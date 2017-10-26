Tommy Milone Elects Free Agency

Lefty Tommy Milone is now officially a free agent after electing free agency from the Mets, as Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports on Twitter. With over five years of MLB service but no 40-man spot, Milone had the right to test the open market.

In search of innings, New York had claimed Milone in early May from the Brewers. He ended up missing a good bit of the season and struggling when available. Milone fared about as poorly at each stop, finishing the year with 48 1/3 innings of 7.63 ERA pitching and 38 strikeouts against 14 walks.

That said, Milone has had success in the past and ought to draw interest from teams seeking depth and swingman options. Prior to stumbling over the past two campaigns, the now-30-year-old southpaw had posted 619 frames of sub-4.00 ERA ball.