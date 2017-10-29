MLBTR Originals

Here is the MLBTR writing staff’s original content from the past week…

The MLBTR Offseason Outlook series continued with in-depth looks at what the Rays, Marlins, and Angels are looking to do this winter.

Kyle Downing examined the top names in the free agent first base and corner outfield markets by ranking each player by a variety of skills (power, plate discipline, baserunning, quality of contact, and more).

The pollsters were out in full force, asking the MLBTR readership’s opinion on a variety of subjects. Jeff Todd inquired about what the Yankees will do at third base next season, with just under 70% of respondents saying that New York will stick with a mix of veteran Chase Headley and its various young infielders.

and its various young infielders. Kyle explored various options for what the Indians may do with Jason Kipnis , with just under 50% of respondents believing that Cleveland will look to trade Kipnis this offseason. In another Tribe-related question, Connor Byrne wondered what Cleveland will do with its $12MM club option on Michael Brantley , with a slim 55.6% majority feeling the option will be declined.

With the Fall Classic dominating headlines this week, Mark Polishuk simply asked who will win the World Series. "Dodgers in six" standing as the most popular answer, with 33.15% of the vote. No matter the result, readers were correct in forecasting a close series, as a whopping 81.35% of respondents predicted the Series would go at least six games.