Reds Claim Micah Johnson Off Waivers

The Braves announced Thursday that infielder/outfielder Micah Johnson has been claimed off waivers by the Reds. Cincinnati has plenty of open space on its 40-man roster, so a corresponding move isn’t needed to accommodate his addition.
Once considered the second baseman of the future for the White Sox, Johnson went from Chicago to the Dodgers by way of the three-team trade that sent Todd Frazier to the Reds to the ChiSox. Johnson spent the 2016 season in the Dodgers’ organization but was flipped to Atlanta last January. He enjoyed a solid run with Atlanta’s Triple-A affiliate, hitting .289/.377/.400 in a small sample of 155 plate appearances but also missed a significant portion of the year due to a fractured left wrist.
Comments
southi
He simply didn’t have a role in Atlanta’s future plans.
schellis
looking more and more like quad-A so outside of organizational filler I’m guessing that he doesn’t really have a role in to many teams plans.
Reds though should have a opening for at least a chance with Cozart hitting free agency and Senzel likely a quarter to half season away.
mlb1225
It’s really just a depth move. At most he’ll be a utility IF/OF guy, who pinch runs occasionally.
redsfanman
With apparent infield starters being Eugenio Suarez (3b), Peraza (SS/2b), Scooter Gennett (2b)… Dilson Herrera (2b) will be out of options and likely to get a bench spot. Senzel will be around eventually, as you said. Alex Blandino (2b/3b) is arguably more deserving of a shot than Micah Johnson.
Sure there’s a chance for Micah Johnson to get a job. Just not much of one There’s already a bit of a traffic jam of guys who are younger than him despite both hitting and fielding better. I’d argue the guys listed above have fewer red flags than Johnson.
garrog1949
Braves could trade with Marlins::::::::::::::;;;;Kemp,I.Anderson and Muller for Stanton. Trade Kakes to O’s for T.Scott. Sign FA Fister.
garrog1949
Marlins could trade Stantons contract for Kemps
chrisones
What the hell? Where did this come from?
schellis
If Stanton is deal the return better be for multiple top 50 prospects or a young proven player.
Though were does one go from a quad A middle infielder to dealing Stanton for peanuts.
RunDMC
I just saw a trade proposal invite involving Kemp for Stanton…I feel better about myself.
Phillies2017
I honestly wouldn’t be shocked to see Johnson break camp with the Reds. He has versatility, he’s out of options and he’s the only left-handed hitter currently competing for a bench spot.
At the very least those qualities improve his chances. Its probably the best landing spot that he could have hoped for.