The Yankees’ Managerial Search

After yesterday’s announcement that Joe Girardi won’t be back to manage the team in 2018, the Yankees are now looking for just their third skipper in the last 22 seasons. The new manager will step into an enviable situation, taking over a team with one of the sport’s biggest payrolls and an array of young star talent, though there will be immediate pressure on the new dugout boss to win. Eight years without a World Series counts as a major drought by the Yankees’ standards, and since the current roster finished just a game shy of the AL pennant, there is reason to believe this group is ready to win now.
As with previous and ongoing managerial searches (such as the Phillies and Nationals), we’ll keep a running post on any news and rumors connected to potential candidates for the Yankees’ job. The latest…
Preliminary Candidates (Interview Status Unknown)
- “Those who know [Brian] Cashman say he will prioritize someone with whom he has a pre-existing relationship,” Joel Sherman of the New York Post writes. Along these lines from Sherman and MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch, some of the internal candidates likely to receive consideration include bench coach Rob Thomson, first base coach Tony Pena, VP of baseball operations Tim Naehring, minor league hitting and baserunning coach Reggie Willits, and minor league managers Al Pedrique (Triple-A), Jay Bell (advanced A-ball) and Josh Paul (short season A-ball). Mets hitting coach Kevin Long, who served in that same capacity for the Yankees from 2007-14, could get an interview though Sherman considers him “a long shot.” Former Yankee outfielder and current Dodgers special adviser Raul Ibanez is mentioned by both Sherman and Hoch, while Sherman also cites Giants bench coach Hensley Meulens as someone “who could come into play” for the job.
Unlikely Candidates/Not In The Mix/No Longer Under Consideration
- The Yankees hadn’t contacted the Marlins about manager Don Mattingly as of yesterday afternoon, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports. Since the Yankees seem to be looking for a more youthful manager, the 56-year-old Mattingly may not be the ideal candidate, despite his long-standing Yankees ties and his previous status as a finalist for the Yankee manager’s job before Girardi was hired. The expectation is that Mattingly will return to manage the Marlins next year, as he and Derek Jeter have “a good relationship.”
- The idea of Alex Rodriguez becoming the Yankees’ manager is “the longest of long shots,” according to Hoch. Given the controversy and hard feelings that seemed to accompany A-Rod’s final years in New York, Rodriguez would indeed seem like a very unlikely fit, especially given how he has seemingly moved onto a new career in broadcasting.
