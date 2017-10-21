NL Notes: Braves, Bosio, Righetti

The Braves are in an unfavorable position headed into the offseason. John Coppolella has already resigned due to a breach of MLB’s rules regarding the international players market, leaving a dark cloud hovering over the organization and rumors swirling as to whether or not John Hart will remain with the organization. Braves beat reporter Mark Bowman of MLB.com writes about some of the inconveniences the organization faces due to this uncertainty. Because the Braves don’t know who will be “steering the ship”, as Bowman puts it, the club cannot yet decide on its direction for the upcoming winter. Decisions such as R.A. Dickey’s contract option and potential trades to clear a spot for top prospect Ronald Acuna are floating in baseball operations limbo. In the meantime, director of player personnel Perry Minasian and assistant general manager Adam Fisher have scrambled to learn as much as they can about the club’s assets and needs, having been with the organization for just one month. The club will hope for answers on Hart’s future in Atlanta sooner rather than later in order to gain clarity on the club’s direction for the offseason.
More news from around the National League…
- The Cubs have dismissed longtime pitching coach Chris Bosio, according to a tweet from Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Robert Murray of FanRag sports later confirmed the news. Bosio had been the club’s pitching coach since 2012, including earning a World Series ring with the club just last season after guiding the Cubs pitching staff to a 3.15 team ERA. Murray names Jim Hickey as a potential candidate to fill Bosio’s role.
- Earlier today, Nightengale also tweeted that the Giants dismissed pitching coach Dave Righetti, shifting him to a role in the front office. Murray was able to confirm the reassignment of Righetti through his own sources. Righetti had been the pitching coach in San Francisco for 17 years, making him the longest-tenured pitching coach in major league baseball before his reassignment, as well as the longest-tenured pitching coach in all of Giants history. Murray notes that the club’s 4.50 ERA in 2017 can’t all be blamed on Righetti; ace Madison Bumgarner missed a large portion of the season due to a shoulder injury sustained in a dirt bike accident. According to a later tweet by Jon Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle, Righetti will serve as a special assistant to GM Bobby Evans. Shea also adds that bullpen coach Mark Gardner will also be shifted to a special assignment role in the front office, while assistant hitting coach Steve Decker will take on a special assistant role in baseball operations.
Comments
octane51
Bosio will find another job very soon. He was great with the Cubs staff right up to the collapse from the bullpen in the playoffs. There is a good chance that whoever picks up Bosio, would have a great chance of signing Arrieta. Looking at STL to push for both.
steelerbravenation
I wonder what the Braves could get from the Cubs for Tehran or Folty
aff10
Probably not much. Can’t see why the Braves would want to trade Teheran this off-season after his miserable year
Hiro
Teheran was good on the road but was not good at home. If he doesn’t pitch in SunTrust Stadium, he’ll still provide his new club very good numbers.
steelerbravenation
Yeah I could see them not dealing Julio but I would think Folty could bring something good back.
Anybody think that the Yanks would be interested in Kemp to play the role Holiday played this year for them if the Braves picked up some salary and or added a prospect ??? Or maybe Boston to DH ???
And is Bmore a realistic destination for Markakis ???
NL_East_Rivalry
Not happening. Yankees are getting under the limit this year and next year signing multiple top Free Agents. Kemp’s contract will be off the books by the time they are willing to buy off contracts again
thecoffinnail
I doubt the Yankees actually sign any top free agents next year.. If Hicks has another season like this one their OF will be Frazier, Hicks, and Judge. Frazier was the big return for Miller and I doubt they acquired him to be a 4th OF. Plus, they have McKinney, Cave, and Florial coming up. Their IF is already set with Didi, Castro, Bird, and more than likely Torres. (With Solak and Andujar not far away.) Sanchez is their catcher. Plus, their rotation will have Severino, Gray, Montgomery, and 1-2 of Adams, Sheffield, Abreu and Acevedo. Their bullpen will have Green, Betacnces (unless he is traded), Chapman plus they have 4-5 decent pitching prospects not mentioned above.. I could see them possibly chasing Kershaw, Bumgarner, or Keuchel if they are available but they just don’t have a need for Harper or Donaldson.. They are a stacked young team and have built themselves up nicely from within. All of the Harper to the Yankees for $400 million are rumors probably started by Scott Boras himself.. Look for them to sign an aging hitter as a veteran presence (most likely just resigning Gardner unless he falls off a cliff next year) and someone like Andrew Miller.. Especially, if they land Ohtani this offseason..
They should be perrinial contenders for the next few years with the final graduations of their talented farm coming in 2019.. Somebody will pay Machado and Harper handsomly but I seriously doubt it will be the Yankees.. Hopefully, as more and more big contracts come of the books ticket prices will go down and I will be able to take my boy to more than 2 games a year..
oldleftylong
The Cubbies have no farm left.
tim815
As a Cubs fan, I find this great news.
There is then no chance anyone will waste any time or effort poaching any Cubs players in any section of the Rule 5 Draft.
Also cool, because the Cubs had a Player named Player Of The Week in the Arizona League in the first week of the season.
biffpocoroba
Sounds like Evans was able to convince Larry Baer that the team’s hitting and pitching problems had nothing to do with the players Evans counted on, but rather the coaching. What a joke. So why does Hensley Muelens still have a job?
JoeyPankake
He doesn’t. They don’t mention it here for some reason but he was reassigned as well.
nentwigs
Giants bigwigs gotta blame someone for the team’s collapse; it certainly can’t be an unwillingness to SPEND. Sometimes, it’s not how much money or how many stars, it’s just the ability to perform as a team. Evans and Sabean won’t blame themselves for saddling the team with overpaid, under performing,aging, while curtailing the minor league talent as a result of trades in a vain attempt to make “one more run”. Well, now that the wheels have fallen off, it’s not the players cause they are making a mint, it’s not team executives cause they are flawless, so it MUST be the coaches that are no good. Starters under performed = fire the Pitching Coach!. Bullpen sucked = Fire the Bullpen Coach!!. (Most) Hitters failed to deliver in the clutch = Fire the Asst Hitting Coach!!!I agree with the comment on Muelens. Perhaps it’s as simple as Righetti and/or Gardner getting interest from Jeter in Miami and they are both tired of the travel associated with their on field positions.
Deke
I agree 100%. Giants have always hit badly and for some reason they never blamed Muelens. Players would come from other teams and suddenly hit badly, and you can’t blame all of that on the ballpark. It is certainly time for Muelens to go and it seems like SF are doing this.
lonestardodger
I’m thinking Hickey gets the Cubs job and reunites with Madden.
JKB
Hickey seems the obvious choice and his availability may be the main reason for Bosio’s dismissal or part of it.
JKB
I am guessing Bosio to KC. Hickey to Cubs. Mike Maddux to Cardinal unless he gets Nats manging job
CubsRebsSaints
Cubs should’ve held onto Bosio. He did some great things every year but this one.
JKB
As for Arrieta he will just go to highest bidder without regard to the pitching coach in my opinion
ray_derek
Agreed, he wasn’t coming back to Chicago either way.
Sweet Home Chicago
Honest question here. How do you evaluate a pitching coach? I always see reporters talk about team ERA and not much else. Is that really the best way to judge a pitching coach?
houkenflouken
I’d say it’s mostly what the players and other coaches have to say about him. If he puts up good pitching numbers for the team and is generally well liked by the org (personality wise), then that’s a good pouch coach.
Fit with the manager is also big. Like-mindedness.
tim815
Ding, ding.
A sensational question, that applies for managers, as well.
hiflew
Trading Acuna would be the best bet for the Braves. His value is crazy high right now. He could easily lead a package to get a guaranteed impact pitcher. Yes, he might turn into a superstar, but right now he could get a far more sure thing like a Marcus Stroman or Jacob DeGrom. .This time last year Acuna was barely on the radar. It could just as quickly reverse next year.
houkenflouken
Trading Acuna would probably mean the Braves are in win now mode. I feel their MLB roster is not deep enough to contend in 2018 even with the addition of a big starter
Dave W.
I think the Cubs just didn’t want to be on the hook for the cost of his knee replacement surgery!