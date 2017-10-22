Offseason Outlook: Seattle Mariners

MLBTR is publishing Offseason Outlooks for all 30 teams. Click here to read the other entries in this series.
The 2017 season was the 16th in a row that ended after Game 162 for the Mariners, who finished 78-84 to extend their major league-worst playoff drought. A series of injuries to integral performers contributed to Seattle’s woes this year, though, leaving general manager Jerry Dipoto and CEO John Stanton optimistic that a healthier Mariners club could make a postseason push in 2018. But first, Dipoto will spend the next few months working to build a better roster than the one he constructed heading into the 2017 campaign.
Guaranteed Contracts
- Robinson Cano, 2B: $144MM through 2023
- Kyle Seager, 3B: $74.5MM through 2021
- Jean Segura, SS: $67MM through 2023
- Felix Hernandez, SP: $54.7MM through 2019
- Mike Leake, SP: $36MM through 2021
- Nelson Cruz, DH: $14MM through 2018
- Marc Rzepczynski, RP: $5.5MM through 2018
Contract Options
- Yovani Gallardo, SP: $13MM club option or $2MM buyout
- Hisashi Iwakuma, SP: $10MM club option or $1MM buyout
Arbitration-Eligible Players (service time in parentheses; projections via MLBTR contributor Matt Swartz)
- David Phelps (5.156) – $5.8MM
- Drew Smyly (5.154) – $6.85MM
- Erasmo Ramirez (4.158) – $4.7MM
- Nick Vincent (4.067) – $2.7MM
- Mike Zunino (3.161) – $3.2MM
- James Paxton (3.151) – $5.6MM
- Shae Simmons (3.111) – $700K
- Non-tender candidates: Smyly
Free Agents
As you’d expect, injuries weren’t the lone culprit for the Mariners’ sub-.500 finish this year. However, they did play a big part in the Mariners’ weakest aspect – their starting staff. Entering the season, the plan was for James Paxton, Felix Hernandez, Hisashi Iwakuma and winter trade acquisitions Drew Smyly and Yovani Gallardo to eat up the lion’s share of innings from the M’s rotation. Instead, the quintet combined for a mere 368 1/3 frames – roughly 73 apiece – and Paxton was the sole standout when he actually took the mound. Arm problems prevented the promising Smyly from pitching at all, and after undergoing Tommy John surgery in July, he looks like a surefire non-tender. Iwakuma also had an abbreviated year, making just six starts and amassing 31 innings, and is now recovering from September shoulder surgery. He’ll receive his walking papers in the form of a buyout, as will Gallardo, who pitched to a bloated ERA (5.73) over 130 2/3 innings spent between the rotation and bullpen.
While three-fifths of their planned rotation from 2017 is on the cusp of exiting, the Mariners still have three locks to win starting spots next season. Paxton is the unquestioned ace, a distinction that went to Hernandez before him. King Felix has fallen off dramatically over the past couple seasons, but the superstar-type money left on the soon-to-be 32-year-old’s contract and his full no-trade clause indicate he’s not going anywhere. And then there’s Mike Leake, whom the Mariners acquired from the Cardinals in an end-of-August trade. While Leake was tremendous down the stretch with his new team (2.53 ERA, 2.25 FIP in 32 innings), the elite-caliber production he logged during that small sample is an aberration relative to his career. Still, even if Leake regresses toward his lifetime output next season (3.98 ERA, 4.12 FIP), the longtime innings eater will still give the Mariners a durable mid-rotation type. There’s plenty of value in that for a team whose innings leader in 2017 was Ariel Miranda, a back-end starter who accrued 158 frames. Leake hasn’t thrown fewer innings than that in a season since his rookie year, 2010, when he racked up 138 1/3.
It’s unclear what the Mariners’ rotation will look like beyond Paxton, Hernandez and Leake next year, though Dipoto declared earlier this month that he’s satisfied with the “depth” and “quality” on hand. With Erasmo Ramirez, Andrew Moore, Andrew Albers, Ariel Miranda and Marco Gonzales around, the Mariners will go into 2018 with several in-house candidates for the final two sports in their rotation. It’s not the most confidence-inspiring group, however, which means it would behoove the Mariners to seek outside upgrades.
Considering the Mariners lack even a mid-tier farm system, putting together a trade for a controllable, young starter may be unrealistic. But they could add one in free agency if Japanese sensation Shohei Otani immigrates to the majors, as he’s expected to do. Thanks to the international spending limitations in the new collective bargaining agreement, the 23-year-old ace/slugger figures to have all 30 teams vying for his services should he reach the market. The amount of competition will make it especially difficult for any team to reel in Otani, then, but Bob Dutton of the Tacoma News Tribune did report earlier this month that Seattle plans to aggressively pursue him.
It may not affect the Otani chase, but it’s still worth noting that the Mariners have had success picking up Japanese talent in the past, having added Iwakuma, future Hall of Famer Ichiro Suzuki and Kazuhiro Sasaki. Unlike any of those players, Otani comes with the unique ability to make an impact both on the mound and with his bat. Otani will primarily serve as a pitcher if he comes to the majors, but he’s likely to sign with a team that will give him the ability to showcase his offensive skills. As an American League club, the Mariners theoretically have a leg up on half of the majors because they can offer Otani at-bats as a designated hitter. Of course, with Nelson Cruz entrenched at DH for another year, Otani probably wouldn’t have a chance to do much at the plate until 2019 if he chooses the Mariners.
Aside from Otani, the premier impending free agent starters will include Yu Darvish, Jake Arrieta, and, if he opts out of his contract with the Yankees, Masahiro Tanaka. Otani happens to idolize Darvish, setting up the possibility of those two going somewhere as a sort of package deal. The problem for Seattle, if it tries to go after Darvish, Arrieta or Tanaka, is that it doesn’t seem to have the financial wiggle room to make a big splash. While the Mariners’ payroll does have “room for growth,” according to Stanton, it’s unclear how much more they’re willing to spend after opening 2017 with a franchise-record $154MM in commitments. Regardless, the vast majority of the Mariners’ 2018 money is already spoken for, with a handful of veterans on large contracts and several more due raises in arbitration. The Mariners could still get creative in order to sign Darvish, as John Truplin of Lookout Landing wrote this week, but doing so would make it tough for them to adequately address other problems on the roster.
As with Darvish, Arrieta and Tanaka, signing a second-tier starter such as Lance Lynn or Alex Cobb may also prove too costly. But there will be some other potentially useful options on the market at lesser prices, including hard-throwing, groundball-inducing Tyler Chatwood, former Mariners Doug Fister, Jason Vargas and Chris Tillman, and Jaime Garcia, to name a few.
While a major addition to the Mariners’ rotation at least looks somewhat possible, albeit unlikely, their bullpen probably doesn’t need one. The Mariners’ relievers only earned modest rankings in ERA (13th) and fWAR (15th) this year, but Edwin Diaz, Nick Vincent, Emilio Pagan, Tony Zych, Marc Rzepczynski and James Pazos are either shoo-ins or strong bets to factor into their Opening Day plans next season. And with no minor league options remaining for Ramirez or Gonzales, at least one could end up in the bullpen if beginning the year from the rotation doesn’t prove to be in the cards. Beyond those names, Shae Simmons, Dan Altavilla, Ryan Garton and Thyago Vieira are also among those in the organization who could push for big league relief roles.
Similarly, the majority of the Mariners’ position player group is locked in going into next year. Cruz, second baseman Robinson Cano, third baseman Kyle Seager, shortstop Jean Segura, outfielder Mitch Haniger and catcher Mike Zunino will be integral pieces again. They’re going to need complements at first base and in the outfield, though.
Going by fWAR (minus-0.7), nobody was worse off at first this year than Seattle, but soon-to-be free agent Danny Valencia’s lackluster output was the primary reason for that. On the other hand, August acquisition Yonder Alonso fared decently (.265/.353/.439 in 150 plate appearances), though he’s also scheduled to hit free agency. He and the Mariners are interested in working out a new deal, per Greg Johns of MLB.com; failing that, the club could look elsewhere to a free agent market that will include first base types ranging from expensive to reasonably priced in Eric Hosmer, Carlos Santana, Jay Bruce, ex-Mariner Logan Morrison, Lucas Duda and Mitch Moreland. Alternatively, Dipoto may go his signature route – the trade market – for help, with the Braves’ Matt Adams standing out as a possible mover who wouldn’t require much in return.
Some of those names, including the lefty-swinging Alonso, aren’t all that effective against same-handed pitchers. Perhaps it would make sense, then, to bring back the right-handed Valencia as a platoon first baseman, given how well he has performed versus southpaws in his career (.313/.370/.493 in 994 PAs). Otherwise, Mike Napoli, Mark Reynolds, Matt Holliday and Jose Bautista are fellow righty-hitting free agents with the potential to fill that role, though Reynolds is the only member of the group who isn’t coming off a poor season.
Meanwhile, it’s anyone’s guess who will join Haniger to comprise the Mariners’ starting outfield. It’s also to be determined whether Haniger will line up at his typical 2017 spot – right field – or shift to center. Whether that happens could depend on the future of center fielder Jarrod Dyson, arguably the Mariners’ best free agent-to-be. While Dyson will turn 34 next August and doesn’t bring any power to the table, his defensive and baserunning prowess – not to mention his respectable on-base skills – combine to give him a high-floor skillset. Injuries limited Dyson to 111 games and 390 PAs in 2017, his first year as a Mariner, but he still managed upward of 2.0 fWAR for the fourth time in a half-decade. Dyson’s clearly a valuable player, one who’s not going to break the bank this winter, so re-upping him on a short-term deal may be in Seattle’s best interest. If Dyson walks, though, the Mariners will have to replace someone who was easily the leading defender and baserunner on the team in 2017 (notably, despite Dyson’s excellence, the M’s finished toward the bottom of the majors’ in FanGraphs’ BsR metric).
Lorenzo Cain, one of Dyson’s former teammates in Kansas City, will be the premier center fielder available in free agency, but he’s also poised to haul in one of the offseason’s richest paydays. Fellow center fielders Carlos Gomez, Jon Jay, Cameron Maybin and former Mariner Austin Jackson won’t cost nearly as much as Cain, though Dyson is arguably more appealing than each of those four. As for center field-capable trade candidates, there’s Christian Yelich (Marlins), Marcell Ozuna (Marlins), Billy Hamilton (Reds), Keon Broxton (Brewers) and Randal Grichuk (Cardinals). The Mariners probably don’t have the prospect capital to win a bidding war for either Yelich or Ozuna, however, and Hamilton, Broxton and Grichuk all posted sub-.300 on-base percentages in 2017. That could deter Dipoto, who highly values OBP.
Even with Haniger and either Dyson or his successor in the mix, the Mariners may still need help in the grass. Ben Gamel and Guillermo Heredia combined for just 1.6 fWAR (all from Gamel) in 976 PAs, after all, and the former declined sharply at the plate in the second half of the season. Both players are dirt cheap and fairly young, which could convince the Mariners to give them a large amount of rope again in 2018. Still, there’s a variety of corner outfield options slated to reach free agency – including J.D. Martinez and possibly Justin Upton, whom Dipoto knows from their time together in Arizona – and some would at least make for useful bench pieces (Rajai Davis would fit a team in need of a baserunning boost, for instance) if the Mariners don’t shop for a bona fide starter.
The Mariners do appear to have a legitimate starter behind the plate in Zunino, the No. 3 pick in the 2012 draft who has moved past his early career struggles to emerge as an upper-tier backstop since last season. He’ll need a new backup, however, unless the Mariners re-sign respected veteran Carlos Ruiz. Whether it’s Ruiz or someone else, any catcher the Mariners tab for the No. 2 role likely isn’t going to play much next season – which makes it a low-priority need (but a need nonetheless) entering the winter.
This may prove to be a make-or-break offseason for Dipoto, who’s entering the final year of his contract. Putting together a team that at least seriously competes for a wild-card spot in 2018 could be enough to save his job, but it appears he’ll have to make improvements this winter without a ton of spending room. The good news for Dipoto is that the Mariners aren’t exactly devoid of talent, meaning he shouldn’t have to do anything drastic for them to end up as playoff contenders next season.
sufferfortribe
Trade everybody again.
Sid Bream
There’s no way Otani will go to the Mariners. Why would he, when he wants to pitch and hit and maybe even play the outfield at times.
Segovia3047
The Mariners could let him do that. It’s quite possible they rotate him and Cruz in Left and DH. Then after year 1 if he can’t stay healthy or struggles defensively you let Cruz walk and move him to DH full time for the rest of his contract.
houkenflouken
Exactly. Might not be the most realistic option but the M’s could totally make it work if he decided he wants to come here
Sid Bream
@Segovia3047 Cruz is not much faster than Matt Kemp in the outfield, so no, I don’t see that happening at all, but dream on. The Mariners need a lot of help, especially in regards to their bullpen, 1st base, and a slugger in the outfield.
EndinStealth
But isn’t there still a posting system?
Stevil
Sid, you cut and pasted that. You’re missing that Ohtani himself had said that that decision would ultimately be up to his team, and Seattle could actually give him DH duties when he starts; pinch hit with Cruz when he comes out. They could use Ohtani to pinch hit between starts as well.
houkenflouken
Would really hate the M’s giving up on dipoto after 2018 since he inherited an old team with a high payroll and an abysmal farm system.
bigdaddyhacks
Deal seager for staring pitching(Julio therean). Sign otani. Sign Darvish to a incentive deal. Sign asdrubal Canberra to man 3b. Move Servias to bench coach hire dusty baker.
inkstainedscribe
Probably take more than Teheran, but add Adams and a low-level prospect?
LADreamin
Yeah, I bet they can get Darvish on an incentive deal easy. Front end starters are so easy to come by, they’re dying to play for the M’s.
wayneroo
That was my thought exactly. Why the hell would Darvish sign any incentive deal?
Stevil
He wouldn’t sign an incentive-laden deal, but backloading a contract would be feasible, or giving him an extra year to bring down the AAV a little.
bigdaddyhacks
My pov was coming from injury history.
Stevil
It would obviously depend on the price, but if you think Darvish and Ohtani wouldn’t make the Mariners a real threat to reckon with, I would challenge you to study the team a little more closely. Not the same environment, atmosphere, or club it was just a few years ago.
wayneroo
And why would Darvish sign any incentive deal? That makes no sense at all. And Servais is going nowhere at this point.
Stevil
Hacks, that’s probably not a huge stretch. They would have to eat some of Seager’s salary, as it shoots up to 19 million next season, but they probably could net a decent starter in a return. Probably not Teheran, but maybe a prospect, such as Soroka or Wentz. They might be able to snag Anderson from Miami for Moore to address 3B, rather than spend on a FA replacement.
getright11
“not a huge stretch?”
Stevil
getright, I carefully chose my words!
JonCor
What makes you think that Darvish – a front-end starter – would sign an incentive deal, something usually reserved for reclamation projects? Like, Darvish is getting paid!
rememberthecoop
That’s what I was thinking.
Michael
Asdrubal “Canberra” would be a pretty hefty downgrade from Seager, who is somewhat more valuable than Teheran at this point IMO. Not sure what you mean by incentive deal for Darvish, he’s going to get a very large guaranteed contract. Lastly, Dusty Baker doesn’t seem like the kind of guy Dipoto would hire.
Phillies2017
M’s have a very good base right now. If I’m jerry, I pursue Chatwood and/or Mikolas to try to help out with the rotation and do what I can to bring back Dyson. As for first base, I wait until February and grab the best guy still available on a cheap 1-year deal.
The M’s are a good team, they just have a few holes here and there.
Also Im giving Gamel a spot out of the gate with Heredia as the 4th OF.
matthew102402
I’d say pursue Yonder Alonso right away, to be honest. First base has long been a hole for this team since 2008. We need some security at first base. We’ve cycled through so many first baseman it’s not even funny. We could, theoretically, bring Alonso in on a 3-4 Year deal and not have to do a one year deal. And I say, since Gamel in the second half forgot how to hit against lefties, possibly platoon him and Heredia in left, and pursue a right handed hitting outfielder, whomever that may be. And Chatwood, a groundball specialist, would work well with an infield of Seager, Segura, Cano, and whomever the first baseman is. I doubt they go for the hail Mary, and sign Yu Darvish, since the Mariners don’t really go for the aces in the off-season, but things change.
NOPelicanFangirl696969
Cobbs better than tanaka and arrieta though, how is he second tier..?
Stevil
NOPelican, Cobb probably isn’t better than Tanaka or Arrieta, but the gap isn’t huge. Cobb just doesn’t have the history the other two have.
Kayrall
*helping verbs*
NOPelicanFangirl696969
Ok i have interesting trade theory
Ozuna and Stanton
For
Hernandez and decent prospects?
Marlins get stantons contract off and only have to pay felix for 2 years to clear a lot of salary they would be losing with stanton. Then mariners have scariest offense in baseball. Then they can focus on signing someone like Darvish, cobb or lynn. Then pick up otani if possible
aff10
Absolutely terrible for Miami…
Mystic Rhythms
Putting Hernandez in a deal would cost the Mariners more in prospects than leaving him out. He has negative value. He can’t stay healthy and when he is on the field he isn’t good.
NOPelicanFangirl696969
Hold up forgot felix had ntc. Will update a new idea when i come up with one lmao
NOPelicanFangirl696969
Yeah i realized how bad this is
xabial
Credit for being proactive.
When anyone has trade suggestions here, they get thrown into the fire.
Even if they’re often bad.
Stevil
Wasn’t a terrible idea. He does have 10/5 rights, but he lives in Florida. I just don’t think the Mariners could afford the commitment to Stanton. Miami would probably want Lewis and Neidert or Carlson, plus a replacement outfielder, such as Gamel or Heredia. Feasible, but Dipoto probably wouldn’t be interested in trading more top prospects in addition to the massive salary of Stanton.
Stevil
No kidding, xabial.
rememberthecoop
Now this is fantasy
Stevil
First, I have to say this was laid out extremely well by Connor. Give him props, folks!
Second, naturally a lot of the focus goes to the possibility of landing Ohtani. If bringing in Darvish were necessary, they would almost certainly have to move either Seager or Cruz. Or both. Moving Seager would mean finding a replacement for 3B, and I could think of a couple of young options, the most realistic likely being Tyler Wade, though he doesn’t have a ton of experience at the hot corner. He’s a LHH, which would be important as well.
Moving Cruz would likely be a blow to Seattle’s offense, so I think that would be less likely, but he could likely net a B prospect in return (possibly Wade) and clear out 14.250 million in the process, while simultaneously creating DH PA’s for Ohtani. So there’s that. I do think it’s unlikely Seattle lands Darvish and Ohtani, but it’s not a complete stretch.
Regarding 1B, I think retaining Alonso is a real possibility, but it would be good to see them get away from the platoons at 1B. Maybe Christian Walker or Mike Ford could handle the job? They wouldn’t cost much to acquire, and given that most of the platoonable 1st basemen free agents will likely be signing affordable 1-year deals with non-contending clubs, the Mariners could likely acquire one of them cheaply at the deadline in a wost-case scenario.
The outfield will be an interesting area to address as well. I would think that Dipoto would prefer to bring in a LHH that offers defense, as well as the ability to get on. Power certainly wouldn’t hurt, either. I still think Dexter Fowler and Brett Phillips would make sense, as both shouldn’t be off limits and the Mariners should have the spare parts to acquire them. Fowler would mean a salary dump for St. Louis, which would be helpful, and Phillips could probably land Milwaukee a strong reliever, such as Zych, who throws mid-90’s and has 4 years of club control. That would save both teams some dough and address needs.
The Mariners don’t have a ton of chips, but they should be able to address their holes. They have a surplus of relievers and could potentially take advantage of the demand for closers by moving Diaz and giving his role to Vincent, Phelps, or even Simmons or Vieira, if they could come out of the offseason dialed-in.
colon
Sounds like we drink the similar teal Kool-Aid. This is a well-written and thoughtful response, and it’s nice to see another fan who doesn’t necessarily think we’re DOOMED (even if it really feels like it’s all we can expect sometimes).
Cheers!
Segovia3047
Would love to get Christian Walker the Similarities between him and Haniger are a plenty. The Diamondbacks have no room for him to be anything more then a Backup 1B/ Corner OF. I would much rather see us deal Cruz then Seager personally; Seager is coming off a down year where as Cruz is aging and on a one year deal. Otani would almost completely offset the offensive loss. Gamel and Heredia could platoon in CF or LF. Brett Phillips is a great bounce back candidate and would likely be had for cheap. Dexter Fowler too me screams stay away unless the Cardinals pick up at least 50% of his contract, he’s just not worth it as there are better players elsewhere (free agency) on comparable deals. I would love to see the Mariners cash in on Edwin Diaz as with 5 years of team control remaining he could single handedly restock the farm system.
mike156
I’m curious as to what the readers think. Felix’s contract runs through 2019. If the next two seasons are like the last two (an aggregate 2.4 BWAR in 240 IP) does he make the HOF? His career bWAR is 52.2, Was he great enough at his peak to offset a potential lack of aggregate stats?
Stevil
Mike, that’s a good question. My guess is no, because the Writers don’t seem to respect pitchers the way they do fielders and catchers. But he probably should get in.
Kayrall
If Felix played for NYY or BOS he would be prefaced with the title “Future Hall of Famer”. He won’t make 1st ballot but may sneak in before he falls off the ballot.
colon
Some of my half-witted thoughts:
– Extend Dipoto so there’s no pressure to make a desperation move while also giving him a total of at least 5-6 years to develop his plan or vision or whatever.
– If a deal can’t be made with Yonder Alonso maybe Moreland could be a stopgap target if he doesn’t end up back in Boston. Carlos Santana would be the cream of this year’s crop, and fits the on-base and overall offensive skill focus, but I just don’t see it happening. Folks have also listed Christian Walker as a good fit for Seattle but who knows if he’s available, and for what.
-Re-sign Jarrod Dyson. I don’t know what this deal will look like, but 2/$12-16MM? I find it hard to gauge since his value isn’t exactly derived from a typical offensive skill set, but either way the guy is an asset.
-Ohtani would certainly be nice, and there will be ways to find his bat into the lineup. I’m not really lumped into the “there’s no room for him on the offense roster” camp because it’s the friggin’ Mariners and they’d find room.
-Extend Smyly, 3-4 years with a heavily incentives-based contract. I like the Rays’ deal for Eovaldi, so maybe that can be the starting point, though I’d argue Smyly has a higher starting point. Whatever it is, I still would love to see him pitch at Safeco with our OF.
– Possible other extensions: Erasmo, Mike Zunino, Cruz, Nick Vincent and eventually Haniger. My pipe dream is a Paxton extension, but I’m not holding my breath.
-Sell highs: Paxton (yeah right), Cruz, Vincent, Gamel, Edwin Diaz. I don’t endorse these trades but they’ve got good-to-great value at the moment. This kind of seems like the opposite of what Dipoto will do though.
– Seriously consider extending Phelps, too. The evolution of today’s bullpen absolutely calls on guys like him to exist in the pitching staff. I may be biased as I absolutely loved the acquisition immediately.
-Don’t sell on Seager. Fair contract, doesn’t get Safeco’d, and had a down season. I expect a rebound, and he’s never hurt; which the Mariners need.
-A starter is obviously needed, but starting pitching is so ridiculously priced anymore that I’m not going to make any guesses. I expect we’ll see another body in 2018 by Spring Training.
Sorry this was so hastily and lazily written, I used my tiny iPhone and fat thumbs. Go M’s. Don’t be stupid.
matthew102402
Don’t expect an extension for Smyly. He’s a perfect non tender candidate, and the buyouts for Iwakuma, and Gallardo puts some money off the books for us. I think Dipoto, and Co. Would rather spend their available resources on someone who can help this 2018 (and beyond) team, rather than someone who won’t be able to impact until 2019. But, I think we have an upper hand of Yonder Alonso over everyone, I feel like. And he seems like the guy that Dipoto would bring in, as he’s not going to be that expensive, and he’s not a boom or bust type of hitter. There are multiple ways they can go about solving the outfield too. They can either get a right handed hitting out fielder whether that’s J.D., Upton, Lorenzo Cain (doubt J.D., but MAYBE Cain, depending on who they get to solve their rotation) or go through the trade route, which might be unlikely since our minor league system doesn’t have the ability to bring in a guy like Ozuna potentially. Or they can get a lefty, like Jarrod Dyson, and platoon him with Heredia, instead of a gamel, Heredia platoon. We’ll have to see.
colon
We will have to agree to disagree on regarding Smyly. His value is low and he *could* be had for cheap, considering he wouldn’t even be able to pitch until, what, like August or September 2018 at the earliest? Eovaldi got 1/$2MM for 2017 with a club option for 2018 and the Rays knew he’d never throw a pitch for them this season. It certainly doesn’t help the Mariners to offer something for 2018, but Smyly is proven and could be a drastic help in 2019 with a similar deal. I say why not?
Realtexan
Just do a complete rebuild, from the top brass all the way down to the bat boy. Just get rid of all the players and coaches and top brass and start over. The Astros did and now there in the World Series
MHanny17
These aren’t exact, just a structure:
Sign Otani (Still a little confused about if he would cost the 5 mil everyone is talking about or 25 mil with the posting fee)
Trade a mid-tier prospect like Vogelbach or Povse for Nick Castellanos (To save Detroit a little bit of money)
Trade Ben Gamel for Jake Odorizzi (I borrowed this one from Bleacher Report)
Trade Andrew Moore for Michael Taylor
Sign Carlos Gonzalez (Probably not a very long deal at about 13 mil per year)
Rotation:
Paxton
Otani
Odorizzi
Leake
Hernandez
Lineup:
Segura (SS)
Haniger (RF)
Cano (2B)
Cruz (DH)
Gonzalez (LF)
Seager (3B)
Castellanos (1B)
Zunino (C)
Taylor (CF)
I’m not completely sure how the finances would work but I think it would be pretty close and if it did I think this would be one of the best lineups top to bottom in the Majors and a very good rotation as well. Granted it would only work if Jerry can get Otani, but if it does, this plan wouldn’t destroy the farm or the future.
I’m not even sure if this is feasible so I would love feedback.