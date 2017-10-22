MLBTR Originals

Here is the past week’s worth of original content of the MLBTR writing team…
- Will Carlos Santana’s solid and steady production lead to a big contract this winter, or could he be hampered by another cool market for first base/DH players? Connor Byrne examines Santana’s case in a new edition of Free Agent Stock Watch.
- The Cardinals didn’t expect to be looking for ninth-inning help his offseason, though due to Trevor Rosenthal’s Tommy John surgery, St. Louis is now in need of a closer. Jeff Todd breaks down the Cards’ options in free agency and on the trade front, both for 2018 and over the long term.
- Billy Hamilton could be a nice trade chip for a rebuilding Reds team, as Kyle Downing looks at what teams could have interest in the defensive-gifted speedster.
- Over 88% of MLBTR readers polled by Connor feel the Red Sox will make some major moves to add offense this winter. After a disappointing performance by the lineup, the Sox will be hoping that several locked-in regulars improve, though a big bat or two could be added at first base or perhaps in the outfield (if Jackie Bradley is traded).
- MLBTR’s Offseason Outlook series continued in full swing, with entries on the Brewers (by Steve Adams), Giants (by Mark Polishuk), Pirates (by Jeff), Reds, Phillies (both by Kyle), Mariners, Mets, and Athletics (all by Connor).
Comments
Polish Hammer
Shouldn’t this be linked to Cleveland?
Cardinals17
Will the Cardinals move Mabry to bench coach so they can land a quality hitting unstructured that isn’t as worried by launch angle and rather by making solid contact???
Solaris601
I agree with Downing that Billy Hamilton is a great trade chip for the Reds. I just hope they get some value in return which hasn’t really been the case over the past 2 years when they’ve dealt their veterans. Indians would be a good match in a Hamilton trade.