanton is taking on someone else’s bad decision on contract structuring. And then signing Harper or Machado requires zero prospects to be traded…just cash.
wjf010
Huizenga, Loria and now Jeter’s group….MLB should just screw the Marlins owners like the team has screwed the Dade County taxpayers…..fold the team and pay them nothing. Apparently no one down there cares. Every good Marlins team has been dismantled….in one of the largest markets in the country. Now they’re dismantling again…why, so Jeter can get an immediate return on his investment? Fold the Marlins. Fold the Rays. Get out of Florida, MLB. They don’t care.
mike156
Loria set up the Stanton contract with an exit strategy–his exit strategy. It only works on a high-revenue team–but those teams right now seem to be focused on Luxury Tax issues. You would have to be super-creative (or find a partner that didn’t calculate value well–like the Red Sox did with the Dodgers several years ago) in order to derive much value. It not that Stanton isn’t terrific, it’s just he’s too costly. This is a place where absolute cost (including long term) is really meaningful beyond $/WAR
thegreatcerealfamine
Viva Las Vegas!!!
Caseys Partner
A N G E L S
hk27
If the price is right (and Upton opts out), it actually is a great fit: three holes, three players….
DimitriInLA
Of course!! The Pujols contract has been great. Why not do it all again?
nscheffel
A Stanton deal will probably require the Marlins paying a significant portion on the post-opt-out of his contract in the event he flops and becomes an albatross.
Getting rid of Gordon may be as simple as giving him away to any team willing to take him.
The Marlins will have to include talent to trade all of Prados contract. Coupling him with Ozuna should allow them to get a Top 50-100 guy in return.
chitownsox11
It is absolutely embarrassing that a team has to trade a player coming off of one of the best seasons in mlb history, purely because of finances.
Here is the proof that the mlb needs a hard cap. Players like Stanton DO NOT get traded in other sports.
The mlb is very flawed. The marlins will embark on yet another rebuild for what? A chance for a two or three year window to contend until they can’t afford their team and have to rebuild again. The haves and have nots in the mlb is crazy compaired to other sports.
Want further proof look at the rays and athletics. They are both great run organizations that are constantly having to rebuild because of finances.
MLB needs some changes for parity badly
Jeff Todd
I’ve never seen anything that indicates MLB has parity issues in comparison to other pro sports leagues.
chitownsox11
Name another league where this type of trade happens? Especially if marlins end up with no greats prospects in the deal?
Also what other league has a payroll difference like the dodgers and padres this year.
Should have a salary cap and salary floor.
El Duderino
Not all sports have guaranteed contracts that force them to do salary dumps.
chitownsox11
All are guaranteed except nfl. And in the nfl teams are not dumping top players in their prime for financial reasons. If this trade goes down as a salary dump with no major prospects involved that’s an inditment on the mlb.
Priggs89
NFL is also able to easily restructure their deals to cheat the salary cap. They can work around their garbage contracts a heck of a lot easier.
Astros_fan_84
NBA and NFL are very dynasty driven. MLB not even close. Small market teams have to deal with cycles of contention, but that’s the reality of the sport.
chitownsox11
I’m not going to debate the parity issue with you. But a trade like trading Stanton for only salary relief does not ever happen in other sports
chitownsox11
Look at the rays and athletics they are good run organizations, but what is holding them back financials. Look at the nfl jaguars and browns, both suck but not because of financials, they just make terrible choices. Jaguars and browns do not start at a disadvantage like many small market baseball teams do.i
Look at the NBA where the cavs have the highest payroll in the NBA, or close to it last couple years. Think the Indians are ever going to do that in the mlb? No way.
bcard12
My guess is the Sox take on a majority, if not all of his salary, and trade betts along with a mid level prospect. Marlins get a marketable superstar and a prospect in return. Sox need power and Marlins need something to build on. I don’t think any other franchise can offer a direct replacement for a significant savings.
TheWestCoastRyan
Nice try
Bruin1012
The Red Sox aren’t trading Betts and taking on a majority of not all of that contract not a chance in the world of that happening. Betts has way more surplus value alone then what Stanton is worth with his contract.
seamaholic
Ha! Betts is like 10x the better asset than Stanton.
mjmorales117
IF Stanton’s stays healthy, contract gonna look like a bargain compared to other superstars future contract like Harper/Trout/Kersh.
Huge IF however.
seamaholic
Stanton’s nowhere near as good as those three though. 2017 could easily be an aberration for him.
Priggs89
He absolutely is as good/valuable as Harper/Machado when healthy. That’s the issue, not his talent…
Mack83
It’s not going to happen, but I would love to see Atlanta make the trade for Stanton.
Phillies2017
The only way they are trading Prado is if they pay him down to like $5m a year, and even so, the return isn’t going to be that great. He’s on the wrong side of 35 and he’s been dealing with injuries and hasn’t played very well.
Gordon and Stanton will no doubt draw significant interest, both will fetch solid returns.
STLShadows
Come on Cardinals make the move once you can! He better be in A Cards uniform by spring training
Eric Lord
Of the three, Gordon is the easiest to trade. There are teams that can use his speed. Toronto for one comes to mind. Prado will be hard to move even if the Marlins add talent to the deal. Stanton’s contract is a major stumbling block. Trading him for next to nothing isn’t going to go over well at all in South Florida. The players that the Marlins will get the most for are Yelich, Ozuna, Realmuto & Bour. They are assets that a lot of teams would want
seamaholic
There are dozens of second basemen on the market this year. Gordon gets you salary relief and a single A reilever.
Phillies2017
I disagree
Gordon was worth 3.1 WAR (or by fangraphs standards $24.8m)
He is owed an AAV of $12,633,000 over the next three seasons with a $1,000,000 buyout guaranteed for the fourth year.
While the return won’t be overwhelming, I believe he will be able to net at least a B level prospect or a few C+’s.
Let’s take the Angels as an example
I would estimate that a deal would look something like this:
The Los Angeles Angels acquire Dee Gordon and $10,000,000 (paying him down to about $9m AAV) for Troy Montgomery and maybe a lottery ticket
377194
Stanton for Jose Reyes and a truckload of Corona.
lowtalker1
Good luck trading Stanton and getting good back with that opt out cause
bigdaddyhacks
IF, if and if the marlins covered his opt out, I’d be Willing to send Edwin Diaz/Mitch haniger/Kyle seager their way. The offset between Stanton aav and seagers is a wash and the ms get a power bat to add with Cruz and cano. Segura/cano/Stanton/Cruz. 1-4. Sweet Jesus.
lowtalker1
This is why you’re not a gm
bigdaddyhacks
That would make two of us then. Diaz and haniger have value and Kyle seagers contract is more than his production. For 19mm he’s all
But a goner this offseason.
bigdaddyhacks
The reality is that Stanton is untradable. It’s fun to make up deals.