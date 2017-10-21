Red Sox Make Three-Year Offer To Alex Cora

The Red Sox have offered their managerial job to Astros bench coach Alex Cora, according to Jon Heyman of FanRag. It’s a three-year proposal, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (on Twitter), and the belief is that he’ll accept it when Houston’s season concludes, Heyman reports. The Astros’ year will end Saturday with a loss to the Yankees in Game 7 of the ALCS. Should the Astros advance to the World Series, the Red Sox will have to wait another week-plus to officially tab Cora.
It’s no surprise that the Red Sox are set to hire the 42-year-old Cora, who has been the favorite to take over for previous skipper John Farrell since his firing on Oct. 11. Newly named Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire and Detroit predecessor Brad Ausmus also drew consideration for the job.
Unlike Gardenhire and Ausmus, Cora doesn’t bring any major league managerial experience to the table, and this will go down as his only year on A.J. Hinch’s coaching staff in Houston. Nevertheless, it seemed inevitable he’d get an opportunity somewhere this offseason. The Tigers showed interest in Cora before going with Gardenhire, while other teams with openings – the Phillies, Mets and Nationals – have also eyed him. The Nats, who parted with Dusty Baker on Friday, are the newest club seeking an interview with Cora, but it doesn’t appear they’ll get the opportunity to speak with him.
From a talent standpoint, Cora will enter an enviable situation in Boston, which won its second straight AL East title in 2017 before falling to Cora’s Astros in a four-game American League Division Series. The Red Sox’s array of quality players, not to mention their big-spending ways, should help Cora’s cause, though he’ll also enter a pressure-packed position that comes with high expectations from fans and media alike. Farrell can attest to that, given that wasn’t particularly popular during his five-year Boston tenure despite being in the dugout for three seasons of at least 93 wins – all of which ended with division championships – and a World Series title in 2013.
Cora will be the first managerial hire in Boston for Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, who inherited Farrell when he took over the franchise’s front office in 2015. In the Puerto Rican-born Cora, he’ll get a bilingual manager who’s known to value analytics. Cora’s also already familiar with the Boston organization, having been an infielder with the Red Sox from 2005-08 during a major league playing career that spanned from 1998-2011.
redsox18
Great choice hopefully our hitters will be ready to hit from the first pitch on instead of taking pitches with no plan other than making a pitcher work smh.
davidcoonce74
Umm, taking pitches isn’t a bad thing. Unless you’re, like, Chris Davis.
redsox18
Taking pitches is good when you don’t get a pitch in the area you’re looking for. Papi used to talk about waiting for his pitch and if that happened to be the first pitch he would have been ready for it that’s the difference.
lowtalker1
The late great Tony Gwynn said, the at bat doesn’t start until after that first strike
xabial
If you do hire Cora, I wish the Red Sox organization nothing but success and a great rivalry moving forward.
May the best team win next year and beyond.
-Yankee Fan.
vinscully16
Pleased the Sox avoided Ausmus, disappointed they missed on Gardenhire. Best of luck to Cora.
Tahoe725
Cora is the bigger gamble. No Mgt experience at big league level. Brad has learned much from his rookie experience. Only a handful of mgrs have been successful in their first go round. Tito, Torre and Maddon come to mind all either current or future HOF mgrs. I have a feeling Cora will be fried by Boston fans and media this time next yr
Bert17
I’m hopeful about Cora, but I agree with your point about first timers. Your point is even stronger than you say: Torre’s managerial career started with 6 losing seasons with the Mets and then 1 first place Dinah over the next 8 years spent with the Braves and Cardinals all before he got to the Yankees. Boston was Tito’s second stop after a losing stint as the Phillies manager.
mikeyank55
Torres was NOT successful w first team.
Tahoe725
My point was that most mgrs aren’t successful including some HOF and future HOFers- Torre, Tito and Maddon to name a few. People blast those like Ausmus who weren’t successful first time but that doesn’t mean anything. The example I was making
Bigcat14
Tito was fired after several loosing seasons in philly, Torre the same with the Cardinals and Maddon lost for quiet a while in Tampa. Not really sure their fisrt rounds were succeful ones…
Tahoe725
They weren’t, that is my point. They weren’t successful in first terms as mgrs but were in following. You can’t judge a mgr based one first term ie Ausmus, nor is Cora a sure thing even though it appears people think he will be
dazhk
Torre was terrible as the Cardinals manager from 91-95. Tito was terrible in philly from 97-00 but Maddon was successful within 3 years of being hired. Point being all of them were in tough situations the first go around and learned to manage on shit teams.
trace
Good choice.
ukJaysfan
I realise it’s made clearer in the next sentence, but it says “the Astros season WILL end on Saturday”… missing a “Should “ there
tomahawkin2010
This is a great choice for the Red Sox. He indeed comes into a organization with high expectations. The Sox will indeed put the best team together for him, where money is hardly an issue (unlike the Astros). The thing is, they will be expected to contend almost from Day 1, and you better believe everyone will scrutinize every decision he makes.
Tahoe725
Extremely high expectations that he won’t meet as a first time mgr
jints1
A brand new manager is a risk. Will he be a Matt Williams or a Dave Roberts? I’m not a huge fan of Dombrowski so who knows.
Polish Hammer
Dave Roberts really? Every skipper should have a franchise with an open checkbook.
mikeyank55
They don’t. Will try to work under salary cap which is difficult for trader Dave as he wants
More Freeman’s that are expensive.
baseball1005
Should be a huge improvement, World Series in our future!
thegreatcerealfamine
“Our”…What job do you hold with the Red Sox?
Brixton
yes, because fans NEVER refer to their team as “us”……
thegreatcerealfamine
Only packer stock holder fans can legitimately say “our,we,or us”….
Tahoe725
Too optimistic of you w/ a first time mgr
stymeedone
Here goes Dave again. Do you not learn from your mistakes? The Red Sox have a roster capable of a WS run, yet you bring in a rookie to manage. You should not waste any of the window while Cora learns on the job. Three of the four years that Ausmus had the Detroit job, the Tigers were the favorite to win the division. That’s not how things ended up. Their window is now closed. Gardenhire, Dusty Baker, and even the now experienced Ausmus would be better choices.
Matt Galvin
Bobby Valentine,Ventura and any other former Manager to.
redsox 1976
Very good choice DD!! Change is good, free agent will love to come here now!! DD now trade Bradley and prospects for Ozuna and sing free agent Santana plus Nunéz!! Go Sox Go
Phoenixdownyjr
Let’s see what he can do with the club before we crucify the man. I know baseball fans are cynical but jeesh….
start_wearing_purple
When the short list came out I think most Red Sox fans were hoping for Cora. He was pretty well respected by the fans and players when he was with the Sox. Us Sox fans might be more cynical and superstitious than most but I think Cora is kinda being seen as a calming influence.
Tahoe725
Having been a player has nothing to do with being s successful mgr. when something is new, people have a blank canvas to put their wishes and fantasies on. Then reality hits
deal1122
Was really hoping La Russa would make a return to the bench haha
radioball123
Ausmus should be his bench coach
df08988
At the very least, as a player, Cora was a very smart base runner. God willing, he imparts that knowledge to the reckless running Red Sox who led the majors in outs recorded on the base paths.
Tahoe725
Can’t compare the 2. Totally different ballgame when player is a mgr
jackiemays
Nice! I respect Farrell’s work, especially the epic “Boston Strong” 2013 season. But i’m excited to see Cora’s Hiring.
Hope he delivers what Sox fans and media usually expect, nothing short than the world series!
Tahoe725
He won’t
jackiemays
Most people (including myself) weren’t expecting too much about the 2013 Red Sox.
At this point, Rays were a much more consistent, seasoned Team with Price, Shields, Zobrist, Longoria, Rodney etc, Blue Jays made the blockbuster trade with the Marlins and Mets that created sky-high expectations. Yankees had won the last 4 division titles and still had the air of “evil empire”. Even the Orioles went to postseason previous season after the long streak.
Than, those barbed guys made history.
Realtexan
Just wished Cora would stay with the Astros for a few more years. The players and others coaches really like him a lot. ASTROS World Series champs 17
redsoxrob9418
Nothing’s better than shutting the mouths of Yankees fans !!! Congrats Stros fans
xabial
Why can’t you Stay classy like the classy yankee fans? (and Red Sox) You saw 4th post in this thread, I posted 6 hours ago? (as of now) I Posted that before the game started, or when it was a 0-0 game.
Even if we weren’t expected to make the post-season, it still stings.
Tahoe725
Being s players mgr, having learned from experience the past 4 yrs as mgrand having good communication and relationships in locker room, with right coaches Ausmus would have gotten Sox to WS long before Cora. Cora has not had much influence w Astros. My doubts are high and expectations very low.
Priggs89
We all get it. You aren’t a fan of first time managers.
Realtexan
Best of luck to Cora. He will be missed greatly in Houston.