Quick Hits: Marlins, Chief Wahoo, Cubs, Otani

The new Marlins ownership group apparently asked Hall of Famers Tony Perez and Andre Dawson to remain with the organization, but at a 75% pay cut amounting to a $25k annual salary. Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports has the full scoop here. In a phone interview with FanRag, Perez said, “They say they wanted us in the organization. But we didn’t like the way they wanted us in the organization.” The debacle actually began with Marlins president David Samson calling Perez to tell him that the two were being let go. After a few subsequent events, Perez and Dawson were given the $25K offer and asked to spend their time with minor leaguers rather than the major leaguers they had developed a rapport with. Conflicting information came to the two Hall of Famers from Samson and Jeter over the course of a few days, leading Perez to describe the whole fiasco as “ridiculous”, adding that “it wasn’t right”. They’ve rejected their respective low-ball offers and will no longer be a part of the Marlins organization.
- Yuli Gurriel’s use of a racial slur aimed at Yu Darvish has once again brought up the subject of the Indians’ Chief Wahoo logo. When asked about Chief Wahoo, Manfred said that he sees a difference between the logo and Gurriel’s slur, but that “both are problematic” (via Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times). Scott Miller of Bleacher Report adds in his own tweet that Manfred plans to deal with Chief Wahoo in the offseason.
- The Cubs might be willing to listen on big-name players in order to acquire young pitchers, Phil Rogers of MLB.com reports. He adds some potential trade targets in Chris Archer, Marcus Stroman, Sean Manaea, Aaron Nola and Michael Fulmer as potential targets, noting that only Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Willson Contreras are likely to be considered untouchable. The Cubs’ starting staff finished with a 4.05 combined ERA last season, but could see former Cy Young-winner Jake Arrieta leave in free agency (Rogers cites the Rangers as a team that could potentially sign him).
- Coveted Nippon-Ham Fighters ace Shohei Otani has been released from the hospital following successful ankle surgery, according to a report from the Japan Times. Otani’s recovery process will be one to watch, as he’s likely to be courted by all 30 MLB teams during the offseason as he attempts a move to the majors. Otani’s ankle injury can actually be traced all the way back to last October and has bothered him ever since, so fans in Japan and the US alike will hope that this surgery puts a firm end to any issues.
Brixton
The Cubs likely couldn’t get Aaron Nola, just sayin.
MHanny17
They could, it just wouldn’t be cheap
Brixton
the overpay to convince the Phillies to part with him would have to be dramatic, and idk if Happ+ would do it
berteuthis
No chance Phillies trade Nola for Happ+ if + implies a lower caliber player, not to mention they don’t need an outfielder or 2nd baseman.
Brixton
I consider the plus to be most of whats left at the time of their farm, and perhaps another quality MLB player lol.
My thought was Happ for 3B though.
berteuthis
Happ isn’t good enough to trade their best pitcher and also give up on Maikel Franco after one terrible year.
Brixton
Maikel Franco has been bad for two years, and Happ + a ton was the thinking. Happ could headline, but you’d need a lot more.
JKB
But Happ is not a third baseman and has never played third base
eilexx
They could get Nola; it would likely cost Happ & Russell, but they could get him. Don’t see it happening though.
JasonPen
Archer is who they are going after, and it’ll take Schwarber+. But I think they get it done. Then they’ll sign Cobb to have Lester, Archer, Quintana, Hendricks, Cobb as their staff for 2018.
Brixton
I don’t think the Cubs have the fire power to acquire anything better than a MOTR arm. Schwarber just isn’t that valuable anymore.
wrigleywannabe
I think he is more valuable than you might, but the fact is, the CUbs will not get true value for him right now and are far better off keeping him.
Brixton
Power hitting corner outfielders just aren’t as valuable as they used to be, and especially if you’re bad defensively.
Look at Jay Bruce, JD Martinez, Melky Cabrera and Curtis Granderson. They were hot trade targets, and got shipped out for very little.
“true value” for Kyle Schwarber isn’t much right now.
arc89
Krush Davis has hit back to back 40 home run years but not good defensively. So you are correct you need defense with power or every team would be calling the A’s about Davis.
Wrek305
30 homeruns and 75 rbi is pretty damn good for missing an entire year playing only 7 games. Didn’t even have a hit til gsme 1 of the world series.
wrigleywannabe
Schwarber is not going to be traded.
thegreatcerealfamine
And why not?
wrigleywannabe
Because if you listen to Theo talk it is obvious. Also, there is no way you will get what he is potentially worth.
You are far better off keeping him. He hit .255 with 17 homers and 1 .339 OBP after the break.
THose numbers are at or better than what he did in 2015 when everyone was calling him Babe Ruth Jr.
Even if he does not improve any more, you do nto trade a guy who projects at 35 homers and a .340 OBP for what you willg et, right now,
thegreatcerealfamine
Take your homer hat off for a minute.
Schwarber is horrible in the outfield and what you provided is a small sample size.
Trade him with two prospects to an AL team for a five starter. The 2018 Cubs offense is gonna look a lot different,so brace yourself!
bykoric
If the Cubs players are as good as everyone says they are, the pitchers listed up there are not worth the trade. NONE of those pitchers are game-changers. None of them are the guys you want starting a must-win game. Archer, at best is a #2 starter. All of them are Jose Quintana level and the Cubs didn’t have to deal from ML-depth to get him. They’re honestly better off making a big push for Otani or signing like a Cobb/Chatwood/Lynn combo. Cause those three are just as good as any of those guys.
If I’m giving up ML-talent, and they’re saying it might take more than just one of those guys listed, I want a Chris Sale type of game-changer.
Mattimeo09
Good luck getting a Chris Sale level of game changer.
The Cubs players had a great year in 2016 but the average players came back down to Earth quickly in 2017. They’re not worth the hype, plain and simple.
If the Cubs want a game changer like Fulmer, Archer or Stroman they need to deal from the Majors since their farm doesn’t really have any spectacular talents.
Personally I don’t think the Cubs should trade for a young pitcher. Keep spending big like they always do and sign a free agent pitcher. That’s their best bet to improve their team IMO
wrigleywannabe
Agreed with the exception of the average player comment.
Baez, as much as I think he is over hyped, was arguably better than last year.
Russell was the same
Contreras was better.
Heyward was better.
Schwarber came down, but bounced back in the second half.
It was more pitching from stars like Lester.
kyleschwarbersmom
Down goes Chief Wahoo.
costergaard2
Such BS. You’re going to let someone slur Yu Darivsh and miss meaningless April games, while attacking Chief Wahoo. Cowardly on two fronts. Manfred is trying hard to be as pathetic as Roger Goodell…
sufferfortribe
Yet you can still purchase all kinds of Chief Wahoo merchandise on the MLB website store.
Money talks.
walls17
Wasn’t chief wahoo apparel among the best selling apparel this season or something?
Wrek305
Baez should be untouchable too.
Brixton
but why? for sentimental value?
aff10
Because Wrek thinks the Cubs are the late 1920’s Yankees or something
Priggs89
Because he’s a top 3 SS and top 3 2B in all of baseball according to some on this site. I’ll give you one guess who believes that…
bobtillman
If they move him, Archer becomes the most important trade chip this off season; actually, one of the most important of the past 5 years. That contract isn’t a bargain, it’s high way robbery.
Schwarber doesn’t do it; Happ doesn’t do it. Schwarber AND Happ don’t do it. You have to remember Archer is the rarest of birds; 29 teams need him, 29 teams can afford him.
The biggest thing Cubs fans have to be concerned with, about Archer, is how well the Brewers match up to get him. And he’s a perfect fit.
Odorizi for Schwarber is a lot more likely…..
Wrek305
I still can’t believe Hendry basically gave archer and 4 others only guyer made an impact of any of them outside of archer for Matt Garza.
In his cubs tenture alone he has the 3 of the top 10 worst FA Signings, trades and extensions of all time
Milton Bradley
Extending Derek Lee
And trading for Garza
Although without Garza the cubs don’t get Carl Edwards Jr.
thegreatcerealfamine
Bleacher Report used to be a quality sports site but not any longer…especially with hacks like Scott Miller. This chief Wahoo stuff will blow over soon…just like the whole Washington Redskins matter. What MLB should be doing is force the owners to extend the netting at the stadiums,instead Manfred(who has the power) diverts to how well they’re are doing in an effort. I wonder how that little girl is doing that was hit at Yankee stadium..do some research on who pays the medical bills on something like that!
mlb1225
I could see them moving Vic Caratini. They don’t really need a catcher, or first basemen, with Rizzo and Contreras at each position. Him and Happ, and maybe a low level prospect might bring back a solid starter.
CompanyAssassin
The majority of the pitchers listed the Cubs see as “possibilities” is a joke. 90% of that list the Cubs couldn’t land without pillaging their MLB team. They have no farm left so they’d basically need 2 of their current starters for anyone like Archer, Stroman, or Nola. So like Happ + Baez/Russell, etc.. I don’t see why they’d do that, being you might help the rotation (only really replacing Arrieta) while losing some of their main players (OF/IF). Doesn’t seem like a smart move, just try to sign someone somewhat comparable to the hole Arrieta is leaving (Cobb, Lynn).
NickinAtl
Chief Wahoo is not problematic. What is truly problematic to society are these useless hypocritical sjw’s who want to stifle freedom of speech while accusing anyone who has the audacity to disagree with them as any one of their expanding list ending in -ist. Identity politics is not a winner, and I am enjoying the growing irrelevance of the chief sponsor of these immature spoiled brats, the democratic party.
El Duderino
Why do you need to spout off politics in all of your posts? This is baseball. Go to a political blog where it’s appropriate.
berteuthis
Racial insensitivity is problematic.
Joe Kerr
Different Marlins group, same joke of an organization, big name Jeter involved or not. Feel sorry for the fans down there.
johnsilver
Jeter should pay himself 25k, or better? How many would work for 25k? Insulting, especially for Tony perez, one of the classiest players I can remember, even tho his big red machine beat boston in ’75, that guy was a really class act on and off the field. Jack mckeon was immensly popular in every city he was at and The niner (conine) was probably the most popular Marlins player ever.
Jeter has bungled every step so far and cutting payroll? Loria wasn’t this bad.