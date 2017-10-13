Chief executive officer Derek Jeter suggested at last week’s introductory press conference that the Marlins’ new ownership group may have to make some “unpopular” decisions for the long-term well-being of the franchise, and it appears that a fairly dramatic cut of the payroll is in order. Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports that the Marlins are aiming to trim their payroll back to about $90MM — a decrease of $25MM from its 2017 Opening Day mark and nearly $50MM south of where Jason Martinez of MLBTR/Roster Resource projects their 2018 payroll to land at present (once league-minimum players are added to the bill).
A massive cutback in payroll will only further fuel the Giancarlo Stanton rumor mill, as he’s set to earn $25MM next year. However, the Marlins have a number of other well-compensated players that could be reasonable trade targets. Fleet-footed second baseman Dee Gordon has already seen his name floated in trade rumors and will earn $10.5MM next year. He’s owed $40MM in total over the next three seasons. Righty Brad Ziegler, who served as the team’s closer after AJ Ramos was traded, pitched brilliantly to finish the year. He’s owed $9MM next year in the second season of a two-year deal. Martin Prado will make $28.5MM over the next two seasons, including $13.5MM in 2018.
Perhaps chief among the Marlins’ trade candidates when combining desirability, affordability and proximity to free agency, however, is slugging outfielder Marcell Ozuna. While Stanton’s bat would hold widespread appeal throughout the league, taking the remaining $295MM that he’s owed would be a struggle for the majority of teams around the league. Ozuna, on the other hand, hit .312/.376/.548 with 37 homers in 2017 and is projected by MLBTR contributor Matt Swartz to earn $10.9MM in 2017. He’s controllable via arbitration for another two seasons and could fetch a substantial prospect return from clubs in need of help in the outfield.
[Related: Miami Marlins Depth Chart | Projected 2018 Arbitration Salaries]
Right-hander Dan Straily’s salary won’t be anywhere near the team’s top paid players, but he’s projected to earn $4.6MM in 2018 and could return a decent crop of prospects himself. Over the past two seasons, Straily has made 64 starts and worked to a combined 4.01 ERA with 8.0 K/9 against 3.2 BB/9 in 373 innings. He’s by no means a front-of-the-rotation arm, but he can be controlled at a reasonably affordable rate for another three seasons via the arbitration process. As is the case with Ozuna, moving Straily wouldn’t require eating any salary, and dealing him alone could shave nearly 10 percent of the team’s reported goal.
Christian Yelich is arguably the crown jewel of the Marlins’ trade pieces, as he’s established himself as one of the National League’s best all-around players and is controllable through the 2022 season. Of course, the Marlins only owe him $7MM next year as part of his seven-year, $49.6MM contract, so the team can certainly afford to keep him around and hope that Yelich can be part of a contending club down the line.
Certainly, though, the subtraction of Stanton would be the fastest avenue to reaching that sum in savings. Stanton does have a full no-trade clause (in addition to the $295MM he’s owed), though he’s also plainly stated in no uncertain terms recently that he does not want the Marlins to rebuild. A move to a contending club could be fine with Stanton, though the Marlins and any trading partner would presumably also have to put in an extensive amount of work in order to find a middle ground. The Marlins may very well have to offset some of that $295MM sum, while the other club would likely balk at including multiple top prospects while taking on such an enormous financial commitment. Because that nexus will be difficult to find, a trade of Stanton may not be as logical as many casual observers would anticipate; the logistics of a deal would be extraordinarily complicated.
Speaking from a purely speculative standpoint, a rebuilding club with limited payroll commitments could also seek to “buy” young talent from the Marlins by taking undesirable contracts off their hands. While it’d be a massive ask for any team to pick up the remaining three years and $52MM on Wei-Yin Chen’s contract, a club like the White Sox, Phillies or Padres could theoretically take Junichi Tazawa and his $7MM contract if the Marlins agree to include some minor league talent. Alternatively, someone like Tazawa could be packaged with a more appealing trade asset such as Ozuna or Straily, though doing so would obviously lower the expected return on an otherwise-desirable trade chip.
It’s not clear exactly which path the Marlins will take under their new ownership group. But the offseason figures to be highly active, and it seems safe to assume that the 2018 Marlins will look substantially different than the group that took the field on Opening Day in 2017.
Comments
JDGoat
Ugh and it continues post-Loria
Brixton
gotta tear it down before you build it back up
padam
But they are young. That outfield is young and talented.
One would think that with new ownership and a young core that is signed for years to come would be enough. What a shame.
outinleftfield
Got to trade value to get value.
padam
Or spend some dollars on FA’s. Pitching is where they need help. I just don’t see how MLB can allow a team to be sold and new ownership slash dollars lower than the previous owners. What does that say to the fans?
Paul Miller
Sure they are young, but the price goes up in arbitration if they perform well. If Ozuna keeps it up, his final years of arbitration will be too rich for the Marlins to keep the payroll at around $90.
wrigleywannabe
So, you want MLB dictating every little move by a team?
It says to the fans, unless you want to raise ticket prices to a level people can not afford, we need a lower payroll.
Wrek305
They have Stanton and yelich outside of them the whole team is 10 judy hitters. No pitching. The one pitcher they did have is out til 2019 at the earliest and edinson Volquez will be gone by then.
outinleftfield
They do need pitching, but even if they added Darvish and Arrieta, something the team does not have the revenue to do, there is no way that is a winning ballclub.
$90 million payroll is still a decent amount of money and while Sherman and Jeter would like to get to that low of a payroll, there is no telling what actually ends up happening.
To win eventually, no matter who the ownership group is in Miami, that team needs to tear it all down and start from scratch. May as well do it now.
Wrek305
They need a front end starter. And they can’t bid on otani. The starting pitching is weak this winter.
danpartridge
Yeah, you *hope* new ownership isn’t going to have the same financial issues as old ownership. . . .
schellis
If with all the revenue sharing and luxury tax penalties every team can’t support a 150 million payroll baseball needs to either look back into how money is being spent (either force teams to spend the money or provide them with more if it isn’t enough) or start contracting teams.
If the NFL can find a way for Green Bay to be regularly competitive then baseball can do the same with the smaller market teams. The league is only as strong as its smallest market.
Of course I also think that baseball was at its greatest in the period between the draft starting and before free agency. Best ran team wins, not those with the biggest wallets.
Look at the teams that were regularly great during that time. The A’s, the Royals, the Reds. Orioles, even the Expos had a few solid years.
thegreatcerealfamine
So 1965-1974? The NFL has the salary cap,and the Packers are the only publicly owned sports team.
schellis
It isn’t the cap, its the total revenue sharing of the league tv contracts. I’d actually be in favor of ditching the cap. I think all that does is really prematurely end careers because teams rather just go with cheap talent. All for best ran team win dynasties.
The Big Red Machine might have gotten another championship or two if not for FA.
The Packers being publicly owned doesn’t matter if they were locked in to only what that team could bring in their history would be very different.
wkkortas
Exactly–for another example, the Penguins have just won back-to-back Cups, the Steelers are arguably the most accomplished team of the post-merger era, yet the Pirates can’t financially compete. The cap is a big part of the solution, but MLB needs something closer to the NFL revenue sharing model, especially given the explosion of local cable revenues.
thegreatcerealfamine
Are you saying the NFL doesn’t have a salary cap?
thegreatcerealfamine
The NFL’s revenue sharing comes from huge network contracts across NBC,CBS,FOX,ESPN,Direct TV Sunday Ticket,and the Red Zone Network. It is not feasible for MLB to model that since teams rely on revenue from local cable networks. MLB is a regional market compared to the the NFL being a national market product.
thegreatcerealfamine
^^Red Zone Channel^^
EndinStealth
That’s exactly it.
outinleftfield
In the NFL there is only one TV contract, the national TV contract that the NFL has with the networks. TV revenue is spread evenly. A few team owners also control revenue for other events held at the stadium they play in gain additional revenue from that.
In MLB all teams control their home TV contract with many owning all or at least a part of the station that broadcasts the games. While the visiting team is paid a portion of that contract there is a huge chasm between the $300 and $325 million per season the Yankees and Dodgers get from their TV contract and the $20 million per season the Marlins are making.
davidcoonce74
A salary cap? Like in the NBA, where the same two teams have been in the finals for what, the last three years now? Or the NFL, where New England always wins? No thanks. Baseball actually has the most parity of the major sports leagues when it comes to different teams making the playoffs.
Coast1
The Packers and Patriots have been in the playoffs 8 years in a row. The Dodgers have the longest current baseball streak, 5 years in a row. The Cubs are next at 3 in a row.
outinleftfield
The Yankees have played west coast teams and the Dodgers have played east coast teams. The problem is that while all teams give 31% of their TV revenue to a pool, that money is then split evenly between all teams including the team that put that money in.
wrigleywannabe
Yes, heaven forbid teams who bring in that money dare get to keep it…the horror.
Let’s just tell all teams what they can and can not pay and make them do it. Yeah, to heck with free markets or any thing else.
Let’s make Bernie Sanders head of it all.
GarryHarris
Free agency didn’t end the Big Red Machine. Age, lack of pitching, the emergence of the Dodgers and the head-to-head play against the Pirates were the biggest contributors. Bob Howsam stated that the great Cardinal teams of the 1960s and the Big Red Machine of the 1970s could not have been assembled in an era of free agency.
Wrek305
It’s gonna be fixed again. Warriors vs Cavs. Warriors win again. Which should be a 4 peat. 3 outta 4 ain’t bad.
bigkempin
The Packers being “publicly owned” is a sham. They have a team president and board of directors. The several hundred thousand fans who own “shares” have no say in the team’s day to day business. It’s just a way for the team to milk money when needed
Teufelshunde4
Go buy 51% of the shares of the Packers and YOU most certainly can dictate what is done.
PasswordIsPassword
Untrue. Anyone selling his share of the Packers must offer it first to the Packers. And at the original share price, which I believe is $25.
No one can buy the Packers. Don’t pretend they are publicly owned.
bucsfan
Your last paragraph nails it–the biggest wallets. Baseball must have a salary cap if the smaller markets ever have a chance of competing with the bigger clubs. TV revenue sharing is a great idea, but baseball doesn’t have the national market like the NFL. I think the number of games plays a big part in this, but I’m not suggesting changes to that.
Just look at the idea of a qualifying offer. Small market teams have to largely hope their players decline the option and head to FA–otherwise they could be stuck with a large salary than they can afford. Now there isn’t even the advantage of having teams lose 1st round picks to sign guys. Imagine how screwed the Royals would be financially if all their guys opted in. A team like the Dodgers or Cubs though can eat a bad contract or two and still be profitable.
A salary cap would put everyone on the same playing field. Everyone would have to be cautious with the deals they hand out and everyone would have the same budget. It will never happen, but I can dream.
schellis
MLB corporate handles all tv and radio deals then whatever each team gets is split evenly to every team. Dodgers and Yankees get billion dollar deals great, Reds and Pirates only get around 50 million a year thats ok too. Every team gets a even piece of the baseball pie, no team can own their own network and say their deal to broadcast games is only 100,000 a year.
Yes baseball is a regional sport unlike football, but that doesn’t mean that it can’t be done right.
If players want to stay and teams want them to stay then it needs to be possible for that to happen. I’m tired of seeing massive rebuilds for two or three year compete windows.
I want great players to play high majorities…if not all…of their careers with one team. There are a number of great players who four or five teams could lay claim on and have a legitimate claim for the players hall of fame hat because of FA and trades.
I also think it would help baseball a great deal if players stayed in one place.
Wolf Chan
as a fan – I would like MLB handling deals if they could blanket do away with blackouts and sign a single broadcast deal that would benefit fans where you could have an option of actually being able to consistently watch the games – it gets frustrating to constantly try to figure out who is broadcasting today – know that you may or may not be able to stream it or watch it…. just set up a deal where 1 channel plays all the games – you can stream all year every game even games that are happening a couple of miles from your house for a subscription….. no one is asking to ride for free but the tv and streams are so inconsistent – maybe look at that first to improve viewership than all the other little tweaks that they keep doing to shave off 2 or 3 minutes from game length
Astros_fan_84
Not having a salary cap also hurts rich teams bc they tend sign terrible deals. Would you like Pujols to be your DH?
PasswordIsPassword
That’s not the question.
The question is, how would you like Pujols to be your DH in 2021?
rmullig2
Miami isn’t a small market. It’s bigger than Boston but the club screwed up when negotiating their TV contract and locked themselves in long term at a low rate.
When this contract expires in a few years I would expect the next one to pay close to 150M annually instead of 20M that the current one pays. That is what Jeter is doing here, lowering the payroll today and building the team up like the Astros and the Cubs.
Wainofan
Cardinals are small market team and the most consistently competitive team of past 20 years
BlueSkyLA
With nearly three million living in St. Louis the metro area, I’d call the Cardinals a mid-market team.
Wolf Chan
I would actually consider them large market in that they have a large following in the region – beyond the metro area. MLB needs to change how they define the team markets, defining them by the number of people that live around the ballpark is a terrible way to define the team market.
Wainofan
MLB calls them small market
Wainofan
St. Louis is minuscule compared to Chicago, New York, LA, Boston, and others. If we go by metropolitan area as mentioned above then there are 19 MLB teams with a larger metropolitan area than the Cardinals. Yankees, mets, dodgers, padres, d backs, Cubs, White sox, Red Sox, Phillies, tigers, mariners, Angels, giants, rangers, Astros, twins, braves, marlins, nationals all have larger metropolitan areas than Cardinals
outinleftfield
Market size has nothing to do with population, it has to do with the DMA or number of TV households. The Marlins are in the 11th largest DMA in the US.
The Marlins get revenue sharing because their revenue is so low, not because of the market they are in. In 2020 they can negotiate a new TV contract and you can be certain the new owners will do much better than the pittance that Loria got. A 4 or 5 fold increase is what most are predicting.
outinleftfield
.
BlueSkyLA
Over the last few years we’ve seen the value of media contracts skyrocket. When the current ownership bought the Dodgers a few years ago a lot of people thought they were nuts to pay over $2B for the franchise. But the reason they paid that much was that the media contract was expiring, and they turned right around and landed one worth over $300m a season. How much revenue these contracts are generating for the teams is a function of when they signed them.
Wainofan
Ok then by comepetitive balance standards cards rank 19th, by population 20th. So either way you look at it, they are in bottom third market wise yet top 2 in success. #1 for competitive consistency past 20 years. Point is small market teams can compete with large market teams in MLB. Just need to be wise and make good profitable decisions and they can succeed year after year
BlueSkyLA
Don’t get me wrong, what the Cards have done over the years with their market (no matter what you call it) is pretty impressive. I think most baseball fans would agree. Getting back to their market, they’re either at the bottom of the middle third or the top of the bottom third. What that means is pretty much the same thing, which is that nine or ten teams are playing in smaller markets. Year after year, we see that those are the perennial doormat teams looking for a year or two every decade or so when a competitive window might open for them.
PasswordIsPassword
Remains to be seen if this contract pays. Fair bet it defaults. Most households in the LA basin do not have access to Dodger broadcasts.
Fun note: most households in the LA basin do have access to Angels broadcasts.
BlueSkyLA
Post under your real screen name. Don’t be a coward.
outinleftfield
With revenue sharing and online sources of revenue from MLB all teams can afford about $60 million in payroll before local revenues. The Marlins have the lowest TV revenue in baseball at about $20 million, mostly because Loria was a poor negotiator, and no one shows up at games because Loria lost their goodwill. The Marlins will probably still be losing a few million if payroll is at $90 million.
Lanidrac
Despite their atrocious attendance, I bet they still make well over $10M (after expenses) annually between ticket, concession, merchandise, and parking sales, not to mention other minor sources of revenue they have.
What MLB really needs is a salary FLOOR to keep these teams from completely tanking when they try to rebuild, which only helps them pick a few spots higher in the draft while unfairly lining the owners’ pockets.
It’s perfectly fine if a team want to cash in all their significant trade chips to rebuild, but they should also be signing some decent free agents to one or two year deals to keep the team and their payroll somewhat afloat while they rebuild instead of just tossing their AAA players straight into the dumpster fire before they’re ready.
outinleftfield
Putting all TV revenue into a bucket and sharing it evenly would be the 1st step. Then a salary floor and a stricter luxury tax.
PasswordIsPassword
Marlins make money, don’t kid yourself.
Loria just made WAY more money selling the team.
Phantomofdb
MLB has FAR better parity than NFL, it’s not even close
thegreatcerealfamine
Please explain…
davidcoonce74
More MLB teams made the postseason (more unique teams, that is) over the last 10 years in baseball than in any other major sport. Even in the NFL and NHL, where more than half the teams make the postseason, the same teams win year after year. The NBA has a salary cap and one team last year went 67-15 and another went 20-62. How is that parity? And the NFL has a hard cap, and yet New England wins every single year and some teams are always awful.
thegreatcerealfamine
Let’s get this out of the way first…The NFL has a hard cap so every team is on equal footing financially and a smaller market team like Indianapolis,New Orleans for examples can not only compete but thrive. Second the same team doesn’t win every year and the NFL hasn’t had back to back Super Bowl winners since the Cowboys in 1993-94(and that’s when financially things were more wide open). New England has an exceptional coach,QB,and owner…if teams draft and sign right they can go from the bottom to the Super Bowl i.e.:Carolina,Atlanta. That’s just a run down of the Super Bowl,a team can make the playoffs faster on a turn around then MLB…just take a look at the playoff teams since the restructured divisions. What do you mean by more unique teams? I know you probably don’t watch the NFL but come-on-man…
Phantomofdb
If you are a young adult (20-25) you have seen nothing in then AFC but patriots, Steelers, colts, ravens, broncos. There was like one year where the raiders went. Other than that it’s always the
Same teams in the afc. And if you go back even to the mid 90s parity was still a problem. Bills, bills, bills, bills. 4 straight years. I don’t care about the circle of parity bs that shows a team lost one random game. When you measure it by champions, conference championship appearances, actual end of season results, nfl is THIRD in parity behind mlb and nhl. The nfc is better than the afc but the afc has been so bad for so long that it makes the numbers terrible. Go back 30 Years and those 5 teams I mentioned earlier make up like 32/60 conference championship appearances and Like i said that’s not even accounting for the fact that included in those years *another* team went 4 straight years. look at the numbers that matter, who is winning it all, and it’s very obvious. NFL actually has a parity problem.
thegreatcerealfamine
You are just one of the FEW baseball diehards left living in the past. Bro MLB is third in popularity no matter how you try and spin things. Cherry pick all you want but baseball has an uneven playing field between clubs financially. Example teams tell their fans we’re rebuilding so expect an inferior product for sometime…how the hell is that any kind of parity. I love MLB but this isn’t the 1950’s where baseball,boxing,and horse racing reigned. Screaming parity doesn’t attract new fans it just screams desperation. MLB needs a cap like the other major sports or it will lose what small percentage of the younger demographic they currently have. Every NFL draft draws better ratings then even MLB playoff games,hell even preseason games are close..NFL fans feel one good draft can get them there and it can. Do you think the Reds stand any chance?
BlueSkyLA
You’ve diagnosed the issue (lack of parity) but I am not sure your prescription (salary cap) is the right one for MLB. Makes more sense to me to increase revenue sharing to a meaningful level, and then require that the teams receiving the revenue actually spend it for on-field product, or it has to be returned to the completive balance pool. The luxury tax and the international signing limits are just dancing around the fundamental problem that the high-revenue teams have orders of magnitude more to spend than the lowest-revenue teams.
outinleftfield
MLB is on pace for $12.75 billion in revenue in 2017. The NFL took in $13 billion in the 2016-2017 season. MLB is growing, $3.25 billion between 2016 and 2017, while the NFL is at a minimum stagnant in revenue.
The difference between the sports in revenue is that TV revenues are not shared equally in MLB and some teams like the Yankees and Dodgers have more than 10 times the TV revenue of the teams with the smallest TV contracts.
thegreatcerealfamine
Where in the hell did you get your figures? NFL to take in 14 Billion in 2017up from 13.5)while MLB is projected to take in 9.5 Billion. Yes MLB will be taking in more in 2017 but not at the rate you list. The NFL is riding a 27 billion dollar tv deal through 2022 with revenues shared equally among all teams,while MLB has a 12.4 billion dollar deal that runs through 2021. The NFL cap is 167 million,with labor costs NFL players get 6.5 billion dollars between 46-48% of each years take. Annual TV revenues in comparison the NFL-6 billion MLB(FOX,ESPN,TBS) 800 million. The NFL is light years in revenue and popularity ahead of MLB. Poll 100 people on…did you watch the Super Bowl or any game of the last WS-guess the answer…
BlueSkyLA
Lightyears? This is a Hyperbole Alert. You will receive no others.
thegreatcerealfamine
Look at the Ratings for any NFL playoff game vs MLB WS games,the Super Bowl is the largest watched program every year.. what’s the average age of an MLB fan compared to NFL? Yea light years!!
BlueSkyLA
MLB teams play 162 games a year over six months, then as many as 20 postseason games in another next month.. How many do NFL teams play? Yea, verily, lightyears fewer.
outinleftfield
According to Roger Goodell, for the 2016-2017 season, the NFL had revenues of $13 billion including digital sources of revenue. For the 2017-2018 season, NFL revenue has been down each week this season and is trending even further down. Attendance is down. TV ratings are down. Advertising dollars are based on TV ratings. They change week to week, so if last weeks ratings stunk, the NFL makes even less money on advertising.
MLB took in $9.5 billion in 2016 not including MLB Advanced Media according to Forbes. MLB has seen a 17% increase in direct revenue in 2017 so far and the season is not even over. Again according to Forbes, MLB is on pace for a $12.75 billion in revenue for the 2017 season.
MLB Advanced Media, a company that all the MLB teams are 1/30th owners of and gain revenue from, also provides digital services for the NHL, the PGA Tour and other sports. Its revenue is not fully determined until the end of the year, not the baseball season, but has gone from just $620 million in 2012 to $3.25 billion last year according to the Sports Business Journal. BAMtech is a subsidiary of MLB Advanced Media and they have contracts with HBO, SHOWTIME, WWE and Sony on digital and streaming media projects. BAMtech alone was valued at $3 billion on revenues of $1.25 billion in 2016. This year they added partnerships with Discovery Communications and League of Legends parent company Riot Games that increased their annual revenue 50% and their value even more. I can go on if you would like. This is a subject I very much enjoy discussing.
wrigleywannabe
How we stop adding teams in markets that can not sustain them without going full fledged rob from the rich to do it.
outinleftfield
With all the revenue sharing and luxury tax, the Marlins still have just $200 million in total revenue. There is absolutely no way they can have a $150 million MLB payroll. If they were a well-run team with $200 million in revenue, $100 million MLB payroll would be about the maximum they could afford without losing money. The Marlins were not a well-run team under Loria and are believed to be about $50 million in the red this season.
After they get a new TV contract in 2020, then they should be able to afford a payroll of $125 plus million, but even then $150 million would be pushing the envelope of profitability.
AngelsintheTroutfield
Tazawa and Dee + cash to the Angels? Would only want Dee but would take Taz if it meant more $$. I’d be comfortable paying $12.5m for the two of them.
vtadave
For what in return?
CompanyAssassin
I think he’s assuming they’re both overvalued, but I’m not sure if you can ask for cash in this situation. You might have to send some cash or a prospect that isn’t worth anything to get it done.
layventsky
This. The Angels’ farm system is barren.
sufferfortribe
Jones at high-A is good.
Astros_fan_84
One guy. Thank god for one prospect.
AngelsintheTroutfield
Not much if anything at all. Taz has negative value and Dee may be a slight positive but he’s probably closer to neutral
AidanVega123
Id say Dee has positive trade value, but that’s just my opinion. Angels probably would have to part with Jones and maybe a couple other prospects for him. Maybe not if Taz is involved and the Angels take on his entire salary though.
outinleftfield
Why would you assume that the Marlins would package Gordon? He is worth more on his own and unless he is part of a deal that includes Stanton or Ozuna, it’s unlikely that he is part of a package.
AngelsintheTroutfield
You’re right, they would likely get more from him as a stand alone piece. I think the Halos should only be willing to part with a longshot prospect if they take on most of his salary. Those who are suggesting Jones are bonkers. Dude is a legit prospect, one of the few in our system. That “Angels farm is terrible” narrative is getting worn out too. Definitely in the bottom third but there is some promising talent in the lower minors
rmullig2
Dee has huge positive value. There are very few pure leadoff hitters like him who can get on base and steal at the rate he does. For the Angels to get him they would likely have to take Prado’s contract instead of Tazawa.
mike156
If the Marlins strip down like several other teams have done recently, stockpile prospects, and do a little strategic tanking, it’s probably best for the long term health of the franchise. And it helps MLB as well–this is a market they don’t want to give up on, and the previous approach wasn’t working. Big market teams have done it, and I don’t see why Miami shouldn’t.
RedFeather
So Giants, Phillies, and Cardinals are expected to pursue Stanton in a trade. I hear he prefers to play either in the West coast or with a winning team to waive his no trade. This eliminates the Phillies. Since the Giants really dont have the prospects nor the payroll to make a reasonable offer does this mean the Cardinals or bust? What other teams would realistically go after him?
thegreatcerealfamine
You just opened the floodgates to Sox nation…
Brixton
lol, thinking Stanton would go to Boston to be a DH..
RedFeather
Ha ha both Sox nations actually.
thefenwayfaithful
I mean how could you not speculate Boston as a potential landing spot. Or the Bronx? Both have the prospects and wallets. Both are expected to be in on the Harpers and Machados when they hit free agency. Why not get it done a year early and secure a 50 home run bat. With Stanton, the Red Sox arguably would have a 100 win caliber team. And could you imagine slotting him in there with Judge and Sanchez in New York? If the Yanks go get another solid rotation arm, they would become immediate top 3 World Series favorites in 2018.
I don’t see the Cardinals making this kind of investment at alllll… It’s not a Cardinals style deal and why strike now while the Cubs and Brewers look so strong? Cardinals make no sense to me. Same with the Giants with the Dodgers the way they are. The Phillies are in division so that makes no sense either. The Marlins don’t want to spend the next 10 years facing Stanton even if the Phillies were ready to make a run.
I think it’s Cubs or the AL if he moves.
Brixton
because unless Boston plans on moving JBJ somewhere else, then getting Stanton, it isn’t gonna happen for them. Stanton is too good of an OFer to accept a trade to go DH, and JBJ doesn’t make sense for Miami. Nintendo or Betts aren’t going anywhere
RedFeather
Yankees wont go for Stanton especially if you think they are still going to set their sites on Harper or Machado. Dont forget they will eventually have to pay Judge who is pretty much a rookie Stanton+ at the moment.
BoSox could definitely be an option but will Stanton really want to DH and are they willing to pay him that much to DH? I assume that is where he will end up at some point. With a back loaded contract who will pay A DH 38 million at age 38 to DH? (Other than the Angles)
Cardinals this year have no choice but to go out of their norm. I do see an attempt at Stanton but if not Im sure they will end up an elite middle of the order bat or two. .
NuckBobFutting
Yankees are shedding to get below the luxury tax, Red Sox have no room in the outfield, and the Cardinals are going to deal Carpenter so they can get Hosmer. The two teams to get Stanton will be the Dodgers or Giants. The Giants are probably the most realistic.
ilikebaseball
The Cubs have their over-priced RF already. They aint moving on Stanton.
RedFeather
Cards are not going to deal Carp to get Hosmer.. if they want Hosmer they will just sign him, and put Carp at 3rd.
STLShadows
What do u mean the Cards make no senses? Stanton would make the Cardinals a lot better to possibly make them the favorites in the Central if they get some bullpen help. The Red Sox don’t make that much Sense to me unless they trade JBJ, and Stanton won’t wanna DH do same could be said for the Yankees
Wolf Chan
I am not convinced that stanton would waive his no trade to go to SF simply because for one it is a power hitter’s nightmare – he’ll drop at least 10-15 HRs playing @ At&T and after last year he would really need to be convinced that the Giants could turn it around. Add to that – unless they are trading off the active roster EG panik + prospects they probably wouldn’t have enough to get it done. Don’t get me wrong, I would love to see Stanton in orange and black but I just don’t see it as a reality
kbarr888
LOL……..Stanton plays in a Bigger Park Right Now.
outinleftfield
Notice where ATT Park lands on this list? And Marlins Park?
link to espn.com
Kolukonu
Cards already have more OF than they know what to do with. Piscotty, Pham, Fowler, Grichuk, Bader, O’Neil knocking on the door, Martinez, Sierra.
Unless multiple of them are going to MIA, Stanton doesn’t make sense for them. OF is their lone position of strength already. Or, if Stanton wants to move to 1B to play for them, then that could work.
rmullig2
He wouldn’t be able to cover left field in Yankee Stadium and they won’t move Judge to accommodate him. That rules the Yankees out.
Boston does make a lot of sense. They would have to send Benintendi back in a trade which would open up left field. I know Sox fans are going to scream about this but ownership is not going to put up with another first round playoff exit. They need to get better and create more buzz for the TV ratings. Stanton accomplishes both of these goals.
If the Sox wanted to get really creative they could also move Devers to first base, Betts to third, trade for Stanton and sign JD Martinez to play left.
justinkm19
Rangers. They were interested for him a few years back
kbarr888
The White Sox are out because he wants to go to a winning team
The Phillies are out for the same reason
The Cubs would have to move Jason Heyward if they wanted to sign Stanton so it just doesn’t make any sense…… besides I think they are the sneaky suitor for Harper… because he and Bryant are buddies.
The Dodgers would probably like to trade Puig and a couple players to get Stanton. Puig would fit in great on a Miami team…. especially since he was friends with Jose Fernandez. The Dodgers are losing a ton of payroll this winter and I bet that Stanton would be willing to restructure his contract to accommodate them.
The Cardinals have enough prospects to give away…. and that could convince Miami to contribute a bunch of cash with a Stanton deal ( somewhat similar to the Matt Kemp deal only more money ). No team needs his bat more than the Cardinals. I’ll be shocked if the front office signs off on it….. but there’s no doubt that they should. Adding Stanton to that lineup would push them over the top.
Now don’t count out the Houston Astros…. yeah they are definitely already really good. But they’re exactly the kind of Club that is bold enough to make a deal like this
outinleftfield
Nice post.
thegreatcerealfamine
This no not the NFL or NBA you can’t restructure existing deals in MLB…
Kolukonu
You can, however the Player’s Association has to sign off on the deal. Chances are not very high of that occurring, though.
thegreatcerealfamine
One example of the MLPA not budging when Texas was trying to trade Arod…
Coast1
The Dodgers don’t seem to be a good fit. They’ve passed on trading for high priced players under Friedman and balked on Greinke due to contract length. They seem committed to finding a spot for Alex Verdugo.
417caseyray
I know he want to go to a contender, but curious if he’d agree to someone on the brink of being a powerhouse like the White Sox. I think an Avi Garcia for Stanton trade would make sense. Would Miami want anything more from Chicago in that trade?
vtadave
Garcia is only controllable through 2019, so unless the White Sox can afford to eat most/all of Stanton’s contract, I don’t see that happening.
417caseyray
Sox have a projected $45M 2018 payroll.
I’d say that’s affordable. And Marlins could flip Avi next year if he produces again.
chitown311
First of all, the White Sox are AT LEAST a year away from being a contender. Secondly, the White Sox would rather pay all that money to a player like Machado when he becomes a FA. And lastly, the only thing the White Sox would give up for Stanton is a couple of mid-level prospects. Salary relief is the major reason of a Stanton trade
schellis
If healthy Stanton is worth every cent of the contract. IT isn’t like he’s in his 30’s either, so the contract likely will be similar to the ones that Harper and Machado get.
If I’m the Marlins I wouldn’t pay a cent and I would want elite talent, not like they are moving Pujols, Cabrera, or even Votto (who I think will age very well)
Stanton will also likely opt out of his deal to re-enter the market as long as he doesn’t have the injuries that he’s had in the past.
417caseyray
I’m not saying the Sox will contend next year, hence me using “brink”. But adding a guy like Stanton would definitely make 2019 a very real possibility. I agree that the White Sox are putting themselves in position for Machado run, and they do have more OF prospects closer to contributing than 3B. Just throwing it out there as a possibility since nobody has really brought it up.
mikecws91
I think Machado makes perfect sense given the timeline, the payroll space, and the position of need. It’s exactly the kind of move the Sox should, but never do, make.
outinleftfield
The team that trades for Stanton is going to give up a couple of top 100 prospects plus and they are going to eat all of that contract. The Marlins don;t have to move Stanton, they just need to lower 2018 payroll. They can do that without moving him.
outinleftfield
LMAO. Ryan is getting on here with both of his accounts and downvoting all of my posts.
sss847
i don’t think its a match. marlins would want more, sox would offer less and have never paid anyone 9 figures, and stanton wants to go to an immediate contender
em650r
Build and tear down. How about the Marlins move where the fans are fans and not a party destination
outinleftfield
Where would you suggest they go? Montreal?
DannyQ3913
Yelich and Stanton to the Phils
slider32
The problem with teams getting Stanton is that he rarely plays the whole season, he is risky!
vtadave
Here come the Stanton for JBJ, a B prospect, and Marlins pay 40% of Stanton’s contract proposals.
Michael Birks
LOL, my friend and I were talking about that exact same proposal the other day that we added another prospect and removed about 20% of the money from your proposal, I’m a Boston fan, but I’m not sure that Boston can risk it on a player with injury history At that price of course
Brixton
JBJ makes no sense for Miami, and Stanton likely won’t accept a deal there to be a DH. Plus Miami doesn’t want to spend the money
José Carlos
Brixton, I agree with your main idea. Nevertheless, the main problem with the Marlins at this moment is their cash-flow, they need to trim down their payroll to less than 90 M by 2018. So a team like the Red Sox could offer a top pitcher like Drew Pomeranz, along with Blake Swihart, Brian Johnson and Deven Marrero ( whom both are from Florida) for Stanton, All this under an agreement between both teams where if Stanton opts out of his contract at the end of 2020 season, Marlins must pay 14 M yearly from 2021 through 2027 (which totals 98 M). This way Marlins avoids paying 77 M during 2018 – 2020 and if Stanton opts out Marlins would own nothing. The Red Sox would only sacrifice the above players for 3 guarantee years of Stanton if he opts out, or commit themselves to paying the addicional 120 M ( 17.143 M annualy during the remaining 7 years) if he decides to finish his contract at the age of 37, if the Red Sox decide to pay the buyout 10 m in 2028.
The red Sox could surely trade JBJ as part of a deal for a top starter in order to replace Drew Pomeranz since the Red Sox would surely put Stanton playing a corner outfield and/or DH.
kbarr888
Jose – You’re a Red Sox Fan obviously……LOL
The Marlins aren’t going to pay $14 Mil/year to the Red Sox….They’d take a smaller return instead.
Not Happening that way……just doesn’t make sense.
José Carlos
Kbarr, as you can see a made an important typo at the beginning of my proposal. I meant that if Stanton does not opt out only will the Marlins pay those 14 M yearly from 2021 through 2027. This negociation is only a balance of risk for both parties. At this moment no one can be sure that Stanton is going to opt out after 2020. So both teams will have to gamble.
Addicionally, by 2020 if Jeter has not directed the Marlins towards a successful team, then whatever decision they make now obviously will not have been productive enough.
thegreatcerealfamine
Why do Sox fans think Swihart has value?
driftcat28
Dude what??? Lmao
rmullig2
It would be real hard to find a smaller return than that offer. One year of Pomeranz plus three players who don’t belong in the major leagues. LOL!
Michael Birks
Chavis
Groome
For
Stanton and Cash
arc89
If they are getting rid of money players why would they pay anything down on any of them. You want Stanton you take all or nothing. Some team will budge on that the marlins might not get great prospects but they will lose that big contract.
Michael Birks
In your scenario then, I would offer Jackie Bradley Junior and a “B” prospect, Maybe the Fish would be interested in Castillo?
STLShadows
No one want Castillo
outinleftfield
Groome and Chavis would be a good foundation for a trade for Stanton. If the Red Sox are looking for cash back in the trade they would have to give up a couple of other prospects.
BigFred
Dee Gordon back to the Dodgers to fill the offensive/speed void at 2nd base.
Solaris601
I couldn’t agree more. I felt it was a mistake for LA to trade Gordon at the time, and I still feel that way despite the PED suspension. He has speed, he gets on base, and he has a solid glove. I’d love to see Dee return to LA. Forsythe just hasn’t clicked, unfortunately.
nentwigs
Why is it that the other teams/owners always come to the rescue when one of the other teams/owners signs players to a totally insane contract only to regret it a short time later?
Instead – just leave them twisting in the wind so they choke on the contract. The Jeter group knew what they were getting; just figured to use operating revenue to pay down debt. Congratulations guys, you overpaid, Tough luck; economize – watch “Major League”!
kbarr888
Maybe because the Premier Elite Power Hitter in the NL is “up for grabs”…???
Once Harper & Machado sign…..Stanton’s contract won’t look half-as-bad as it does today. If Stanton, complete with his “New Stance” …..can hit 50 dingers/year……most teams would LOVE to be paying that salary.
Where are all those Yankee fans that supported giving A-Roid his last contract (which was worse than Stanton’s). Where are the Angel Fans that loved the Pujols signing?….Or the Hamilton Deal? Where are the Tiger Fans that still love Miggy…….
Some Team is going to take a “Leap of Faith”, and be rewarded handsomely for it. I think it’s going to be either the Cardinals or the Dodgers…(the wild card is the Astros)…..because Stanton wants to WIN, and isn’t getting traded to another Team that is “Headed in That Direction”……..I seriously doubt that he approves any other deal.
Kolukonu
No one that was truly a Yankee fan supported giving A-Rod his final contract. After he opted out, he should not have received that big of a deal. That’s the Boss for you, though.
Frank Waller
I can see a Marlins – Blue Jays trade where both teams would benefit. Dee Gordon and Stanton and their entire contracts to the Jays for Richard Urena, Sean Reid Foley, Anthony Alford, Conner Greene, and Max Pentecost. That’s 5 of the Jays top 11 prospects and they swallow all the risks of those contracts. Jays fans will probably balk at the price and Marlins fans would say it’s not enough. So, it’s probably a decent start to negotiations. Comments?
ds4tw
I’d love to see a trade like this happen however i find it hard to believe the jays would trade 5 of their top 11 prospects AND eat all the salary. I think they would need to have some relief until at least Tulo and Martin come off the books.
Solaris601
It makes a lot of sense for both clubs, and it’s definitely viable. Shapiro would never do it, though.
baileydogg
I’d say Gordon and Ozuna and subtract Alford from the deal
outinleftfield
Replace Urena with Bichette and you might have something. Acquiring Stanton is going to require a pair of top 100 prospects. If they include any money it’s going to require a couple more prospects in addition. Package Stanton with Gordon and its a 5 or 6 for 2 deal.
Kolukonu
I definitely see Miami and Toronto teaming up on a trade, but I think it will be for Ozuna and/or Yelich instead of Stanton. Toronto already has huge contracts on the books with Tulo, Martin, Donaldson. I can’t see them adding Stanton’s deal.
Plus, if he can stay healthy, they have a great 2B in Travis.
Reflect
That seems like a massive overpay for Toronto. Stanton really isn’t worth much without some salary absorbed.
Jensan
Jays would have to trade Travis+Pearce+SRF+Gurriel+ Tellez+ Alford+ McGuire + Maese (who is the better catcher) for Gordon+ Stanton + $20 MM spread over 2 or 4 years.
Though I think the new trade would not be Stanton, it would be Ozuna+ Gordon+ Prado for Travis+ Pearce+ Carrera+ SRF+ Tellez+ Urena+ Alford+ McGuire. Prado is the expensive piece that nobody wants.
NuckBobFutting
Stanton will be on the Dodgers or Giants
Solaris601
Stanton & Gordon to LA for Forsythe, Urias, and 2 more mid range prospects.
steelerbravenation
Braves trade for Prado to share time with Rio.
Kemp to the Red Sox
Sign Addison Reed
stretch123
I think Ozuna and Dee Gordon to the dodgers makes a lot of sense. Other than that, try to give away Prado, Ziegler and Tazawa
neonkeon23
Here’s one: Stanton + no cash cash to Milwaukee for Domingo Santana and Cody Ponce. Milwaukee gets a needed boost to its run production. To aid Milwaukee’s tight books, Stanton most likely ops out in 2020 after taking advantage of hitter-friendly Miller Park. Marlins get a bona-fide RF (still pre-arb) and a potential mid rotation guy. Thoughts?
scottstots
add in villar from the brew crew and dee from the marlins… but yeah Milwaukee makes sense with how low the payroll is for the crew right now
BlueSkyLA
Moving Stanton isn’t so much complicated as just plain difficult. The biggest problem is his opt-out after 2020. The Marlins would have to send the receiving team a pretty good chunk of his post-2020 salary if they hoped to get anything but salary relief from the deal.
kbarr888
Teams will have to Pony-Up Prospects” to get Stanton in a trade……..but I agree that there will probably be a clause that says something like…….”If Stanton DOES NOT Opt-Out…….The Marlins Will Send An Additional $50 Million……”……(or something like that. )
If he costs a couple good prospects, and he hammers the ball for 3 years (then opts-out)……it’s still a good deal for teams if they make the Playoffs with Stanton.
outinleftfield
Just the opposite. Teams are hoping Stanton has 3 monster years and then opts out. 3 years of 50 home runs then no long-term salary commitment to a 30-year-old player (Stanton will turn 30 in 2020) is the best of both worlds. Still going to cost 2 top 100 prospects or more to get Stanton.
outinleftfield
For those who downvoted my post, maybe you should spend some time and go read what Rosenthal and Gammons had to say about it. Those guys have forgotten more about the sport than most of us know.
RiverCatsFilms
Let’s have Stanton take EVEN MORE payroll. Yes, that won’t screw us over for years to come!
STLShadows
What would the prospect return even look like for Stanton? With the amount of money the Marlins are willing to pay (90 mill) that’s still a lot for a team to handle. Because of the huge contract his value won’t be as high so the Marlins might only get 2 to 3 of a teams top 10 prospects. Plus a major league ready player or to.
STLShadows
Too*
outinleftfield
The Marlins have made no indication they are willing to send even $1 along with Stanton and its going to take a minimum of 2 top 100 prospects to get him.
The guy just hit 59 home runs in a pitchers park. If he played his home games in Yankee Stadium he was looking at passing Maris easily. That is not going to come cheap in prospects and everyone knows that his contract will seem a pittance once Harper and Machado sign next offseason.
BlueSkyLA
The Marlins haven’t provided any indications whatsoever on Stanton. All we’ve had so far is speculation from the rumor mill, which aren’t worth the paper they aren’t printed on. Meanwhile Stanton has a career-best season by far, and now that’s his new normal? I wouldn’t bet more on that than I could afford to lose.
outinleftfield
Stanton has put up a 6.3 WAR season and 5.6 WAR season before this seasons 6.9 WAR. We know that MLB players peak from 27-29 years of age. That means Stanton has just reached his peak years. You could say with some certainty that if he stays healthy again you can expect him to be at least close to this season in terms of production. Maybe not 60 HR, but 40 plus is realistic and 50 plus is not out of the question. If he ends up playing in a place like Yankee Stadium, Oriole Park, Chase Field, Coors Field, or Citizen’s Bank Park, places that are launching pads of epic proportions, then 50 plus per year is what most writers are talking about him producing. The question I have is health, not his ability to repeat his offensive production for 3 more seasons.
thegreatcerealfamine
Marlins haven’t indicated anything about any trade candidates…one its bad form and two they can’t. Just like the Marlins as BlueSkyLA posted its all speculation on everything. No one knows the size of FA contracts more then a year from now…just speculation again…
outinleftfield
What we do know is that both Harper and Machado are expected by every baseball writer and on-air MLB personality to get contracts closer to $400 million than to Stanton’s $325 million deal.
Their age, both will be 26 when they hit FA, and performance are a big part of that prediction. 16.3 WAR and 18.3 WAR over the past 3 years for Machado and Harper respectively will play a big part in how much they get and FA compensation has averaged $8.125 million per WAR the past 2 offseasons. That puts their value in FA today at a minimum in the $44 million AAV range. You are right that we don’t know what the future will bring, but one thing we can be certain of is that salaries are not going down, especially for superstar players in FA.
hiflew
Meet the new boss, same as the old boss.
outinleftfield
We all knew that a true rebuild was in order in Miami. Loria and staff mismanaged the Marlins so bad and some bad luck in terms of Fernandez that they have now have no starting pitching, a terrible farm system, and a bloated MLB payroll. Something has to be done to remedy all 3.
My suggestions:
Trade Gordon, Prado and eat half his deal, Ziegler and eat half his deal, and that is $22 million off the books in 2018 and $21 million in 2019. They get 4-5 middle of the road prospects for those guys by eating salary.
Then trade Stanton. That’s another $25 million off the books in 2018. They get at a minimum a couple of top 100 prospects and maybe more without eating any salary, maybe even a couple that are relatively close to the majors. Eat a little payroll and they could more or better prospects maybe elite guys.
Then trade Ozuna. That’s another $10 million they won’t have to spend in 2018. They will get another couple of top-notch prospects.
Also trade Dan Straily. Not a bunch of money since he is just in 1st year of arbitration eligibility, but he will bring back at least one top-notch prospect.
Overall they lower payroll by $57 million for 2018 and get 5-6 top 100 prospects and another 5-6 middle of the road prospects.
They will have to replace a couple of relievers in FA, but those are typically cheap. They also need to add 2 starters to complement Urena, Peters and Conley, but again starters that are just there to eat innings are cheap. See San Diego for a great example of that. In addition, they will need to sign at least one FA OF. Anderson will take over at 3B and Barraclough at closer.
For two years they will be fighting for the #1 overall pick, but by 2020 or 2021 they should be competitive again.
marlins17
I like where you are headed. This is very close to what i feel Marlins should do. So you’re proposing to keep Yelich and Realmuto and Bour? I wouldn’t mind a complete rebuild and get another 6 TOP prospects there too. Could end up with a Farm better than the White Sox even if done correctly. 2021 could then be the beginning to something BIG long term.
outinleftfield
Yelich is very inexpensive for what he is producing and Bour and Realmuto won’t be FA eligible until 2021. That would be a good core to build around.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
Jeter’s Wallet!!!
retire21
Double M, is that you?
slider32
Seems to me the Marlins will want some young pitchig prospects if they are playing any of Stanton salary at all. for him.
Bank On It
Ozuna to Cards Please
Evenyear
Lou Seal and Alcatraz for Staton.
timtim007
I think alot of these teams and owners are seeing that these looong term contracts seem great the first year or two, but after that, they are having buyers remorse, i.e. Stanton, Pujols, etc. That could really affect future signings of big stars as well.
Coast1
It won’t be easy for the Marlins to cut $45 million, but if that’s their objective they won’t be paying players’ salaries in deals. Maybe they can trade Gordon, Ziegler, and Tazawa for little return other than salary relief. That’d cut $26.5 million. They have to deal Stanton. I’m guessing they might be willing to pay some of his contract in the last few years of the deal, but nothing in the first few. That’d defeat the stated goal.
chound
Why stop at $90m? You won’t draw jack crap for attendance anyway. Build sustainability that the fans can latch on too. Change the perception of what fans think of the Marlins. The situation is worse than an expansion team but not impossible with a complete shift in baseball model. Be like the Braves (but without the cheating) or a better version of the Royals that doesn’t destroy the farm system.
Bill Smith
IMO, (individually) Ozuna, Yelich and Gordon are all more likely to be traded than Stanton. I don’t see the Marlins getting the return they desire for Stanton and his opt out k (unless they are willing to give him away). The market is small and the risk associated w/ acquiring Stanton & his k is too great for most organizations. Poor production or injury would be catastrophic to all but a select few organizations. I say Stanton is a Marlin in 2018.
outinleftfield
Stanton’s opt-out is a potential benefit to any team trading for him. If he has 3 seasons where he is enough of a monster at the plate to make him and his agent believe they can get more money in FA going into his age 31 season than the $218 million over 7 seasons he would get on his current contract, then they will have received tremendous value for the $77 million they will have spent. If he has 3 bad seasons or injury prone seasons then they will be on the hook for all that money. I think most teams would prefer his 3 peak seasons for $77 million then him opt out then pay all that money owed after that.
beto
Cmon this lineup has the potential to score a ton of runs. If they can get a defensive SS then the defense will be good too. The bullpen is good enough. If they can cough up enough money to get Cobb and/or Lynn and some bounce back guys like Liriano or Tillman then they are a playoff team. It’ll be sad if they waste a lineup with Stanton, Ozuna, Yelich, Bour, Gordon, and Realmuto.
SD Speak For Myself
SF Giants…no team struggles to score runs more than Giants. Welcome Stanton! The GM has balls and won’t hesitate. They are not going to eat Dodgers crumbs!
beto
Or they can go full White Sox which would be completely fine.
shoheiohtahnyy
Rip Stanton
Jay fan since 77
Looks like Jeter is going to be the owner Michael Jordan of baseball!
leftykoufax
Here comes the rebuild.
KnicksCavsFan
I think it would be marketing suicide if they were to trade Stanton. The Marlins lack a legacy player. As long as he’s productive he should finish out his contract with the Marlins. I think trading him is the lazy solution. There are other ways to shave off $25 mil next year.
Wei-Yin Chin’s $15 mil comes off the books,
Trade Ozuna. Yes he’s cheap but he’s a Boras client who is only under control for 2 more seasons. Boras is going to get him a very lucrative deal and I doubt the Marlins can afford to bring him back. Package him with a salary dump of a contract like Prado (owed 2/$28 mil), Volquez (owed 1/$13 mil)., Ziegler (owed 1/$9 mil) or Tazawa (1/$7 mil).
I think Ozuna and Gordon have real value and should be able to net them high end prospects (more Ozuna) that can plug some holes.
Jeff Todd
There may be creative ways to dump salary, I agree, but Chen’s contract is still on the books. He has an opt out but obviously won’t be exercising it.
RichBasterd
I dont think its all that difficult for them to cut about 50M based on the 140M projected payroll of next season that was suggested in the original article. And they wouldn’t/shouldn’t need to move Stanton to do so. If I’m the Marlins, I do something involving the following players and their salaries:
Prado (13.5M)
Gordon (10.5M)
Tazawa (7.0M)
Yelich (7.0M)
Thats 38M right there and we don’t know that they need to clear 50M too (thats only based on returning the same team from this yr).. Packaging up Yelich with Prado should be enough for a few teams to be interested. Packaging up Gordon with Tazawa should be enough for a few teams to be interested.
Now they do need another SP which isnt cheap (assuming the other 4 are Straily, Urena, Conley & Peters). They’d also need some replacements in the bullpen for guys like Tazawa and McGowan (though I’m thinking they plan to use Chen out of the bullpen but no guarantee that he lasts very long in terms of health). Dietrich replaces Gordon, Anderson replaces Prado, and they likely just re-sign Ichiro for the other outfield spot alongside Stanton & Ozuna (until a youngster like Austin Dean is called up). Honestly their only problem really is dumping Chen and maybe they could find a way to eat a large portion of salary (like 10M) to dump the other 8M on his contract.
Coast1
The Marlins could ask for nothing back in a trade and no one would take Prado. He’s 34 and coming off an injury plagued poor season. Marlins could deal him for something if they ate about $10 million per year, but that wouldn’t cut costs. Same thing with Tazawa. He’s pricey for a middle reliever at $7 million and he’s coming off a bad year.
Gordon won’t be that easy to deal either. He’s a 2B and there are probably only 3-4 teams that’ll be in the market for a 2B. Will these teams want a pricey 2B? Will they give up anything for him?
Wrek305
Really hope this means they finally give Stanton a chance at winning. Send him to Boston.