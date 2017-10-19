Offseason Outlook: Pittsburgh Pirates

MLBTR is publishing Offseason Outlooks for all 30 teams. Click here for the other entries in this series.
The Pirates stumbled in 2017, but can bring back much the same core group of talent that was expected to support a contender.
Guaranteed Contracts
- Gregory Polanco, OF: $32MM through 2021 (includes buyouts on club options for 2022 & 2023)
- Francisco Cervelli, C: $22MM through 2019
- Starling Marte, OF: $20.5MM through 2019 (includes buyouts on club options for 2020 & 2021)
- Ivan Nova, SP: $17MM through 2019
- Josh Harrison, IF: $11.5MM through 2018 (includes buyouts on club options for 2019 & 2020)
- Daniel Hudson, RP: $5.5MM through 2018
- Sean Rodriguez, IF/OF: $5MM through 2018
- David Freese, IF: $4.75MM through 2018 (includes buyout on 2019 club option)
- Jung Ho Kang, IF: $3MM through 2018 (includes buyout on club option for 2019; will not earn salary unless/until reinstated from restricted list)
Contract Options
- Andrew McCutchen, OF: $14.5MM club option ($1MM buyout)
- Chris Stewart, C: $1.5MM club option ($250K buyout)
- Wade LeBlanc, RP: $1.25MM club option ($50K buyout)
Arbitration-Eligible Players (service time in parentheses; projections via MLBTR & Matt Swartz)
- Jordy Mercer (5.095) – $6.5MM
- George Kontos (4.171) – $2.7MM
- Gerrit Cole (4.111) – $7.5MM
- Felipe Rivero (2.162) – $3.1MM
- Non-tender candidates: Mercer
Free Agents
The spending complaints constantly nagging Pirates owner Bob Nutting are unlikely ever really to go away. They reached new heights in a disappointing 2017 campaign, amidst a few eyebrow raising decisions, and will once again feature over the winter.
That said, the Pittsburgh franchise’s well-established financial approach gives us a pretty clear idea of what it has to work with in the offseason to come. The Bucs have not yet topped $100MM in Opening Day salaries, landing just shy of that figure in each of the past two seasons. In all likelihood, that’ll be the general target for 2018.
If that’s the case, GM Neal Huntington — who was extended along with skipper Clint Hurdle at the end of the season — is going to have to get creative to bring in any significant outside additions. With around $60MM in guaranteed money, $20MM in expected arbitration commitments, and $14.5MM to pick up Andrew McCutchen’s option, the team is already pushing last year’s Opening Day payroll without accounting for the rest of the roster.
Of course, it may be that the Pirates won’t pursue any major changes in their roster composition. And the team surely feels it already made some allotments for 2018 and beyond with the midseason additions of Sean Rodriguez and George Kontos.
But that’s not to say there aren’t any areas in need of improvement, or paths to changing the team’s composition. As ever, the chief question is utterly simple and endlessly complex: will this be the stage when the Pirates finally trade their franchise icon?
Dealing McCutchen would remove a key player and major gate draw. It could well stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy. But it also represents a potential opportunity to open significant payroll space and acquire quality young talent in one fell swoop.
Cutch only just turned 31 years of age. While he’s clearly no longer the mega-star he once was, he also just wrapped up a strong season in which he put to rest some of the worst fears after a tepid 2016. McCutchen slashed .279/.363/.486 and launched 28 long balls while playing in over 150 games for the seventh time in eight seasons. He did not exactly excel defensively after moving back to center field, but did improve in the eyes of Defensive Runs Saved and Ultimate Zone Rating. Most rivals would likely consider him a target to fill a corner spot.
It’s as difficult as ever to guess at McCutchen’s value. He’s a pure rental now, so it can only be so great. But the appeal is obvious, too: he’s not that old, is a highly respected player with a huge established ceiling, and represents a short-term alternative to an always-risky foray into the long-term contracts of the open market. Huntington & Co. will need to ponder whether there’s a particular combination of cost savings and assets received that will improve the team’s long-term outlook without harming the immediate product too badly. A return centered on lower-level prospects might offer the greatest future value, but could be a difficult move to make with the Pirates having some compelling young talent already playing at the major league level.
If the Pirates seriously consider moving McCutchen, that’d open questions about the outfield mix. Austin Meadows has yet to force his way into the MLB mix, though perhaps the club will anticipate a mid-season arrival from him. Jose Osuna will likely continue to factor, though he’ll need to improve, and the presence of versatile players such as Rodriguez and Adam Frazier will help with a hypothetical transition. Still, it stands to reason that the team would look to add another outfield piece, if not in the deal itself then through a value-seeking free-agent signing.
Otherwise, the position-player mix could largely carry forward in its present state. There could be some excess infielders if Jung Ho Kang finds his way back, though there’s no expectation of that as of yet. Even if he doesn’t, there’s loads of upper-level depth, so the club could even entertain a deal involving Josh Harrison, though that would make for a tough sell and an unfortunate loss of versatility. Some fiddling with the bench is always possible, especially if the Pirates see an interesting name lingering on the open market as Spring Training nears. Mostly, though, the Pirates simply need to hope that Starling Marte and Gregory Polanco restore their trajectories; that Josh Bell expands upon a promising season; that Francisco Cervelli gets healthy; and that the variety of other pieces on hand combine to fill in the gaps.
If there’s one obvious way to attempt to improve on the position-player side, though, it’s likely at short. Jordy Mercer is no longer all that cheap and has not really delivered as a regular at the position in recent years. Pittsburgh could conceivably seek to take advantage of a lack of demand at the position to land Zack Cozart, though he comes with a spotty health record and will be more expensive (and over a longer term) than is Mercer. Buy-low trade targets with future control remaining include Jurickson Profar of the Rangers, Jonathan Villar of the Brewers, and Aledmys Diaz of the Cardinals, though the Pirates have their own rising talents in Kevin Newman and Cole Tucker and therefore might focus mostly on 2018. The Bucs could also conceivably serve as a landing spot for Jose Iglesias or Adeiny Hechavarria, though both figure to cost nearly as much as Mercer. Pittsburgh could instead seek greater value in free agency, which features a variety of veterans — J.J. Hardy and Alcides Escobar among them — that will likely end up settling for affordable deals.
Less likely, but also hypothetically plausible, would be a move to reduce costs behind the dish. The catching position is thin enough leaguewide that some other teams might be willing to take on Cervelli’s contract, even though he has been a below-average offensive producer over the past two years and managed only 81 games in an injury-plagued 2017 season. The Bucs would have alternatives, including giving more time to Elias Diaz, picking up the cheap option over Chris Stewart, and signing one of the many veteran free agents that seem likely to settle for relatively marginal guarantees on short-term deals.
Beyond the ever-present Cutch question, though, perhaps the most intriguing trade possibilities surround righty Gerrit Cole. Though the 27-year-old power pitcher stumbled to a career-worst 4.26 ERA, due largely to a big jump in homers (31), he still carries an ace’s arsenal and a history of quality results. Plus, Cole took the ball for 33 starts and 203 innings last year.
Outside interest will be robust, and could even be strong enough to pique the Pirates’ interest, though moving Cole would arguably create an even tougher hole to patch than any such action regarding McCutchen. Pittsburgh’s rotation produced more hand-wringing than its middle-of-the-pack performance might suggest, and there’s plenty of talent in the mix, but there’s also no question that removing Cole would slice away a good bit of the staff’s upside and floor. Unless Huntington can engineer a slam-dunk deal to acquire a quality and controllable position player who’d step into everyday duties, it’s tough to see how such a transaction could make sense for the Pirates (or any hypothetical trade partners).
Otherwise, the rotation seems likely to closely resemble its 2017 form. Ivan Nova continues to look like a strong value. Jameson Taillon will hope to line up his results with his peripherals after putting testicular cancer in the rear-view mirror. Chad Kuhl and Trevor Williams were each useful through over 150 frames in 2017; while their outlooks aren’t crystal clear, both at least profile as affordable sources of innings. And there are other interesting arms pressing for longer looks. Tyler Glasnow leads a list that also includes Steven Brault and Nick Kingham. That’s quite a lot of affordable and flexible (i.e., optionable) depth, even if most of the hurlers have yet to establish themselves fully (or at all) in the majors.
If the Pirates are to look for veteran pitching reclamation projects this winter, Tyler Chatwood has the features (velocity, groundball production) that has held appeal to the team in the past. But he will likely also draw attention from other organizations and will perhaps be more costly than the Pirates prefer given their existing slate of options. But there’s no shortage of other notable players that will be looking for an opportunity — ranging from Chris Tillman to hurlers such as Hector Santiago, Tyson Ross, and Ubaldo Jimenez — and will likely be available for quite a bit less. Should the team find an appealing target at a good price, it’s even possible that it could market one of its controllable starters to address another need.
Generally, though, the front office’s focus could land more on finding relief arms than on bolstering the rotation. The Bucs oversaw the full emergence last year of Felipe Rivero, but otherwise face quite a few questions in the relief corps. Daniel Hudson will hope to improve in the second year of his deal. Kontos gives the team another established arm at a reasonable price. A.J. Schugel produced excellent results, though they outstripped his peripherals, while the club also worked in younger pitchers such as Johnny Barbato and Dovydas Neverauskas. Still, with late-inning stalwarts Juan Nicasio and Tony Watson now out of the picture, there’s clearly room for additions. Just how much cash the Pirates have to dole out will no doubt depend upon how the team decides to proceed in the areas discussed above.
Fan scrutiny of the Pirates is plenty understandable. But those faithful to the Jolly Roger shouldn’t lose hope prematurely, as there’s still the makings of a quality core in place in Pittsburgh. While uncertainty still weighs on the club’s 2018 outlook, it’s also not difficult to imagine several paths to fielding a quality outfit once again.
mlb1225
Coming from a Pirate fan, I want them to extend McCutchen, but I’m afraid they won’t.
formerdraftpick
He will most likely hit the waiver wire first.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
At this point, it’s highly unlikely that anyone will offer more in trade than the first round pick they can get for keeping him and qualifying him next year.
Depending on how both his and Meadow’s season goes, there is still a chance they could keep him after that depending on how the hitter’s market shakes out.
If hitters are still being priced as they were at the trade deadline and in last summer’s free agency, him leaving is not a totally foregone conclusion.
jimmyz
First round picks are protected from QO under the new CBA. It would be a 2nd or 3rd rounder depending on how big his contract ends up being.
kbarr888
It sure seems likely that Cutch will be moved either this winter or in July. I seriously doubt that he is willing to give the Bucs “Another home-town discount”…..and they’ll never willingly “Pay retail” for his services at this point. I think they’ll offer him something like a 5/$75 mil extension……if they even bother.
That being said, I believe that he will be around for a bunch of years…..that he won’t be a superstar, but will be a very good player still. I don’t think he exceeds the $20 mil/yr type deal, but he should be close.
I could see San Francisco giving him 5/$96 or 6/$110 to anchor their OF for the foreseeable future.
The Mets could get involved if they aren’t confident Nimmo is ready….but their farm is thin.
The Phillies could be interested, as they have a ton of payroll space and could extend him as their anchor…..maybe Pit works a deal to get Galvis in return? (He’s a FA after ’18 too)
TJECK109
Cutch will be traded; and I’m afraid we will get a return like we did when we dealt Aramis Ramirez to the Cubs
mlb1225
I don’t think they would get a similar return to when they traded Aramis Ramirez to The Cubs. McCutchen has a longer resume, and has performed better than Ramirez when he was traded.
bucsfan
That trade sucked but it did also did have to do with the debt/equity ratio of the club at the time.
rxbrgr
I’d be interested in a Cervelli-for-Wieters swap and if it would hold appeal for both clubs. WAS could hope for an overall upgrade in utilizing Cervelli, while PIT would escape his 2019 salary and hope Wieters bounces back.
Caseys Partner
That’s like two people with liver cancer going to a hospital and having their livers transplanted into one another.
kbarr888
I don’t care who you are…….THAT’s Funny!!!……LOL
rmullig2
The Pirates have a strict policy of only getting catchers from the Yankees. So they are much more likely to go after Austin Romine.
greg91305
Trading Cutch will hurt attendance but will help in the long run if NH can get the right package. The Bucs won’t contend any time soon in the NL Central.
I believe Cole should and will be traded this winter. A change of scenery might be the best thing for him. He has shown in the past that he can be an ace.
If moving Harrison means more playing time for Frazier then I’m all for it. I’m not sure what a team would be willing to give up for JHay though.
aloliver16
Gerrit Cole will bring a greater haul than McCutchen, but the Pirates aren’t that far from contending again. 3B is the highest priority, and I definitely can’t see trading Josh Harrison. Last season was a disaster, largely due to the unexpected poor judgment of Marte and Kang.
On the plus side, Josh Bell and Felipe Rivero look like future All-Stars, and Taillion should make strides in his second full season in the bigs. His cancer issue was yet another setback for the 2017 Pirates.
mlb1225
Truthfully, I can’t see them moving Cutch either. With Marte’s suspension last year, and Polanco’s being extremely injury prone, I just don’t think they’d move him.
kbarr888
If they are offered a decent package of prospects for him, they’ll move him. If they don’t get a deal this winter, they’ll try again in July. If Cutch hits like he did in the 2nd half….it will improve the return.
Best case for the Big Picture is……..Cutch accepts a 6/$85 Mil extension….and retires as a Pirate. That won’t happen though.
mlb1225
Only one can dream of an extension.
wkkortas
For the Pirates to pay for Cutch’s declining years would be payroll suicide.
kbarr888
Mostly True. But they got SUCH a HUGE discount in his last deal……If you averaged out the entirety of both contracts, it wouldn’t look so bad.
They won’t do that however……They’ll just ship him out for whatever they can get. Sucks that he’s 1 year away from having 10-5 Rights….LOL
Caseys Partner
The Cubs couldn’t hit and only made it through the first round because the Nationals lineup stunk more.
The Pirates don’t even try to put together a one through eight lineup that can rake. Their entire effort is a scam.
mlb1225
Two of their best hitters, Kang and Marte, were out for a significant amount of time, with Kang not even playing this season. That took away 30-40 total homeruns out of their line-up, and about 40-45 total steals out of it as well. If you look at it, a line-up consisting of McCutchen, Bell, Marte, Harrison, and Kang isn’t bad, it’s actually pretty good.
Caseys Partner
The Pirates entire approach is pitch, pitch, pitch. Their farm system thinking is dominated by that approach and they seem to be a black hole in the infield. They draft utility types for a future starting SS role. The Pirates can’t even come up with a 3B.
Tools, tools, tools. In the outfield they’ve got tools. The infield is a makeshift afterthought.
wkkortas
It’s doubtful that Kang is ever coming back, and Marte is a question mark given his PED use and its effects. Polanco has had about 1800 PAs to show what he is, and tools or no, it’s not been encouraging. It’s actually not a very good lineup at all.
mlb1225
It has potential to be a good line-up.
kbarr888
Potential……..that’s a 4-letter word in Baseball these days…..Hope
Potential = Might Be Good Someday
mlb1225
true
forwhomjoshbelltolls
The 4 teams that made the ALCS and NLCS:
NY #1 biggest city in the US
LA #2 biggest city in the US
Chi #3 biggest city in the US
Hou #4 biggest city in the US
Pittsburgh is #63 on that list (though it becomes #36 when you include the surrounding counties).
But yinzers think the Pirates would be perennial world series contenders IF ONLY Bob Nutting weren’t such a cheap and evil man.
Yinzer Math.
Honestly, though, I wish they were still spending their time screaming about “Nutting’s wallet” instead of moving on to embarrassing long time Penguins’ fans.
tylerall5
This exactly. People don’t understand the business side of the game; all they see is that Nutting is turning a profit and think that he’s evil for it.
bucsfan
I am by no means a devotee of Mark Madden, nor do I think Bob Nutting shouldn’t be allowed to turn a profit from his business, or even be criticized for wanting to make money. I presume your rankings above are in reference to the larger pool of customers/fans available to these teams and as such greater opportunity for revenue which could be invested in the team.
Looking at average home attendance in 2017, not surprisingly the Dodgers are #1 at 46,492/game. The Yankees are 4th at 39,835/game, the Cubs 6th at 39,500/game, and the Astros 15th with 29,674/game. The Pirates check in at 23,696/game. I would also point out the Angels (7th at 37,278), the Mets (14th at 30,757) and the White Sox (27th at 20,626) as competing options within those cities.
Opening day 2017 payrolls for those clubs are as follows: Dodgers #1–$225MM, Yankees #3–$195MM, Cubs #6–$176MM, Astros #19–$122MM, Pirates #26–$91MM. League average for payroll was roughly $135MM. I’ll throw out the top and bottom 3 payrolls as outliers and offer up $124MM as a realistic league average payroll.
I’m never going to say that the Pirates should or are even capable of spending like the Dodgers, Yankees, or Red Sox. But I believe it is fair to ask that they approach the league average. That means they should spend roughly $35MM more–I’d settle for $20MM. However, all I’ve seen this offseason (which realistically began at the beginning of September) is how the Pirates will stand pat and not pursue any major additions. There’s been talk about moving at least Harrison out as a form of salary relief in addition to landing prospects. I also wouldn’t be shocked to see the Marlins’ recent plan to shed payroll used as a justification of the current payroll level.
Finally, I firmly believe that the fan base will not support another rebuild/retool. There is enough talent on the roster to win now and even stay competitive in the long term. Business suffered this year when the team underperformed–what happens if the club trades away the face of the franchise or other fan favorites like Harrison, Cervelli, or Cole?
Attendance figures from ESPN, salary figures from Forbes
mlb1225
bucsfan, I totally agree with you. I don’t ever expect them to go after free agents like the big market teams do, but I do expect them to do a little more than nothing. There are tons of cheap free agents, that showed well in 2017, or other recent seasons, to improve the roster. Also, if they trade anyone like Cutch, Harrison, or Cervelli, expect another dip in attendance.
cxcx
Attendance dips because Francisco Cervelli got traded away…welcome to the Twilight Zone.
mlb1225
Ok, if Cervelli was moved, it might not cause a “dip in attendance”, but it wouldn’t help attendance.
wkkortas
Attendance isn’t the issue–it’s the huge disparity in local cable TV revenue that separates the haves and have nots. Until MLB addresses that, it’s unrealistic and unfair to expect the Pirates to spend much more than they do now.
retire21
You are correct sir.
David Wald
A lot of the revenue comes from TV deals as well as attendance. The Pirates have one of the worst TV deals in MLB at 25mil/year. CWS get 51 mil/year. Yankees get 98 million yearly and the Dodgers get 204 mil per year. The Pirates deal ends after 2019 so hopefully they can get an increase with a new deal.
link to fangraphs.com
forwhomjoshbelltolls
I agree with most of this, but it does leave out a few things.
Pirates fans pay less than those fans (on average) for tickets, for beer, for hot dogs. They get NO parking money. So…it all adds up to them having far less money.
But it’s the local TV deal disparity. The Dodgers entire huge payroll is paid by their local TV deal. EVERYTHING else (tickets, concessions, national TV, merchandise) is gravy to them. The Pirates local TV money pays for Cutch and Hudson or so.
Being a Pirate fan (until MLB gets a salary cap…don’t hold your breath) means accepting that the playing field is not going to be level.
retire21
Love your posts FWJBT but let’s not pretend that more than one thing cannot be true at the same time. Lower population results ultimately in less lucrative media deals AND Nutting can spend more and still maintain his outrageous ROI.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
I agree. Penny wise, pound foolish is often apt.
I’d guess they lost/will lose $2 million over the bad PR from saving $600,000 from Nicasio.
And, $20 million more in payroll THIS YEAR (when the TV deal is being renegotiated) would make him much more in the long run.
But pretty much any other owner would run the team roughly the same way.
wkkortas
The window for the Bucs as they are currently constituted has all but closed. They need to listen on offers for anyone not named Taillon or Bell, and they should be willing to be overwhelmed on them. There is no point in the Pirates muddling about in a Littlefield-esque 76-win muddle for another year.
Solaris601
Right on the money with that. Pirates are a team where everything has to break just right for them to be in contention past September 1. The smart thing for them to do is take the buyout on McCutchen and move on. If you pick up the option and things don’t break just right, or he gets hurt, or if he gets off to a bad start, the return will be minimal in a trade. CLE faces a similar dilemma with Brantley.
HarveyD82
I don’t even have to read this and know it’ll be another sub 500 yr in ’18
kyleschwarbersmom
NL Central 2018 off the top of my head: Cubs 89, Brewers 88, Cards 87, Reds 78, Bucs 72