Quick Hits: C. Seager, Cubs, Rangers, Red Sox

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is optimistic shortstop Corey Seager will be able to return for the World Series, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com was among those to report (Twitter link). “Corey doesn’t want to be denied,” Roberts said of Seager, who missed the Dodgers’ five-game National League Championship Series triumph over the Cubs with a lower back sprain. Reserve Charlie Culberson provided surprisingly excellent production at shortstop against the Cubs, hitting .455/.417/.818 in 13 plate appearances, but he’s obviously not in Seager’s stratosphere. Seager has opened his career with two superstar-caliber seasons and is likely the Dodgers’ top position player.
More from around the game:
- The Cubs’ firing of pitching coach Chris Bosio on Saturday was manager Joe Maddon’s decision, Paul Sullivan and Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune report. Maddon’s relationship with Bosio deteriorated as the season progressed, per Sullivan and Gonzales, who add that Mike Maddux and the previously reported Jim Hickey are candidates to serve as the Cubs’ next pitching coach. Maddux was the Nationals’ pitching coach over the past two years, but his time with the club ended with manager Dusty Baker’s exit. Hickey, meanwhile, is also on the Cardinals’ radar, according to Sullivan and Gonzales.
- Rangers general manager Jon Daniels will enter a contract year in 2018, but he told Jeff Wilson of the Star-Telegram and other reporters on Friday that he has “no desire to go anywhere.” Daniels’ hope is to land an extension, though neither he nor members of the Rangers’ ownership group commented on whether a new deal is in the works. The 40-year-old has been in his post since October 2005, making him the second-longest tenured GM in the game behind the Yankees’ Brian Cashman, and has helped construct five playoff teams and two pennant winners (2010 and ’11). The 2017 season wasn’t a success for the Daniels-led Rangers, however, as they finished 78-84. Daniels is still optimistic, though, saying: “This was not a fun year, just the variety of things that we dealt with, but what it illuminated was getting back to the things that are fun. Being creative, finding new ways to compete, finding different competitive advantages, circling the wagons and building with our people.”
- The Red Sox are an “obvious” fit for Tony La Russa, Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe observes. La Russa, who’s set to exit the Diamondbacks’ front office at the end of the month, has a longstanding relationship with Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, Cafardo points out. La Russa spoke glowingly of Boston’s front office leader, telling Cafardo, “There’s nobody in baseball I respect more than Dave Dombrowski.” Both La Russa’s friendship with Dombrowski and his vast experience in baseball could make him a candidate for an advisory role with the Sox. When asked about the possibility, Dombrowski said, “We’ll see.”
Comments
Boston2AZ
Sweet Jesus. LaRussa to the Red Sox? We already had Valentine. Do we have to take the “genius”, too?
qbass187
Little different situation don’t ya think?
sufferfortribe
Culberson had a higher batting average than OBP?
wrigleywannabe
It is very uncommon, but it is possible and happens, once in a great while.
Batting average is based on at bats. OBP is based on plate appearances.
In a nut shell, sacrifices do not count against your BA, but they count against your OBP>
He was 5 for 11 for his .455 BA.. He had a sac in game 1, which would make his OBP 5-12 or ..417
AidanVega123
Thank you for clarifying that. I was pretty confused by the OBP as well
wrigleywannabe
If it was Joe’s decision, that makes more sense. A manager has to be on good terms with his staff.
Blaming it on the walks, though, that is cheap.
Wilson struggled from the get go. I don’t recall Bosio changing any thing with him when he came over.
If you blame Bosio for the struggles, shouldn’t he get credit for Jake, Kyle, Wade etc.?
amishthunderak
In my book Bosio gets more credit for the World Series title then Maddon. He made average pitchers look good so the front office could flip them. Scott Feldman, Jason Hammel, Pat Maholms, Dempster, Garza, Samarjrza, etc. And he made Arrieta a beast when he came over, just as he developed Hendricks and Quintana to me seemed more impressive this year once he became a Cub.
JKB
Bosio should get alot of credit. But no Maddon no world series dude. Get real!!
Realtexan
The Rangers owners needs to axe Jon Daniels. They are cellar dwellers thanks to him. They haven’t had a winning season since Nolan Ryan left. Hint Daniels is just riding on others coat tails. Bye Daniels. The Rangers needs to move on from him and get back to there winning ways
Codeeg
This is funny, you make one losing season sound like 6 years of cellar dwelling.
Mattimeo09
You do realize they led the AL in wins in 2016 right?
CursedRangers
Nolan Ryan joined the Rangers and the Rangers went to 2 World Series. Nolan joins the Astros and the Astros go to the World Series. After Nolan left the Rangers haven’t been the same. Is Daniels responsible for the Rangers WS runs or is Nolan? I don’t know the answer but it’s interesting to think about
Realtexan
When Nolan was with the Rangers they had the pitching depth and a good bullpen. They actually had a winning team. Now he’s with the Astros and look who is going to the World Series just saying. Big mistake in keeping Daniels
CursedRangers
One thing Ryan did was drive accountability for the Rangers pitchers at all levels of the organization. He brought the old school pitching mentality to the game (throw strikes, go deep into the game, etc…). He left and that disappeared.
JKB
Nolan Ryan was responsible for the WS teams
redsoxrob9418
Dumbo is an utter moron !!!!
Cam
Red Sox fans need to hope Dave D doesn’t go all “jobs for the boys” and hire TLR. This team should be looking for a forward thinking Manager – not a guy who’s after one last hurrah and laid an absolute egg in his last job.
BlueSkyLA
Don’t get me wrong, every Dodger fan will be thrilled to have a healthy Cory Seager back on the roster for the World Series. But please, tell me: what makes him the Dodgers’ top position player?
dudeness88
Who said that?
BlueSkyLA
Read the first paragraph of the article.
dudeness88
I see that now. must have skimmed over that last sentence.
Priggs89
He’s a great hitter that gets on base and hits for both average and power, and he’s a great defender…
An argument can easily be made for Turner instead, but Seager is doing his work at THE premium position in the field, so I don’t think it’s that big of a stretch to say he’s their best position player. Pretty good problem to have.
For what it’s worth, they had nearly identical fWAR and bWAR totals this year…
BlueSkyLA
Seager: .295/.375/.479/.854
Turner: .322/.415/.530/.945
Justin Turner flies so far under the radar he must have to pick twigs out of his beard.
Priggs89
Again, Seager is a SS and Turner is a 3B.
And Seager is also one of the best defensive shortstops in all of baseball.
At worst, they are each top 5 players at their respective positions.
NuckBobFutting
Turner also had what 100 less at bats?
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
The great part of this conversation is that we are trying to discern between 2 tremendous players at this stage in their careers. Prisoner of the moment Turner is by far the better hitter/leader at this moment. Seager is in 2nd full year yet he provides so much more positional value. According to DRS it’s Puig, Seager, Turner and all else, 18,10,6.
It’s been Turner’s national coming out party, which is beyond deserved. I don’t think we can understate Seager’s importance to this lineup though. Best positional player right Turner. Best positional player if we are talking career glimpses is Seager. But that’s kind of splitting hairs.
DodgerBlue83
Fangraphs has Seager at a slightly higher score due to his defense and baserunning ability at 5.7 vs 5.5. And Seager was definitely better in 2016 both offensively and defensively.
BlueSkyLA
It might be splitting hairs, but it helps to split them the right way. My point is Seager is hardly an automatic choice when it comes to deciding who is the Dodgers’ top position player. Aside from his work at the plate, Turner plays an excellent 3B, perhaps not a “premium” position, but then the Dodgers have two other players who can hold down SS defensively in an entirely respectable fashion.
It’s also instructive to look at Seager and Turner’s work in the postseason. Turner pretty consistently catches fire and Seager just as consistently turns rather meek. Have to admit, I am concerned about the latter, especially given the injury and what we saw from Culbertson.
WalkersDayOff
As long as he doesn’t look like a fool out there Seager is playing.
JKB
Seager is deemed top position player by the media. They say it all over the place because the media never lets the facts get in the way of beefing up a story
em650r
Corey can be the Pinch hitter or DH
Back back Kirk Gibson looked like car wreck in the post season
ChiSoxCity
The Cubs should fire their hitting coach too.
lesterdnightfly
The White Sox fans should fire their inbred jealousy of anything North Side.
Djones246890
The south side…..where your sister and wife are the same person. 😀
mkeving
Seager should replace Granderson on the roster. I’m so tired of his Grandy’s ABs.
BlueSkyLA
If Seager looks good in the simulated games over the next day or so, then yes, Granderson is the most likely candidate to join the taxi squad.
WoolCorp
Getting rid of JD is the only thing that would save my fandom at this point. I have not nor will I ever understand the fascination with him. Only with Nolan there to check his power did he have any real playoff success. And so many of his trades have been brutally bad. Can’t ride on the one trade with Atlanta forever Jon.