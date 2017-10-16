Reds’ GM On Cozart, Young Players, Rebuild

Reds president of baseball operations and general manager Dick Williams sat down with C. Trent Rosecrans and Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer for an excellent, lengthy Q&A covering a number of topics pertaining to the Reds’ upcoming offseason and ongoing rebuild.
Of most interest, perhaps, was the fact that Williams was straightforward in stating that he planned to “continue to talk” to Zack Cozart about the possibility of re-signing the shortstop. The 32-year-old Cozart is up for free agency for the first time in his career, and while his age might not necessarily align with the rebuilding Reds’ timeline to contend, he’s one of the team’s longest-tenured players and is fresh off a career year at the plate. In 507 plate appearances, he hit .297/.385/.548 with a career-high 24 homers and a dramatically improved walk rate (to say nothing of his typically excellent glovework at shortstop).
The Reds will face a tough decision on Cozart, who seems to at the very least be a candidate for a $17.4MM qualifying offer. (MLBTR readers were split about 55-45 in favor of the Reds giving him a QO in early September.) If Cozart isn’t retained, though, it doesn’t sound as if the Reds’ top priority would be to delve into the free-agent or trade markets to attempt to replace him.
“[T]he primary candidate would be (Jose) Peraza,” said Williams when discussing a replacement for Cozart, if needed. “We believe that he showed at the end of ’16 with an extended look that this is a young, athletic, talented player. He’s still one of the youngest guys on our roster. … This year, we really asked him to move around a decent amount. I think that made it a little tougher on him than if he settled in at one spot.”
Peraza is, as Williams suggests, still somewhat of a work in progress. Although he’s spent the bulk of the past two seasons in the Major Leagues, Peraza won’t even turn 24 until April 30 of next year. The former top 100 prospect demonstrated a good deal of promise with an impressive .324/.352/.411 batting line and 21 steals in 72 games last year, but he struggled for the majority of the 2017 campaign before turning things around in the season’s last couple of months. In Peraza’s final 48 games (31 starts), he batted .293/.361/.338 with just 18 strikeouts in 149 plate appearances.
Williams did go on to state that while he believes Eugenio Suarez to be capable of playing shortstop, he likes Suarez at third base and would like to have two additional players on the roster that can handle shortstop regularly. Conceivably, that could mean a re-signed Cozart and Peraza, or Peraza and a veteran bench option with experience at the shortstop position as well.
More broadly, Williams didn’t reject the notion that top prospect and former No. 2 overall pick Nick Senzel could play in the Majors next season, though it doesn’t sound as if the team will rush him out of Spring Training. Senzel, according to Williams, is capable of playing second, third, shortstop and perhaps even the outfield corners, but the team is reluctant to bounce him around the diamond too much. Second base seems to be a position at which he’ll get a look, as the Reds have Suarez thriving at the hot corner presently.
Senzel raked at a .321/.391/.514 clip in 507 PAs between Class-A Advanced and Double-A last year, mashing his way through the Southern League to the point that many expect him to begin the 2018 season in Triple-A. Scooter Gennett, of course, gives the team another option at second base, though with just two years of club control remaining, I’d imagine that the Reds wouldn’t have many qualms about ultimately moving him if and when Senzel proves ready (though that’s just my own speculation).
Williams also spoke at length about the struggles of several of the Reds’ young pitchers in 2017, noting the lack of innings most of the team’s young starters were able to log in Triple-A. Injuries to Anthony DeSclafani, Brandon Finnegan and Homer Bailey forced Cincinnati to tap into its reservoir of young pitchers more often than the team would’ve liked. Jesse Winker is also discussed quite a bit, with Williams hinting that he’s intrigued by Winker’s high-OBP skill set as a potential top-of-the-order option. Just 24 years old, Winker hit .298/.375/.529 with seven homers, a 10.9 percent walk rate and a 17.5 percent strikeout rate in 137 big league plate appearances.
While no one should expect the Reds to shell out top dollar in free agency this winter, the GM does suggest that he’ll have some money to spend and that the team’s list of targets is a broad one, including some players looking to move from Japan over to the Major League (and more than just the highly publicized Shohei Otani). The entire Q&A is (obviously) stuffed with quotes from Cincinnati’s top baseball ops executive and is well worth a full read for Reds fans and non-Reds fans alike. Williams gives plenty of insight into where he feels the team is at in its rebuild, his own thoughts on his first year as a general manager and the team’s approach in the upcoming offseason.
notagain27
If the Reds front office plans on giving Cozart a QO they had better plan his acceptance of that offer into their budgets. I believe a player like Cozart is on the fence and could possibly accept a QO just like Rasmus did with Houston a few years back.
Mattimeo09
Unless Cozart is completely sure he can play even better next year I doubt he accepts a QO. This might be his only chance to get a big payday
TradeBait
Not sure how I feel about this. Cozy’s offense appears real although I doubt he repeats that high of level of production again. His D has always been quality. Peraza is young and working hard at getting better. Suarez is a reasonably capable back-up at SS as will Senzel be when he is brought up. If they roll the dice with the QO and he accepts, it will make the trade deadline next season interesting. Seems to me that if Cozy stays, Scooter may be the trade chip.
schellis
If Cozart accepts just deal him when Senzel is ready in a few months. Hardly end of the world outcome. Just wish that they had pulled the trigger years ago with him instead of missing it because the medical team couldn’t clear Herrera fast enough (great job by them on that one)
FromTheCheapSeats
“Just deal him”… lol. The Reds have been trying to trade Cozart for two – literally – two years.
TheWestCoastRyan
There were teams asking about Cozart last offseason. My team was one of them. The Reds should have just taken what they could get unless they were willing to go to the QO on him.
aknott1
To comment on the topic I hope Cozart comes back! Not really impressed with Peraza. Also hope that Winker gets an everyday shot.
cubsfan2489
Let Cozart go and play Peraza at short. He is 8 years younger and will do a fine job. Wish Cozart well.
Take Donkey with u! LOL
rodge247
They have to deal Duvall or Schebler. It is time for Winker to hit lead off and play one of the corner outfield positions! He’s been held back for too long!
mindflux
Duvall makes the most sense, he’s older and Schebler has an extra year of control. Duvall is better so he could probably draw about the same as Schebler from another team despite the couple of years of age and one less year of control, maybe a little more.. Only downside is it means a lot of lefties. In the long-term Votto, Winker, Schebler and in the short term Scooter. Suarez and Peraza would be the only true righties until Senzel is ready.. But right now extending the window is the most important thing. I fully say this knowing I personally prefer Duvall a great deal and he is probably my second or third favorite Red and Scheb is pretty far down the list. I just hope we don’t have to go through another full rebuild before we contend.
cbwalradth
The full rebuild started 2 years ago and jocketty and Williams have Castillo as the only promising youthful player to show for it… it’s truly unbelievable that the reds GM’s are not on the chopping block. Senzel will be good but in this day in age it’s hard to screw up a top 5 pick so I give them zero credit for that. Sign Bailey for 100,000 million and trade cueto for nothing. Get nothing out of jay Bruce, Todd Frazier, and cueto in a rebuild is absolutely unbelievable!
Solaris601
I agree. What the Reds have done over the past few years should be featured as “How NOT to Rebuild”. They have so little to show for the moves they made especially when you factor in the Chapman trade. I know the sentiment is to never ever even think about trading Joey Votto, and if they don’t deal him while he’s still MVP caliber, they’ll be stuck with a massive contract on an unmovable player like Cabrera in Detroit.
TheWestCoastRyan
Add the botching of the Chapman and Leake trades and failing to trade Cozart to that list
FromTheCheapSeats
Botched the Leake deal? Adam Duvall has been an All-Star, so I’m gonna have to disagree.
TheWestCoastRyan
If they had traded him in the 2014-15 offseason the acquiring team would have gotten a full year of Leake instead of two months and had the right to QO him. If the Giants were willing to give up Duvall for two months of Leake and no QO, they would have given him up for a full year of Leake and the right to QO him. And the other pieces would have been better than what the Reds ended up getting.
cbwalradth
Reds gm’s make it hard to be a fan… krivsky trades perineal mvp josh Hamilton for volquez who had 2 decent pitching years. Krivsky deals kearns and Lopez for Ryan wagoner, jocketty deals dunn and Griffey for one bag of bp balls. Cueto, Chapman, Frazier can’t even get a big league serviceable talent or prospect. Jocketty and Dick Williams should have both been fired after the Chapman trade was concluded and then again when the Yankees flipped him for the best prospect in baseball for a month of service time with the Yankees. Unbelievable