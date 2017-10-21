Last week, we took a look at the Tigers’ managerial search, breaking down the list of candidates that are slated to interview and those that have been more casually linked to the vacancy in Detroit. The Phillies, too, have an opening in the dugout after surprisingly removing Pete Mackanin from that role and transitioning him to a front office role. Philadelphia had extended Mackanin just four months earlier, making the decision all the more unexpected.
As with the Tigers (and eventually with all of the managerial searches of the offseason), we’ll track the majority of the managerial chatter in a single place over the course of the search and update accordingly as the hunt progresses. Here’s the most up-to-date chatter on the Phils…
Will Interview/Have Interviewed
- San Francisco Giants third base coach Phil Nevin interviewed for the job, via Todd Zolecki of MLB.com. Robert Murray of Fan Rag notes that Nevin was once a candidate for a managerial opening with the Diamondbacks, and that having played for 12 years on seven different major league teams sets him apart from other candidates.
- The Phils have already interviewed Athletics bench coach Chip Hale, according to Jon Heyman of Fan Rag. The 52-year-old fell out of favor with the Diamondbacks after just two years on the job, exiting along with GM Dave Stewart after a disappointing 2016 campaign.
- Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway is slated to interview with the Phils. ESPN.com’s Buster Olney reported the initial interest, with Paul Hoynes of the Plain Dealer reporting that Philadelphia has officially asked for permission to discuss the opening with Callaway. Now that the Indians have been bumped from the postseason, the path is cleared to discussions. As Hoynes notes, the 42-year-old Callaway has had quite some success with an excellent Indians pitching staff.
- The Phillies already have one strong internal candidate in Jorge Velandia, reports Jim Salisbury of CSNPhilly.com. Currently a special assistant to GM Matt Klentak, Velandia interviewed for the opening on Wednesday and is a “strong candidate,” according to Salisbury, though other interviews are sure to be conducted with external candidates. Nonetheless, Salisbury writes that the 42-year-old Velandia is well versed in player development and has embraced the analytical side of the game. His work with Klentak and the rest of the front office should bode well for communication. He’s spent time on the Phillies’ big league coaching staff in the past and has also spent six seasons as a manager in the Venezuelan Winter League.
- Current Phillies third base coach Juan Samuel has also interviewed for the opening, as Bob Brookover of the Philadelphia Daily News recently reported. Samuel, 56, has been on the Phillies’ coaching staff since 2011 after coming over from the Orioles, where he worked with Andy MacPhail, who was then the Orioles’ president and now holds that same role with the Phillies. Samuel spoke to Brookover about his own openness to incorporating more data-driven decisions into on-field decisions. “If you have something available to you that gives you an advantage over other clubs, you should definitely use it,” he said.
- Both Salisbury and Brookover list Triple-A manager Dusty Wathan as another internal candidate that is expected to interview. It’s not known yet whether the 44-year-old has interviewed, but he’s spent the past 10 seasons managing at various levels throughout the Phillies’ system, so he obviously has plenty of familiarity with the Phillies’ homegrown players and a number of the front office execs that have been with the club for an extended period of time.
Preliminary Candidates (Interview Status Unknown)
- In addition to a few of the other names already covered here, Heyman hears that the Phils have some level of interested in Red Sox bench coach Gary DiSarcina and possibly former Tigers manager Brad Ausmus. Boston is in the midst of its own managerial hiring process, with the club leaving coaches like DiSarcina free to explore their options with other organizations.
- Like the Tigers, the Phillies are interested in speaking to Rockies bench coach Mike Redmond, per FanRag’s Jon Heyman. There’s been no definitive word of an interview, but the former Marlins manager has been building his dugout resume since calling it quits as a player back in 2010. At 46, he’d give the Phillies a considerably younger voice than they’ve had under recent skippers like Mackanin, Ryne Sandberg and Charlie Manuel.
Not in the Mix/No Longer in Consideration
- Ryan Lawrence of PhillyVoice.com reported recently that the Phillies won’t consider bench coach Larry Bowa or former GM Ruben Amaro Jr. for the post. Klentak has stated a desire for a “new voice” and a “new style” in the dugout, Lawrence notes, which wouldn’t be accomplished with the 71-year-old Bowa. As for Amaro, while he’d been previously connected to the role and is reportedly on the Tigers’ radar, Lawrence definitively characterized the chances of Amaro being on the team’s radar as nonexistent.
usafcop
I think Chase Utley would be a good Manager, he is about done as a player so possibly a good fit, hell if he wants to pinch hit, he can do that too
Kevin D.
I’ve heard a number of people say that. Utley is one of my favorite players ever but I personally just think he’d be a horrible manager. He tends to lead by example and not very outspoken. I think his comminication skills would lack. Not sure whether all of that would lead to good managerial skills. Has me thinking of how Ryne Sandberg was as a manger. Just my thoughts.
eilexx
I agree with Kevin. While Utley was a fantastic player during most of his Phillies’ days, he likely wouldn’t make a great manager. He seems too quiet and reserved on the field, and leading by examples works when you’re playing but not so much when you’re sitting on the bench calling the shots to others. And based on the love the fans have for Utley, I doubt management would hire him…after all with rare exceptions managers, especially first-timers, are hired to one day be fired, and the team probably doesn’t want to deal with the backlash of firing Utley.
WalkersDayOff
Whats with this obsession over Utley managing? Utley is a quiet guy and not the manager type. I wouldn’t want him to manage my team. Besides he has 1 more season in him and it will be as a Dodger
mlb1225
Just a suggestion, what about Rollins, or Howard?
Kevin D.
Not sure if either is even interested, but I’d just as much stay away from them as I would from Utley. Again, players I loved, but both had their flaws as players in the sense that I don’t think they’d be good teachers of the fundamentals of the game.
If there is one former player I’d be really interested in bringing back, it’s Carlos Ruiz. Not as a manager, but as bench coach or bullpen coach. He’d be phenomenal for both the pitchers and catchers.
JKB
Why not try a real manager instead of Utley or Howard or Rollins
Tmandolfan
I think Utley would be much better suited as a bench coach where he’d command the respect of the players without having to deal with the press on a daily basis. But he’d probably only consider doing that for someone he already knows and has a good relationship. Just as an example somebody like Raul Ibanez.
eilexx
There really is no need to write an entire article listing the potential managers the Phillies might hire. They’re not hiring Juan Samuel, Mike Redmond, Buck Showalter or any of the other countless names that will be brought up, discussed, and potentially interviewed. Just like Charlie Manuel and Ryne Sandberg were “manager in waiting”, the Phillies manager next season will be Dusty Wathan. They’ll talk about how they did the most exhaustive managerial search in history—like they did when they hired Manuel—and end up with the guy everyone knew they would hire to begin with.
Coast1
Everyone who was in the organization when they handled Manuel is gone. The person making the decision, Matt Klentak, has no big connection to Wathan. Klentak was with the Angels and Orioles for a number of years and likely has a better relationship with other potential managers than Wathan. If the decision is based on relationships then Tim Bogar and Gary DiSarcina are more likely.
eilexx
Not everyone is gone…the three guys at the top, the ones who Montgomery reported to, and who MacPhail/Klentak report to, are the same guys.
If the new manager is anybody but Wathan I’d be absolutely stunned.
Caseys Partner
Matt Klentak was an intern in Baltimore, hired by Andy MacPhail.
Remember the Phillies exhaustive search for a GM?
Turns out it was Andy MacPhails Orioles intern who was the “best” candidate.
Coast1
There’s no evidence that any of the ownership had any say when Dave Montgomery ran the team. In fact, every report says the opposite was true. But ownership isn’t the same guys. Claire Betts and two of the Buck brothers have passed away since then. The Bucks’ ownership has passed on to their sons. They had no involvement with the ownership group in 2004.
Only one person in the ownership group remains from then and that’s John Middleton. He owned a much smaller share than he does now and didn’t have any influence in team affairs. There’s nothing to say he preferred Manuel or had any input.
Likewise there’s no evidence who Middleton prefers now or if he’ll have any input into the managerial hire. The man who runs Middleton’s team, Andy MacPhail, sounded like the decision to fire Mackanin was Klentak’s and not his. I’m sure he approved Klentak’s decision but he didn’t make it.
MacPhail sounded like it’ll be Klentak’s call who gets hired. If Klentak is going to go with someone he knows Wathan is a less likely choice. Jorge Velandia is a name few know but apparently he’s tight enough with Klentak to get an interview. He’s worked with Klentak in the front office and would be an extension of him in the dugout.
If Klentak goes with someone from his Angel days the choice could be Gary DiSarcina. There’s enormous fan pressure on the Phillies to get Mike Trout at some point since Trout is such a high profile Eagles fan. Klentak might be thinking it’d be nice to have a manager Trout approves of.
eilexx
Sorry, but it’s been made clear that Middleton had started showcasing his power even back then. It’s been pointed out that he was the driving force behind signing Thome, so it’s likely he was involved in more of the day to day operations that just sitting back and watching.
In any case it could be a brand new method of doing business, but I don’t think we’ll ever really know. I believe Wathan will be hired regardless of who else interviews, so we won’t know whether he truly blew everyone else away and the new management liked him, or he was just the obvious choice that everyone knew was going to be the manager.
Coast1
Middleton owned less than 20% of the team at the time. So he couldn’t make decisions that the other partners didn’t approve of. The partnership agreement prohibited him from interfering with team operations. Those decisions were made by Dave Montgomery. He really couldn’t assert influence until he ousted Montgomery.
I think Wathan’s a long shot. Klentak’s firing of Mackanin showed he was in charge and he has little connection to Wathan. Valendia would be my pick if it’s internal and Disarcina if it’s external. Of course Disarcina has yet to interview, so he might not be on the radar.
JKB
Oh god so now you want to hire a manager you think Trout may approve of in 4 years because then and only then would he come to the phillies? The next manager will be fired by then
Coast1
Or he could ask for a trade in a week, month, or year. Trout is a free agent after 2020, however. If you hire the right manager he’ll still be managing the team in 2021.
cjelepis
Are you saying you don’t like wathan? My understanding is he’s pretty solid.
eilexx
Not at all. I’m not saying that Wathan is a good choice or a bad choice. I’m just stating that this whole interview process is a sham, and that Wathan will be announced as the new manager in the next few weeks, probably just before the owners meetings (I believe they’re first, before the winter meetings).
pinkerton
this, one hundred percent. We already know that Wathan is the guy. What better choice than to have the guy who managed these guys for years? He knows them, he knows how to handle them, he can communicate with them, and anyone like a Redmond or a Samuel is just another dumpster fire waiting to happen.
alt2tab
I think Dino Ebel would be a good fit in Philly. Plus there’s the Angels connection between him and Klentak
Tmandolfan
Based on what???? Other than the fact they both worked for the Angels.
Kevin D.
I’d like to see Carlos Ruiz hired as a bench coach or bullpen coach at some point when he retires. I think he’d be phenomenal for both the pitchers and catchers.
Tmandolfan
Agreed
JML
Back to Utley. He would sell tickets at least immediately. He wouldn’t be the first star hired right after retiring. There is a photo from the last time he was here – with all the phillies young players. I would also make Ruiz pitching coach. Give the fans something while this poor excuse of a rebuild.
cdewolf
I’m hearing that Utley has been working with the Dodger’s young guys. I think the era of the loud mouth Earl Weaver, Dallas Green type of manager is over.
Utley is respected, is a Phillies legend and a pretty sharp guy from what I’ve heard. He’s also been a leader on the field for years and is young enough to relate to these very young players. And they’ve all watched him play and kick ass, so instant credibility. That’s unlike Sandberg who is much older. These guys never saw Sandberg play, he retired before many of them were born. Apples and oranges comparison there based on age. He most certainly has the tools to be a good manager. I don’t think he’s even being considered, but my money says he’d be as good a candidate as any being looked at.
Kevin D.
You have some valid points. But Utley hates talking to the media. Not that it’s necessarily a requirement to be manager. But I’d imagine he’d have to do at least post-game at the very minimum. I get the sense that he wouldn’t even want to do that on a regular basis. And like someone else mentioned above, a manager is basically hired to be fired at some point. If he doesn’t succeed, the Phillies will have a PR nightmare on their hands and it could possibly tarnish Utley’s legacy with the team.
cdewolf
True, but the Phils could always kick him upstairs if it wasn’t going well. I envision him being a Phillies Exec at some point. Although, if he is anti-media as you say, he has 50 million reasons to go retire to his own private island. Love the guy, hope he stays engaged after he wraps it up in LA. Someone is going to snatch him up. If not us, probably the Dodgers.
cdewolf
True, but the Phils could kick Utley to the front office if things were not going well. I see him as an exec with them one day. If we don’t grab him soon I suspect the Dodgers will. He’s from So Cal so he might be inclined to stay there.
Coast1
Ryne Sandberg played through 1997 and managed for the Phillies from 2013 to 2015. Aaron Nola was the youngest player who played for Sandberg and he was 4 years old when Sandberg retired. Michael Young was the oldest who played for him. He was 20 when Sandberg played his last game.
Unfortunately, being a respected legend who “kicked ass” aren’t necessarily the best qualities in a manager. In fact, those wouldn’t even be on my list. I want a manager who understands when and how to do the shift, when to make a pitching change and to whom, and when to sit a starting hitter. There are other qualities certainly but while a person who leads by example helps when that person is playing it doesn’t help when they’re managing.
I have no idea if Chase Utley would be a good manager because the qualities a manager needs don’t show when someone is a player. If he can explain who he’d integrate analytics into managing he should get an interview.
cdewolf
I was referring to a guy like Sandberg managing this current young team. I don’t think they’d relate to him like they would to Utley. The Sandberg Phillies team was filled with guys on the wrong side of their career peak. He walked into a losing situation with that team.
Two audiences your trying to appease with this hire, players and fans. He’d work well for both.
Analytics tend to come from the stat geeks in the front office and I’d certainly hope after playing the length of time Utley has at a his level of excellence he’d have a good feel for pitchers, etc.
I’m mainly looking at the qualities one might look for in a leader. E.g. Track record of excellence, leads by example, intelligent, experienced, commands respect, etc. It would sure seem he exemplifies all of these qualities. It’s subjective, but I think he’d be a great fit.
YawkeysGhost
Larry Bowa should be the only choice – he literally personifies Phillies baseball!!!
davbee
Old, tired, can’t get along with anyone baseball.
Polish Hammer
Mickey Callaway has done great with the Tribe pitching staff, but I don’t believe he will make a good fit at manager.
tbone0816
I’m going to give you a big dark house candidate, why not Jim Thome.
itslonelyatthetrop
Being groomed for the White Sox by the owner.
itslonelyatthetrop
Chili Davis
Caseys Partner
Lenny Dykstra wanted to manage before he got into investment advice.
Philly loves Nails.
Phillies2017
I know it would never happen, but would love to see Ron Washington.
Polish Hammer
Sandy Alomar Jr. should get a chance, he’ll make a great manager.