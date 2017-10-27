Tigers to Hire Chris Bosio as Pitching Coach

In a move they were already expected to make, the Detroit Tigers are set to sign former Cubs pitching coach Chris Bosio to their staff. Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times was the first to tweet that a deal was close, and Bob Nightengale of USA Today has confirmed the news with his own tweet.
Bosio served as the Cubs’ pitching coach for five seasons, including their 2016 title run, before being dismissed last week. During his time with the organization, Chicago’s staff pitched to a 3.81 ERA across 8,693 1/3 innings, good for sixth-best in all of baseball. Starters for the Cubs during that time combined for 78.1 fWAR. Bosio coached Jake Arrieta during his Cy Young-winning season, and the club also saw fantastic overall results from pitchers like Jeff Samardzija, Jon Lester and Kyle Hendricks during his tenure with the organization.
Bosio will join the Tigers during a massive teardown, and will be tasked with helping to develop a lot of young players. While Tigers starters as a group have been one of the best in baseball across the past five seasons, their relievers during that span are the worst in baseball by combined fWAR (10.5) and xFIP (4.25). Detroit will hope to turn their bullpen around in a big way with Bosio’s help.
The Tigers are set to open the 2018 season with a group that includes former Rookie of the Year Michael Fulmer, along with Daniel Norris, Jordan Zimmerman and Matt Boyd, along with a relief staff that hasn’t shown much promise outside of Shane Greene. The fact that the Tigers hired Bosio so quickly speaks to their confidence in him. Based on his body of work with the Cubs, it seems as though the Tigers have made a fantastic hire at the outset of a long rebuilding process.
Comments
LA Sam
Cubs gettin rid of him was straight finger pointing scape goat disease that is runnin rampant in league these days….true top end of their profession coaches w/history of success bein shown the door cause of a rough spell, as the great philosopher Catfish Hunter said, “the sun don’t shine on the same dogs ass all the time,” it’s baseball life, ride the ups & downs as the Baseball Gods permit……didn’t take long to find work, overreactions rule the day, hate the yanks but they screwed up gettin rid of Joe on heels of something special, good luck Chris n to all the coaches/mngrs who have to take 1 for their organization, live to fight another day.
walterfranciswhite
You have a right to your opinion. You also have the right to be wrong
LA Sam
Theo….?
tsolid
Hello Michael
justinept
Bosio was very good for the Cubs. He turned around Arrieta’s career. He developed Hendricks and Samardzjia (who mostly fell apart after leaving Bosio.) He also turned some garbage into gold with Maholm and Feldman. The list goes on, which is why he was hired so quickly.
But to call him a scapegoat isn’t telling the whole truth. While the staff did take a step back this year – some due to injury, some to fatigue, and some to natural regression to the mean – that merely provided an opportunity for the Cubs to let him go. The reason they wanted to let him go was due to other issues – the biggest being that he pi**ed off and embarrassed his bosses by going on the radio and accusing Eric Thames of steroid usage.
Bundy
Thanks Cubs! I agree that he was kind of a scapegoat for them. Your loss our gain, we are going to need some help over the next few rebuilding years in Detroit.
edimiche5
I’d much rather have Jim Hickey. Great hire by the Cubs. Best of luck to Bosio.
hinerism
He is walking into a thankless job, taking over the worst staff in baseball.
LeylandsLung
This staff won’t look the same in 2 years. He’s been hired to develop the many young arms at AAA, AA, A.
greatdaysports
So I guess the Tigers won’t be hiring an independent thinking and veteran manager.
Because only a good manager would hire his own coaches.
girthbrooks
Gardenhire was hired last week.
LeylandsLung
greatdaysports what are you saying? You don’t think Gardenhire picked Bosio?