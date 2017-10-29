NL West Notes: Morrow, Holland, Rockies, Giants

Brandon Morrow has been a dominant force out of the Dodgers’ bullpen in both the regular season and postseason, though his injury history adds intrigue to his free agent case this winter, the New York Post’s Joel Sherman writes. In a nod to Morrow’s arm health, the Dodgers were careful with Morrow’s workload throughout the season but the veteran righty has become a workhorse in the playoffs, appearing in 11 of the Dodgers’ 12 postseason games. Sherman thinks Ryan Madson’s three-year, $22MM deal from the 2015-16 offseason is a decent comparable to what Morrow could land in free agency — Madson missed all of 2012-14 before returning to post strong numbers for the 2015 Royals, paving the way for a nice free agent payday.
Here’s more from around the NL West…
- Rockies GM Jeff Bridich has said that he’ll in touch with Greg Holland’s representatives about a return in 2018, though Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post breaks down the Rockies’ options at closer next season with or without Holland in the mix. Antonio Senzatela, German Marquez or Carlos Estevez could be internal options to take the ninth-inning job, or the Rockies could acquire another closer via trade or free agent signing. Re-signing Holland is also an option, though that carries the usual risks in committing big money and dollars to a veteran reliever, particularly one with Holland’s injury history.
- In another piece from Saunders, he opines that bench depth will be a need for the Rockies in the offseason. Pat Valaika brought some nice pop and versatility last year, though youngsters Ryan McMahon and Mike Tauschmann don’t have much experience. Saunders doesn’t think the Rockies will exercise their $2.5MM club option on Alexi Amarista, given the utilityman’s poor hitting and overall fielding numbers in 2017. One internal bench option could be David Dahl, if the former top prospect is healthy after missing virtually all of last season due to a rib injury.
- The Giants are looking to fill their remaining coaching vacancies with experienced MLB coaches, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle writes, so minor league promotions don’t appear to be in the cards for the club. A recent shake-up of the coaching staff left the Giants looking for a new pitching coach, hitting coach, and assistant hitting coach. Jim Hickey and Chili Davis were two veteran names considered for the pitching and hitting coach jobs before both men joined the Cubs’ staff.
Comments
cxcx
David Dahl as a bench option…he was considered like the second coming by mlbtr a year ago.
Brixton
then he got destroyed by injuries
hiflew
He was destroyed by injuries before last year. The guy lost his spleen due to an on field injury in 2015.
JKB
Cubs beat then to Hickey and Davis. Now the Giants are scrambling!
JoeyPankake
Bobby Evans is secretly a Dodger fan.
bradthebluefish
Rockies should make like they did this year and go heavy on great relief pitchers.
hiflew
They do that every year. The difference is that this year it finally worked. Regardless, they are going to have to go heavy on the bullpen because their top 3 guys are all FAs now.
yankees500
I’m not sure why the Rockies would move one of their promising young starters into the closer role
hiflew
Because there are only 5 starting spots and they have like 6-7 guys ready to take spots.
stubby66
Really how come teams give up on players so soon David Dahl should still be considered an important part of the future if not pretty sure he will flourish for someone else for years to come
Thronson5
Morrow absolutely deserves a nice contract wether it’s the Dodgers or another team and I hope it’s the Dodgers that bring him back and pay the man because he deserves it.
BlueSkyLA
Well his stock just went way down.
Phoenixdownyjr
Had no business being on the mound. The man was gassed
BlueSkyLA
Funny how hindsight is still 20-20. The reality is pretty much nothing the Dodgers have done with their excellent bullpen has worked in this series and every desperate measure the Astros have tried with their trash bullpen has come up roses. When you’ve got that one figured out let me know.
fox471
Agree. Love Roberts and happy he is the manager. However, he over managed his pen in Game Two, has worked Morrow practically to death in the postseason, has three legitimate closers and under utilizes two of them, and leaves Kershaw and Jansen in way too long. I think that about covers it. My work is done here.
Phoenixdownyjr
12-12 game and the roses have wilted.
BlueSkyLA
Your Nobel Baseball Prize is ready at the pick up window
JKB
Leaves Kershaw in too long? He pulled Kershaw after 4 2/3 inning. Next guy lets up 3 run bomb. Too long huh?
I guess your work here is not done
soggycereal
4 2/3 innings with 4 ER allowed and 2 runners on. This was just a blip on the radar, he would’ve been pulled regardless of who the manager or pitcher was
JKB
Why cause he got rocked on his 3rd consecutive day for the first time ever pitching 3 days in a row? I got news for you. His stock is the same as it was
fox471
By the way. Game Five just ended. Jansen gave up the winning run in bottom of the 10th, after working two innings again. Squandered Watson and Cingrani, again. Rest my case.
BlueSkyLA
Where do you plan to rest it? If Watson or Cingrani had given up those runs you’d have said they were overworked.
mcdusty31
I think I had a stroke during that game