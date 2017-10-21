Minor MLB Transactions: 10/21/17

We’ll track the day’s minor MLB transactions here:
- 70 players have filed for minor league free agency, according to an article by Matt Eddy of Baseball America. The piece is sorted by team, so you can see the latest minor-league transactional details for your favorite ballclub. You can also see which players have been recently released, outrighted and assigned to the Arizona Fall League and various winter leagues. A look at the article is well worth the time for any baseball fan.
Comments
LA Sam
Hey, maybe I missed it, where’s your story bout Rags gettin moved to FO and out from bein P Coach for Giants…..had that gig for 17 yrs….?