NL West Notes: Morrow, Holland, Rockies, Giants

Brandon Morrow has been a dominant force out of the Dodgers’ bullpen in both the regular season and postseason, though his injury history adds intrigue to his free agent case this winter, the New York Post’s Joel Sherman writes. In a nod to Morrow’s arm health, the Dodgers were careful with Morrow’s workload throughout the season but the veteran righty has become a workhorse in the playoffs, appearing in 11 of the Dodgers’ 12 postseason games. Sherman thinks Ryan Madson’s three-year, $22MM deal from the 2015-16 offseason is a decent comparable to what Morrow could land in free agency — Madson missed all of 2012-14 before returning to post strong numbers for the 2015 Royals, paving the way for a nice free agent payday.

